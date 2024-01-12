Where to Find Murders at Karlov Manor Previews
A mystery's afoot on Ravnica! Uncover the clues to preview season for Murders at Karlov Manor right here. We've created this handy guide to help you collect evidence and piece together the puzzle of this intriguing release.
On January 16, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), debut for Murders at Karlov Manor kicks off on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/Magic, where you'll get a magnified look at the mechanics, artwork, and designs from this new set.
This page includes dates and outlets for card previews from the set, acting as a day-to-day guide to preview season. It will help you find the previews you're looking for and avoid engaging with previews if you choose.
Below, you'll find links to each of the preview outlets who will be sharing Murders at Karlov Manor card previews. Once those previews are live, we'll update the links straight to them; if the link goes to the website's homepage or a social media page instead, that means the outlet likely hasn't previewed the card yet.
And if you want to see all the cards in one place, you can check out the Murders at Karlov Manor Card Image Gallery! This new and improved system will allow you to search through cards in the set, their different versions, and discover what products those cards can be found in. We'll be updating the gallery every morning, Monday through Friday, so it'll contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. We'll also be revealing some commons and uncommons in the card image gallery throughout preview season, so keep an eye out!
For the most up-to-date list of preview outlets, bookmark this page and check back each day during Murders at Karlov Manor preview season! The set releases on February 9, 2024. You can preorder Murders at Karlov Manor now through your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.
Murders at Karlov Manor Previews
January 16
January 17
- Card Image Gallery
- Card Kingdom
- ChannelFireball
- China OA
- Corey Baumeister
- Digital Braves
- GameSpot
- Gcores
- Geek Culture
- iYingdi
- Lords of Limited
- Magic: The Gathering TikTok
- Magic: The Gathering US Facebook
- NGA
- PC Gamer
- StarCityGames
- Yahoo
January 18
- @mtgjp
- @wizards_magic Instagram
- @wizards_magic Twitter
- Beartai
- Card Image Gallery
- ChenMY
- Daily Mirror
- Dexerto
- Gameshub
- Josh Strife Hayes
- Kiwo
- Kotaku
- Mani Davoudi
- Maxzzie
- Polygon
- The Sun
January 19
- @wizards_magic Twitter
- 4Players
- BGN Squad
- Duniaku
- Eilidh Lonie
- GamerSky
- Magic Discord
- Magic: The Gathering Japanese Facebook
- Maxim
- Radio Ravnica
- RubeePlays
- The Gamer
- Ungeek
January 20
- ComedIan
- Defiant Cathar
- General Games
- Kurohitsuki
- Limited Resources
- Mostly Casual Commander
- MTGBaron
- QueerPhyrexia
- UncelQvwen
- VeggieWagon
January 21
January 22
- @MTGArenaJP Twitter
- Amazonian
- Bandit
- Card Image Gallery
- Cedric Phillips
- Elder Dingus Highlander
- Good Luck High Five
- Jeel
- Katie Karlov
- Le Journal du Geek
- Making Magic
- MGG
- MookDubs
- MTGso
- PlayMTG
- Press Start
- StalwartUrsa
- Tech Raptor
- ThatMillGuy
- The Commander Tavern
- TronisBad
- Zbexx
January 23
- @MtgBigmagic
- @mtgjp
- @toshippe777
- Card Image Gallery
- Casual Magic
- DailyMTG
- Goblin Lore Podcast
- Hooked Gamers
- Il Bazaar di Via Latta
- Lega Nerd
- MTGMuddstah
- Multiplayer.it
- TCGplayer
- The Vorthos Cast
- WeeklyMTG
- WellPlayed
January 24
Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Previews
January 24