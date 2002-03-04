Welcome to Legends week. (That’s Legends, the expansion as opposed to legends, the creature type.) We’ve had theme weeks before but this week is not your average theme week. We’ve pulled out all the stops to explore the many facets of Magic’s first large expansion. We have Steve Conard, one of the set’s designers, to talk about how Legends was created. We have a spoiler to let you peruse all the cards. And we have some pretty cool Arcana and behind the scene goodies.

Since Steve is talking about how Magic design affected Legends (click here if you’d like to see the article), I thought I would talk about how Legends affected Magic design. You see, when Legends first came out I was just another Magic player. Sure I wrote a puzzle column for the Duelist but in every other way, I was just a random player.

I remember the day Legends came out; it was the summer of ’94. A friend and I camped outside a game store in Westwood, California. Back in those days sets sold out within a day, so you had to know when they were coming in. Rumors about the new three hundred and ten card set (over three times larger than any previous Magic expansion) had been flying. I was pumped.

I bought three boxes. (Remember that I started playing in Alpha so I was pretty entrenched by Legends.) I rushed home, opened all my packs and then rushed back to the store to buy another box. Then after ripping open my fourth box, I returned yet again to buy a fifth box that I put away as an investment. (Interestingly, I eventually traded it for ten boxes of Revised that I later sold to buy a pretty snazzy television set.)

The reason I bring this story up is that Legends had a profound effect on me as a player. Years later, it would have profound influence on me as a designer. In this column I want to take a look through Legends to point out cards from the set that inspired me to make other Magic cards. Just like a scientist, a designer builds his work on the back of others. My hope is to give you all an idea how much influence Legends has had on me and thus see how much it has influenced the game of Magic.

Design of the Times

Not sure how to order this list, I ended up deciding to put it alphabetically by title. Here is a sampling of the Legends cards that influenced my design:

[A quick note before I begin: Designing cards is a collaborative process. Many of the cards listed below were created in conjunction with other designers.]

Anti-Magic Aura/Spectral Cloak

I have always been a fan of the “cloaks” as we call them in R&D. I liked the idea of the blue mage telling other wizards to stay away from a certain creature. This card inspired me to design numerous other “cloaks”. Among them: Mystic Veil (Visions), Robe of Mirrors (Exodus), Diplomatic Immunity (Mercadian Masques), and Aboshan's Desire (Odyssey).

Arboria

I always found this card to be very annoying as it promotes players sitting around doing nothing. During the design of Urza’s Destiny, I thought it would be cool to make an enchantment that was the opposite of Arboria, it punishes players for not doing anything. The card ended up being Impatience.

Cleanse

During Torment development, Major Teroh had a rather weak special ability. (“ , Sacrifice CARDNAME: Remove target black permanent from the game.”) I felt the card needed a better special ability so I started thinking about flavorful white hose blacks effects. Inspired by Cleanse, I suggested his new ability.

Cocoon

During the fall that followed Legends, Magic constructed was all about creatureless decks due, in a large part, to The Abyss. One day, while talking with some friends the topic came up that every two color combination was playable except for blue/green. So, of course, the next weekend I show up with a blue/green weenie deck. I played this deck off-and-on for over a year, and emotionally it has a special spot in my heart. For a short period of time, I played Cocoon as a cheap means to tap an opponent’s creature. (This is before the card was errataed to be playable only on your creatures.) Before I got to Wizards I used to make up cards for fun. One idea I came up with was spawned by tweaking Cocoon. Rather than a card that makes you wait and improved you, what if there were a card that evolved you while the creature stayed in play but destroyed it at the end of the three turns. This card ended up being one of the first cards I designed to see print, as Consuming Ferocity in Mirage. As you can see, not every new variation is a home run (or even a single).