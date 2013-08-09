Episode 123 : Zendikar, Part 4 (19.6 MB)

If you want to know the history of Magic, you need to know the people who made it. Who's Who is going to be an ongoing mega-series where I talk about different people who were instrumental in the making of the game. Today, I start with what I call the first wave of R&D.

Episode 122 : Repetition (12.9 MB)

I spend a lot of time talking about all the new and different things we do in design, but today's podcast talks about the other end of the spectrum—doing things we've done before. Repetition is a big and important part of Magic design.

Episode 121 : Zendikar, Part 4 (18.6 MB)

This week's two podcasts are the third and fourth (of four) in my series on the design of Zendikar.

Episode 120 : Zendikar, Part 3 (14.7 MB)

Episode 119 : 1999 (13.6 MB)

To have a little breather from Zendikar stories, my second podcast today is the next podcast in my "20 Years in 20 Podcasts" series, where I am going through each year of Magic's life. Today I talk 1999.

Episode 118 : Zendikar, Part 2 (20.1 MB)

Last week, I started a podcast telling some card-by-card stories from Zendikar design. Today is the second part of that four-part series.

Episode 117 : Zendikar, Part 1 (14.3 MB)

While I already did a podcast on Zendikar early on, I've decided I had a bit more to say. This four-part series discusses many of the stories of the designs of cards and cycles in Zendikar.

Episode 116 : Pro Tour Coverage (21.4 MB)

For many years, I was in charge of producing the video coverage of the Pro Tour. In today's first podcast, I share a bunch of stories about my time doing it.

Episode 115 : 20 Things That Were Going to Kill Magic, Part 2 (14.7 MB)

For 20th Anniversary Week last year, I wrote an article that examined twenty of the biggest controversies in Magic's history. In a two-podcast series, I examine in detail those twenty events.

Episode 114 : 20 Things That Were Going to Kill Magic, Part 1 (13.3 MB)

Episode 113 : Day in the Life (14.7 MB)

One of the most common questions I get is, "What is an average day in R&D like?" For my second podcast today, I answer that question.

Episode 112 : 1998 (13.3 MB)

My first podcast today is another in my series "20 Years in 20 Podcasts." Today is all about the year 1998.

Episode 111 : Judgment, Part 3 (13.6 MB)

This week's two podcasts are the second and third parts of my three-part series on the design of Judgment, the third and final set in the Odyssey block.

Episode 110 : Judgment, Part 2 (14.3 MB)

Episode 109 : Judgment, Part 1 (13.1 MB)

My second podcast today is my first podcast about the design of Judgment, the third set in the Odyssey block. This is the set that balanced out the "Black Set" of Torment by focusing on black's enemies, green and white.

Episode 108 : Inviational, Part 4 (15.9 MB)

My first podcast today is the fourth in my ongoing series about the Duelist/Magic Invitational. This week I talk about Invitationals #7, #8, and #9.

Episode 107 : Design Skeleton (17.8 MB)

My second podcast today talks about an important design tool called the design skeleton.

Episode 106 : Games with R&D (14.8 MB)

In this first podcast today, I look back at R&D and talk about the many games we played. This podcast has a little history and a lot of talk about goofing off.

Episode 105 : 1997 (13.4 MB)

My second podcast today is another one in my "20 Years in 20 Podcasts" series. Today, I talk about 1997.

Episode 104 : Meet My Mom (14.4 MB)

Last year, I recorded a podcast where I had a carpool episode with my dad. That episode was so popular I decided to give it a try with a different parent. Yes, today you get to meet my mom.

Episode 103 : Maro (14.7 MB)

My second podcast today focuses on a single card, Maro. Learn many, many things about the card named after me.

Episode 102 : Evolution (14.7 MB)

Today's first podcast talks about how the ever-changing nature of Magic impacts its design.

Episode 101 : Torment, Part 3 (14.3 MB)

This week's two podcasts are the second and third (of three) in my series on the design of Torment, the second set in the Odyssey block—known to some as "The Black Set."

Episode 100 : Torment, Part 2 (21.3 MB)

Episode 99 : Torment, Part 1 (13.9 MB)

My second podcast today is the first in my series on the design of Torment (aka the "black set").

Episode 98 : 1996 (14.2 MB)

My first podcast this week is a continuation of my 20 Years in 20 Podcasts series. Today I focus on Magic's fourth year—1996.

