Whether you've been playing since 1993 or are taking your first steps into the Multiverse, Magic: The Gathering Foundations is everything exciting about Magic in one set. With iconic Planeswalkers, powerful spells, and fan-favorite reprints, there's sure to be something for everyone. Plus, Foundations will be legal in Standard until at least 2029, so you can enjoy these cards for many years to come across tons of different decks.

We'll be hosting the debut of Foundations at MagicCon: Las Vegas. Attendees will get to learn all about the set and its impact on the future of Magic, and a recording of the panel will be available on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/Magic after the show.

Art by: PINDURSKI

Magic: The Gathering Foundations (FDN)

October 22

October 25

October 26

October 27

October 28

October 29

October 30

October 31

Foundations Jumpstart (J25)

October 27