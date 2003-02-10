One of the questions I’m often asked is what is an average day like as a member of R&D. I could tell you but then I realized that with the Internet I could do even more. I could actually show you.

So, welcome to "Making Magic's" first Choose Your Own Adventure. In this column, I will allow each one of you to experience a day in the life of an R&D member. More specifically, a day in my life as I cannot speak for anyone else. Each R&D members has a different skill set so each person’s day is unique. To keep in the spirit of the Choose Your Own Adventure genre, there are ways to lose.

A note before we begin. In order for this to work, your web browser has to have the ability to accept cookies. If it can't, well, I take no responsibility for how weird this article behaves. Also, the structure of the article is such that your "Back" button might not do what you want it to do, either. If you want to start over, click on the article title under the blue bar to the right.

Ready?

Okay.

Welcome to R&D.