Episode 97 : Blogatog (15.9 MB)

My second podcast today talks all about my Tumblr blog. In just two and a half years, I have answered over 30,000 questions. No, you didn't misread that. I just love answering questions.

Episode 96 : New World Order (13.4 MB)

Many years ago, design made a major shift in how we think of and design commons. We called this shift New World Order, and in today's podcast I talk all about how it came to be and what it means to design.

Episode 95 : Emotional Connection (13.2 MB)

In today's second podcast, I talk about a design topic near and dear to my heart: the importance of an emotional connection between the game and the players. If you enjoy my high-end design philosophy, this podcast is for you.

Episode 94 : Invitational, Part 3 (16.5 MB)

In today's first podcast, I continue my series on the history of the Invitational, talking about the ones in Sydney and Capetown won by the two best Magic players in history—Jon Finkel and Kai Budde.

Episode 93 : Top Down Design (14.1 MB)

My second podcast this week is a look at how we design when we start from the flavor—what we refer to as top-down design.

Episode 92 : Mailbag with Matt #1 (15.8 MB)

This is my very first mailbag column with my special carpool guest, Matt Cavotta (somebody had to select and read the questions).

Episode 91 : Name (19.2 MB)

For my second podcast this week, Matt Cavotta had car trouble and needed a ride to work, so we chat all about the role of names on Magic cards. As we have both been in charge of names at one point, the two of us have a lot to say on the topic.

Episode 90 : Stages of Design (22.7 MB)

The first podcast this week is me discussing the five stages that I believe Magic design has gone through in the last twenty years.

Episode 89 : Theros, Part 8 (29.9 MB)

The concluding part of Mark's epic eight-part series on the design of Theros.

Episode 88 : Theros, Part 7 (15.9 MB)

Part seven of the epic eight-part series on the design of Theros.

Episode 87 : Year 1995 (15.4 MB)

The second podcast in my "20 Years in 20 Podcasts". Today is Magic's third year, and the year I started working for Wizards, 1995.

Episode 86 : Theros, Part 6 (20.5 MB)

The Theros Saga continues in today's first podcast with Part 6.

Episode 85 : Theros, Part 5 (13.3 MB)

Part five of the epic eight-part series on the design of Theros.

Episode 84 : Theros, Part 4 (13.5 MB)

Part four of the epic eight-part series on the design of Theros.

Episode 83 : Rarities (24.9 MB)

This podcast is my last one in my series on card types. It's finally time to talk about enchantments.

Episode 82 : Theros, Part 3 (16.2 MB)

Part three of the epic eight-part series on the design of Theros.

Episode 81 : Theros, Part 2 (16.2 MB)

Part two of the epic eight-part series on the design of Theros.

Episode 80 : Theros, Part 1 (14.4 MB)

This is the first three parts of an epic eight-part series on the design of Theros.

Episode 79 : Green (16.8 MB)

This is the final podcast in my series on color philosophy. I save the most misunderstood color for last.

Episode 78 : PT1 Video (15.1 MB)

This podcast I tell the crazy tale of the making of the video for the very first Pro Tour

Episode 77 : Creativity (15.5 MB)

I talk about not just what I believe creativity is but also how anyone can become more creative.

Episode 76 : 1994 (15.9 MB)

For this podcast I talk about Magic's second year of life.

Episode 75 : Enchantments (16.2 MB)

This podcast is my last one in my series on card types. It's finally time to talk about enchantments.

Episode 74 : Magic Invitaional, Part 2 (18.8 MB)

Today, I continue my look at the various Invitationals. In this podcast, I talk about the Duelist/Magic Invitationals in Barcelona and Kuala Lumpur.

Episode 73 : Magic Invitaional, Part 1 (15.4 MB)

This is the first in a new series looking at the Duelist/Magic Invitationals. In the first podcast, I talk about the Invitationals in Hong Kong and Rio de Janeiro.

Episode 72 : Odyssey, Part 4 (22.0 MB)

This is the fourth and final installment of my look at the design of Odyssey.

Episode 71 : Odyssey, Part 3 (18.1 MB)

This week, I continue my look at the design of Odyssey with Part 3 of a four-part series.

Episode 70 : Odyssey, Part 2 (20.8 MB)

This week, I continue my look at the design of Odyssey with Part 2 of a four-part series.

Episode 69 : Odyssey, Part 1 (16.3 MB)

In today's second podcast, I explore the design of the fourth set I led, Odyssey. What went into the first graveyard block? I spill the secrets.

