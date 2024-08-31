You open the door blazoned with the book and find yourself in a massive library, shelves stretching toward the unseen ceiling. Maybe here you can find out what's really going on with this place! You take down a few books and settle into an armchair, beginning to read.

The air is still and cool, and the silence is all … until it isn't. After a while, you have the distinct feeling of being watched, but when you look up, there's no one there. You go back to your book.

Time passes, and eventually, you try to rise. You can't. Looking down, you see that the chair has swallowed your legs, and is spreading up your midsection, devouring you by painless inches. You scream, but no one comes. No one ever comes.

The books fall to the ground as the chair takes your arms and hands, and in time, your head is swallowed. You are still awake and aware; you can still see.

Finally, you understand why they wanted people to stay away from the door. If only you had some way of warning the next innocent who comes along. If only you could move.

You are now a permanent fixture of Duskmourn. This is …

An ending.