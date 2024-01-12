A mystery's afoot on Ravnica! Uncover the clues to preview season for Murders at Karlov Manor right here. We've created this handy guide to help you collect evidence and piece together the puzzle of this intriguing release.

On January 16, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), debut for Murders at Karlov Manor kicks off on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/Magic, where you'll get a magnified look at the mechanics, artwork, and designs from this new set.

This page includes dates and outlets for card previews from the set, acting as a day-to-day guide to preview season. It will help you find the previews you're looking for and avoid engaging with previews if you choose.

Below, you'll find links to each of the preview outlets who will be sharing Murders at Karlov Manor card previews. Once those previews are live, we'll update the links straight to them; if the link goes to the website's homepage or a social media page instead, that means the outlet likely hasn't previewed the card yet.

And if you want to see all the cards in one place, you can check out the Murders at Karlov Manor Card Image Gallery! This new and improved system will allow you to search through cards in the set, their different versions, and discover what products those cards can be found in. We'll be updating the gallery every morning, Monday through Friday, so it'll contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. We'll also be revealing some commons and uncommons in the card image gallery throughout preview season, so keep an eye out!

For the most up-to-date list of preview outlets, bookmark this page and check back each day during Murders at Karlov Manor preview season! The set releases on February 9, 2024. You can preorder Murders at Karlov Manor now through your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Preorder Now

Murders at Karlov Manor Previews

January 16

January 17

January 18

January 19

January 20

January 21

January 22

January 23

January 24

Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Previews

January 24

Blame Game

Deadly Disguise

Deep Clue Sea

Revenant Recon