Episode 68 : Piggybacking (14.5 MB)

In today's first podcast, I talk about a design tool that I had dedicated an entire article to. It includes talk of Plants vs. Zombies.

Episode 67 : Creative (12.8 MB)

I follow up my podcast on development by talking about what the creative team does on Magic sets.

Episode 66 : Development (11.5 MB)

I normally use my podcast to talk about design. For this podcast, I turn the spotlight onto development.

Episode 65 : Red (10.7 MB)

My second podcast is the fourth in my mega-series on color philosophy. Today I talk red.

Episode 64 : Walking the Planes (14.3 MB)

My first podcast today takes a look at a video series made to show off Magic organized play.

Episode 63 : 1993 (11.6 MB)

Today is the first in the series, the year of Magic's birth, 1993.

Episode 62 : Completion (10.9 MB)

This is the third part of a three-podcast series talking about Communications Theory. I already talked about comfort and surprise, so I finish today with, aptly enough, completion.

Episode 61 : Surprise (10.2 MB)

Part 2 of my podcast on Communications Theory

Episode 60 : Comfort (13.4 MB)

Part 1 of my podcast on Communications Theory.

Episode 59 : Champions of Kamigawa, part 3 (14.5 MB)

The two podcasts this week are Parts 2 and 3 of my three-part podcast on the design of Champions of Kamigawa.

Episode 58 : Champions of Kamigawa, part 2 (10.7 MB)

The two podcasts this week are Parts 2 and 3 of my three-part podcast on the design of Champions of Kamigawa.

Episode 57 : Champions of Kamigawa, part 1 (14.5 MB)

This podcast looks at the design of the first set in the Kamigawa block, the first block to do a top-down design inspired by a real world source. (Arabian Nights did it first but it wasn't a block.)

Episode 56 : Drive to Work (9.93 MB)

My podcast just turned one so I thought it was only appropriate for the podcast to talk about the podcast itself.

Episode 55 : Land (11.3 MB)

My second podcast is another in my mega-series about card types. This podcast talks all about land.

Episode 54 : Flavor Text (10.7 MB)

My first podcast today is another Matt Cavotta carpool episode. He and I talk about the act of making flavor text, something we both have been in charge of at one point.

Episode 53 : Tales from the Boat (12.9 MB)

I continue Double Scoop month, where I have two podcasts per week (my getting too far ahead is your gain). My first podcast is part of my color-philosophy mega-series. This time, I talk about black. My second podcast is a collection of Pro Tour stories that all take place on the Queen Mary in Long Beach (near Los Angeles), California. Enjoy!

Episode 52 : Black (12.8 MB)

I continue Double Scoop month, where I have two podcasts per week (my getting too far ahead is your gain). My first podcast is part of my color-philosophy mega-series. This time, I talk about black. My second podcast is a collection of Pro Tour stories that all take place on the Queen Mary in Long Beach (near Los Angeles), California. Enjoy!

Episode 51 : Scars of Mirrodin, Part 4 (14.0 MB)

I've had so much fun making "Drive to Work" podcasts that I've gotten a little ahead. To help shorten the gap between my recording and your listening, I've chosen to make September a Double Scoop month, where I will be posting two podcasts each week. (My podcasts are first put out on my social media on Fridays, which is why this is the first week of September.) If Double Scoop month is popular, there's a good chance I will be doing it again in the months ahead.



The two podcasts today are the third and fourth installment on my design of Scars of Mirrodin.

Episode 50 : Scars of Mirrodin, Part 3 (13.9 MB)

Episode 49 : Scars of Mirrodin, Part 2 (12.7 MB)

Last week, I began talking about the design ofScars of Mirrodin. Today is part two of this series.

Episode 48 : Scars of Mirrodin, Part 1 (12.5 MB)

Today is the first part of a four-part series on the design of Scars of Mirrodin.

Episode 47 : Lessons, Learned Part 4 (17.7 MB)

So a bread truck overturned on the freeway and I ended up with my longest podcast ever at 51 minutes. Luckily, I was on my fourth episode of my Lessons Learned metaseries, where I examined what I learned from each design I led and had plenty to talk about.

Episode 46 : Instants and Sorceries (12.9 MB)

This week is another podcast in my meta series on card types. This week I talk about the two non-permanent spell types: instants and sorceries.

