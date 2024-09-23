Last week, I started showing off the vision design handoff document from Duskmourn: House of Horror. This is what Vision Design hands off to let the Set Design team know what work they did on the set, including mechanics, themes, and structure. Today's column is the second and final part of the document. As with last week, everything here is the actual document, with the words in boxes below being my commentary on it.

Light Creature Tokens

Reliable Flashlight

3

Artifact - Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has vigilance.

Whenever equipped creature attacks, create a 1/1 white Light creature token with "When this creature attacks, scry 1."

Equip 2

Moths to a Flame

2W

Instant

Create two 1/1 white Light creature tokens with "When this creature attacks, scry 1."

Monster Under the Bed

2B

Creature - Nightmare

7/7

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, target opponent creates two 1/1 white Light creature tokens with "When this creature attacks, scry 1."

CARDNAME has -4/-4 if any player controls a Light.

Once we decided to have an enchantment theme in the set, we knew we'd have to have enchantment creatures. "Type-matters" themes need to have a certain as-fan, and there's no practical way to reach it without involving creatures. Luckily, Theros showed us the way by adding enchantment creatures to the game. Another simple trick was to make enchantment creature tokens. This allowed cards that weren't just enchantments to help with your enchantment count. The idea that we latched onto early was the idea that these creatures represented light. Much of the horror genre is about darkness. The dark is a scary place where monsters like to hide. Light usually embodies hope and a fight against that darkness. Light in Magic is often white for flavor. One of the challenges we have with small tokens is that they often are better at being defensive than being aggressive, so we gave them an attack trigger. The Creative team liked the idea of hope but found light a bit too literal. They came up with the word "glimmer" and built a lot of the setting around that. With so many threatening things in the house, it was nice to have some cards that showed things helping the survivors. When Duskmourn added delirium and a graveyard focus, Set Design changed scry to surveil. Since white isn't good at surveilling, they dropped the attack trigger. This also helped simplify the tokens. One thing Vision Design explored that ultimately wasn't pursued was the idea that there might be monsters that were vulnerable to the Light tokens. Monster Under the Bed, for example, was interesting in that it essentially gave you a 3/3 creature for 2B that could become a 7/7—the challenge being destroying all of the Light tokens. The reason this wasn't pursued was mostly a matter of complexity. There was a lot going on in the set and the enchantment creature tokens mostly filled their purpose by just existing, so the Set Design team chose to use the complexity elsewhere.

Injuries

Injure (Create an Injury enchantment token with enchant player and "At the end of the injured player's turn, they may pay {o2} any number of times to remove that many injuries. Then if they're still injured, that player loses 1 life.")

Trickling Head Wound

1B

Sorcery

Injure target player. They discard a card.

Rot-weiler

4B

Creature - Fungus Dog

3/5

Whenever CARDNAME deals combat damage to an opponent, injure them.

Injuries you control can't be healed.

Sadistic Twins

3R

Creature - Human Assassin

4/2

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, injure target player twice.

Injuries are focused in red and black, capitalizing on the flavor of slasher movie villains and the struggles of their hapless victims. Taking your time to patch up a wound is a common trope in horror games with survival elements as well. Exploring the more tangible and less fantastical expressions of enchantments seemed like a good fit for "Swimming." No matter how many injuries you have, you'll lose just 1 life, but the work it'll take to get rid of them builds. If this mechanic seems familiar to you, it was originally concepted as Debt, an unreleased Orzhov mechanic from Ravnica Allegiance. We're using a flavor-forward wording here as the mechanic is new to the file.

Most of the mechanics in this document made it to print in some form. Injure did not. Like most of the other mechanics, it started as us trying to capture a common horror trope, in this case the injuries that humans face while trying to get away from the monsters. We wanted the mechanics to mirror how injuries work in horror stories. It slows you down and threatens to be the cause of your death. As Annie pointed out above, we ended up using a mechanic that we liked that hadn't gotten used in the set we designed it. Debt gave debt counters to a player, usually your opponent, but sometimes yourself. If that player didn't pay off the debt, it would make them lose life. We really liked how debt played, but it didn't work well as a guild mechanic as the structure of Ravnica sets is there needs to be a lot of overlap mechanically with guilds that share a color. Debt didn't lend itself to that kind of structure. When the idea of injuries came up, I pitched the debt mechanic. The Vision Design team liked it and put it in the set. It was a fun and flavorful mechanic, but again it didn't blend well with other mechanics around it. Also, it had a lot of operational complexity in a set that already had operational complexity. It doesn't surprise me that Set Design cut it. I do think some version of the mechanic will see print one day.

Afraid

Afraid (If an enchantment, Horror, or Nightmare you control entered the battlefield or attacked this turn, all opponents are afraid.)

Sewer Clown

B

Creature- Clown

3/3

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, sacrifice a creature unless an opponent is afraid. (If an enchantment, Horror, or Nightmare you control entered the battlefield or attacked this turn, all opponents become afraid.)

Supermassive Shark

5U

Creature- Shark

5/6

CARDNAME can't be blocked by players who are afraid. (If an enchantment, Horror, or Nightmare you control entered the battlefield or attacked this turn, all opponents become afraid.)

Lights Out

B

Instant

Target creature gets -1/-1 until end of turn.

