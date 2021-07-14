Decades ago, a powerful wizard from a distant plane of existence came to the Sword Coast as an explorer. Here she adventured as an explorer, toiled in study, and eventually departed with her young son, back to their home plane of Ravnica. She was called Sylvene, and she left behind memories of beloved allies she met and befriended in the lands of the Sword Coast. Many of those memories were celebrated and commemorated with the construction of a grand crypt in a verdant land—where she hid valuable treasures. Now, those treasures attract not only adventures but the attention of her grandson, Tyreus, whose greed for power knows no bounds.

This short Dungeons & Dragons adventure is written to suit four to six characters of 9th level. With this text and the core D&D manuals, you have everything you need to play.

Download this short adventure to share with your party.