Episode 45 : Meet My Dad (10.0 MB)

Mark Rosewater introduces his father Gene Rosewater.

Episode 44 : Making Magic (11.8 MB)

I recently just celebrated six hundred weeks of writing "Making Magic," so I decided to spend a podcast talking about making "Making Magic."

Episode 43 : Mirage, Part 3 (12.5 MB)

Today, I continue my podcast series on the design and development of one of the very first sets I worked on, Mirage.

Episode 42 : Mirage, Part 2 (11.4 MB)

This is Part 2 of my podcast examining one of the very first sets I ever worked on, Mirage.

Episode 41 : Mirage, Part 1 (11.1 MB)

Today I start talking about the design and development (but more the development) of the first set of the very first modern block, Mirage.

Episode 40 : Wizards of the Coast (14.9 MB)

This is another history-heavy podcast as I look back at the history of the company I've spent almost eighteen years working for.

Episode 39 : Randomness (13.9 MB)

Today is one of my podcasts focused on an aspect of game design. The topic of today: the role of randomness and why it's so important to a game.

Episode 38 : Unglued 2 (10.6 MB)

Not every set I've led the design for has seen the light of day. Today's podcast is about a set, Unglued 2 (not to be confused with Unhinged), that was fully designed but never produced.

Episode 37 : Lessons I've Learned, Part 3 (10.5 MB)

My Magic-themed comic (which I post on social media) turned two, so I dedicated a podcast to talking about what it takes to make a comic every weekday.

Episode 36 : Tales from the Pit (? MB)

Episode 35 : Blue (9.9 MB)

This is part two of my meta-series on the color philosophies. Today I talk about the color blue.

Episode 34 : Future Sight, Part 3 (10.2 MB)

Today's podcast is the third and final look into the design of Future Sight. Today, I talk about the many cycles that were put into the set.

Episode 33 : Future Sight, Part 2 (10.0 MB)

It's time for Part 2 of my look at Future Sight design, and as a special surprise I'm carpooling with Matt Cavotta, one of the designers of Future Sight.

Episode 32 : Future Sight, Part 1 (10.5 MB)

During the Rosewater Rumble, only one set led to two upsets—Future Sight. Today, I talk about the design of this somewhat controversial set.

Episode 31 : Lessons I've Learned, Part 2 (10.4 MB)

Last week, I started a new meta-series where I examine all the sets I've led to see what lessons I've learned from them. This week, I talk about the lessons of Odyssey, Mirrodin, and Fifth Dawn.

Episode 30 : Lessons I've Learned, Part 1 (9.49 MB)

This week, I start a new series where I examine the sixteen sets I've led the design for and talk about the lessons I learned from each one.

Episode 29 : Creatures (9.57)

This podcast is the third in my mega-series on card types (I've already done planeswalker and artifacts). Today is all about the card type creature.

Episode 28 : Planar Chaos (10.7 MB)

Today, I examine a set that messed with the color pie like no other in Magic's history.

Episode 27 : Bad Cards (10.6 MB)

Why do bad cards exist? I've tackled the issue a few times in my column but today I spend the full ride to work talking about it. Oh, and it looks like there might be some extra traffic.

Episode 26 : White (9.8 MB)

Today I start a mega-series (they will be spread out over the next year) talking about the five colors and their philosophies. I start with white. What does white believe? How does that impact what mechanics it uses? Listen in.

Episode 25 : Homelands (10.8 MB)

I have said on numerous occasions that I believe Homelands is the worst-designed expansion in Magic's history. Today I explore its design and talk about what went wrong.

Episode 24 : The Mana System (9.92 MB)

Today's podcast is the third in the Golden Trifecta series where I talk about Richard Garfield's three genius creations when he made Magic. Two weeks ago, I talked about the trading card game genre; last week, I talked about the color wheel; and today, I talk about the most maligned of the three: Magic's mana system.

Episode 23 : The Color Wheel (10.2 MB)

This is the second of my three podcasts on the Golden Trifecta—what I believe are the three genius ideas Richard came up with when he designed Magic. This week's podcast is all about my favorite part of the game and what I consider to be its foundation, the color wheel.

Episode 22 : The Trading Card Game Genre (9.81 MB)

I have talked numerous times in my column about something I call the Golden Trifecta. This refers to what I feel are the three genius ideas Richard Garfield came up with when he created Magic—the trading card game genre, the color wheel, and the mana system. My next three podcasts are each dedicated to a different part of the Golden Trifecta. First up, the trading card game genre.

