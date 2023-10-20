A new journey awaits those brave enough to venture into the depths of Ixalan. Start your adventure here as we prepare for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan preview season. We've created this handy guide to help you find all the exciting cards from this amazing set.

On October 24, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), you'll be able to tune in to the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel or twitch.tv/Magic to watch the official debut of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. You'll get your first glimpse at the mechanics, artwork, and designs from this new set.

This page is your guide to when and who is previewing cards from this set, acting as a day-to-day guide to preview season. This will help you find the previews you're looking for and avoid engaging with previews if you choose.

Below, you'll find links to each of the preview outlets who will be sharing The Lost Caverns of Ixalan previews. Once those previews are live, we'll update the links straight to them; if the link goes to the website's homepage or a social media page instead, that means the outlet likely hasn't previewed the card yet.

And if you want to see all the cards in one place, you can check out The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Card Image Gallery! This new and improved system will allow you to search through cards in the set, their different versions, and discover what products those cards can be found in. We'll be updating the Card Image Gallery every morning, Monday through Friday, so it'll contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier), but not the day of.

For the most up-to-date list of preview outlets, bookmark this page and check back each day during The Lost Caverns of Ixalan's preview season! The set releases on November 17, 2023. You can preorder The Lost Caverns of Ixalan now through your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

