Theros has a pantheon of fifteen gods, five of which appear in Born of the Gods. Four of the gods are presented here. The fifth, Xenagos, God of Revels, is talked about in the "Planeswalker's Guide to Born of the Gods."

Ephara, God of the Polis: Ephara is the god of city-states and building. Ephara represents and presides over any organized state of people, but in particular she is worshipped in Meletis. Ephara is also the god of industry, civic wisdom, scholarship, religious sculpture, friezes, architecture, societal progress, social philosophy, and the protection and stability of the city. It is believed that her presence keeps a polis safe from beings of the wild; when a marble building or stone wall is erected, some representation of Ephara's face is almost always included.

Ephara, God of the Polis | Art by Eric Deschamps

Ephara's Warden | Art by Zack Stella

Karametra, God of the Hearth: Karametra is the god of the harvest, hearth, and protection. She is a serene, wise god who values community, stability, and the balance of nature. As such, she is strongly associated with Setessa, where worship of her is strongest. Karametra is also the god of maternity, family, orphans, domestication, and agriculture, but she is not a pacifist. She governs defense of home and guarding of territory.

Karametra, God of Harvests | Art by Eric Deschamps

Karametra's Acolyte | Art by Chase Stone

Mogis, God of Slaughter: Mogis, the dark twin of the god Iroas, is the horned god of wrath and pain. Both Mogis and his brother govern the domain of war. But unlike his brother, who thrives on noble tests of mettle and the glory of victory, Mogis feels satisfaction only through destroying his opponents utterly, reveling in sick pleasure at the weak survivors' fear. Sadism, revenge, malice, domination—these are Mogis's spoils, and he has no shortage of worshippers.

Mogis, God of Slaughter | Art by Peter Mohrbacher

Mogis's Marauder | Art by Chase Stone

Phenax, God of Deception: Phenax is the god of cheats and liars. He governs gambling, deception, betrayal, isolation, planning, and secrets. He is worshipped by criminals and others who wish to subvert the rules.

Phenax, God of Deception | Art by Ryan Barger

Disciple of Phenax | Art by John Severin Brassell