Episode 21 : Innistrad Part 3 (10.2)

Little did I know when I started out to do a podcast on Innistrad how many weeks it would last. Today is the third and final chapter in the saga of Innistrad design.

Episode 20 : Innistrad Part 2 (14.6 MB)

Last week's podcast was about Innistrad, Magic's take on the horror genre. I didn't finish, so this week is more on Innistrad.

Episode 19 : Innistrad Part 1 (10.1 MB)

After discussing a lot of sets of days gone by, I thought I'd talk about a design a little closer to modern day: Innistrad.

Episode 18 : Artifacts (10.2 MB)

Somehow, back in the day, besides being a fulltime R&D member, I also was the editor-in-chief of a Magic-themed magazine called The Duelist. On today's podcast, I talk about my time working on the magazine.

Episode 17 : The Duelist (9.67 MB)

Somehow, back in the day, besides being a fulltime R&D member, I also was the editor-in-chief of a Magic-themed magazine called The Duelist. On today's podcast, I talk about my time working on the magazine.

Episode 16 : Urza's Saga (11.2 MB)

This week, I explore a set that I served on both the design and development teams. It also happens to be one of the most broken sets in the history of the game.

Episode 15 : Codenames (14.6 MB)

Mark Rosewater talks about codenames.

Episode 14 : The Pro Tour (14.4 MB)

As I was a few weeks ahead thanks to the podcast's slow start, I decided to put out a new podcast each week during the break. That means if you're not following me on social media (and if not, you really should give it a try—Twitter, Tumblr, and Google+) or iTunes, there are three weeks of podcasts to catch up on.

My favorite article from 2011 was a two-parter based on an "Intro to Game Design" speech I gave to my daughter's fifth grade class. For this week's podcast, I decided to revisit that article and talk about the topic a little more in depth. If you are at all interested in basic game design, I urge you to give it a listen.

Episode 13 : Unglued (18.9 MB)

Mark Rosewater talks about Unglued.

Episode 12 : Great Designer Search (14.4 MB)

Mark Rosewater talks about the Great Designer Search.

Episode 11 : Ten Things Every Game Needs (14.8 MB)

My favorite article from 2011 was a two-parter based on an "Intro to Game Design" speech I gave to my daughter's fifth grade class. For this week's podcast, I decided to revisit that article and talk about the topic a little more in depth. If you are at all interested in basic game design, I urge you to give it a listen.

Episode 10 : Time Spiral (15.6 MB)

This week's "Drive to Work" podcast is the first one I recorded after the podcast began airing. I decided to talk about the set I got the most requests for—Time Spiral. The set is very divisive (loved by some and hated by others) so it seemed like an awesome topic for the podcast.

Episode 9 : Psychographics (14.0 MB)

I've written two different articles about the player psychographics of Timmy, Johnny, and Spike (here and here). Today, I finally talk about them. I dig in deep and explain them in some ways I've never done before. If you are at all interested in the player psychographics, I urge you to give the podcast a listen.

Episode 8 : Cycling (14.0 MB)

This week on the podcast, I examine the cycling mechanic—the non-evergreen mechanic that has shown up in more sets than any other mechanic. How did it come to be and why do we keep using it? Take a listen and find out.

Episode 7 : Alliances (14.0 MB)

On this week's podcast, I look back to the very first set I worked on, Alliances. (I was on the development team.) A lot of interesting things happened, so you might want to give it a listen.

Episode 6 : Gold Cards (16.9 MB)

This week's podcast is about the design of Gold Cards.

Episode 5 : Ravnica (12.9 MB)

This week's podcast is about the design behind the original Ravnica set. I talk about the design team and explore how we designed each of the four guilds (Dimir, Selesnya, Boros, and Golgari).

Episode 4 : Invasion (14.2 MB)

This week I talk about a set that I was on the design team for but did not lead – Invasion. My podcast goes back to Magic's playtest beginning to talk about how it influenced the very first multicolor block.

Episode 3 : Planeswalkers (15.0 MB)

This week, I carpool with artist and fellow Wizards employee and Magic artist, Matt Cavotta. He and I talk about how the Planeswalker card type came to be and all the steps that went into designing it from scratch.

Episode 2 : Zendikar (15.3 MB)

The second podcast is about Zendikar, one of my recent designs.