It's time to take command of Commander Masters! If you're a Commander player in search of the exciting previews for this set, we've created this guide to all the reveals of Commander Masters.

The celebration starts on July 11, 2023, where we'll be holding the debut of Commander Masters. Check out the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel or twitch.tv/Magic at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) for an in-depth look at the reprints, draft experience, and secrets of Commander Masters.

This page will help you follow along with everything coming by giving you the outlets where upcoming Commander Masters previews are planned on each day. The goal is to help you find what you're looking for every day and avoid engaging in previews if you choose.

And if you just want to see all the cards that have been officially previewed in one place, you can always check out the Card Image Galleries for Commander Masters, variant and Booster Fun treatments, Commander deck cards, and art cards. (We'll add links when these galleries go live beginning July 11.)

Until then, bookmark this page and check back each day as more Commander Masters is revealed! Stay legendary!

Commander Masters Previews

July 11

July 12

July 13

July 14

July 18

Commander Masters Commander Deck Previews

Enduring Enchantments

July 17

Planeswalker Party

July 18

Sliver Swarm

July 19

Eldrazi Unbound

July 20