If an opponent is afraid, it gets -4/-4 instead. (If an enchantment, Horror, or Nightmare you control entered the battlefield or attacked this turn, all opponents become afraid.)

Afraid is our bundle for all things that make our set uniquely scary. Our Rooms of the haunted house are expressed as enchantments, our possessed creatures are enchantment creatures, our manifest evil creatures are Horrors, and Nightmares are just plain scary. The idea of "becoming afraid" as a state of being was our starting point. What happens when you're afraid? The monsters get scarier, the danger amps up, or maybe the rush of adrenaline gives you strength you didn't have before. These are all concepts we're trying to express with afraid. Afraid is best if it has a way to turn on without explicitly spending mana. We also experimented with your creatures dying being a way to activate it.

Afraid is what we call a glue mechanic. You take disparate parts of the set and find a way to tie them together. Afraid made use of batching. Caring about enchantments was the most important part. The big issue was what to connect them to. The low hanging fruit was scary creature types. Horror and Nightmare seemed like the obvious choices. Both were being used elsewhere in the set. Afraid cared about entering and attacking because we were trying to add more aggro into the set. There was some discussion if attacking felt weird with enchantments, but the fact that we had enchantment creatures felt like it justified it enough to make sense. In the end, the Set Design team decided they could make cooler cards if it triggered less. Also, the set wanted the Horror and Nightmare creatures to be enchantment creatures, so calling them all out felt repetitive. Once the Horror and Nightmare synergies were removed, triggering from unlocking Rooms got added to make sure this didn't just feel like constellation. Another interesting aspect of afraid was that it granted a state to the opponent, not the player using afraid. When you did what the mechanic asked you to do, you didn't get a bonus. Rather, you granted a negative state to your opponent. That wasn't something we'd done before and the flavor behind it was pretty cool. The idea was that we could design cards that got an upside for an opponent being afraid, which read and played well. This is another example of Set Design finding a place to trim back complexity. It is a cool concept though, so we'll put it in our back pocket for future use.

Rooms

Room is an Enchantment subtype we did a lot of experimenting with. These enchantments express the different parts of the haunted house. There are few key parts to Rooms:

They feel like a place . They stick on the battlefield for some amount of time, or they have some kind of lasting effect on the battlefield. You feel like you are "IN" the Room. We don't want to stack a bunch of static effects though due to board complexity.

. They stick on the battlefield for some amount of time, or they have some kind of lasting effect on the battlefield. You feel like you are "IN" the Room. We don't want to stack a bunch of static effects though due to board complexity. They can serve the role of another card type . The set can only support so many enchantments, having effects that mimic instants or sorceries effects, or produce a creature, is critical.

. The set can only support so many enchantments, having effects that mimic instants or sorceries effects, or produce a creature, is critical. They capture the feeling of movement. Exploring the haunted house by from going room to room is trope space we're really interested in.

It's interesting to note that, while Rooms changed a bit, the current version still meets all of these criteria. An important part of this document is spelling out why we did certain things, because as things change the Set Design team needs to keep in mind the role different mechanics are playing in the larger structure.

The following is an execution using door counters to show when you've already explored a Room:

Summer Camp

2G

Enchantment - Room

This Room enters the battlefield with a door counter.

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, search your library for a basic land card, put it on the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

5, Remove a door counter from CARDNAME: Manifest evil with two +1/+1 counters on it. (Look at the top three cards of your library and put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 Horror creature. Put the rest on the bottom of your library. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Macabre Mausoleum

B

Enchantment - Room

This Room enters the battlefield with a door counter.

When CARDNAME enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice another creature you control. When you do, destroy target creature you don't control.

4B, Remove a door counter from CARDNAME: Return up to two target creature cards from your graveyard to your hand.

This version of Rooms isn't too far from the printed version, with the biggest exception being that you're forced to open one Room first. I do think the final version does a much better job of making the set feel like a giant house. It also adds that feeling of movement that the Vision Design team was after. Additionally, the extra name and artwork adds to the flavor. The reason we changed from door counters to locked rooms was twofold. First, door counters weren't doing a good job of communicating that you couldn't access the second part of the card. Saying something is locked has the implication that it's off limits and heavily implies that there's a way to unlock it. Second, counters added extra words and we really needed the Room reminder text to fit on two lines. We knew we could make play aides that could help remind players a room is locked without having to designate the reminders as counters mechanically.

We also tried a double-faced card version that was an enchantment on one side and a creature on the other. It captures the flavor of the monster emerging from the room, and it uses anchor words to capture a larger scope of rooms or actions you would do within a room. The problem with these is their "cost to value" ratio has appeal issues because, while these do give you a lot of value on a single card, the activated costs will look higher than usual. The examples we played with were seen as likely above rate by Play Design. We also want to avoid having DFCs with a facedown mechanic in the same set.

Holding Tanks

U

Enchantment - Room

Activate each ability only as a sorcery and only once. Once you've activated each, exile and transform CARDNAME.

Observation Room - 1U: Draw a card.

Bright Chamber - 2: Create a 1/1 white light token with "When this attacks, scry 1."

//

Unleashed Experiment

Enchantment Creature – Mutant

2/3

Ward 2

Hellcoaster Park

R

Enchantment - Room

Activate each ability only as a sorcery and only once. Once you've activated each, exile and transform CARDNAME.

Roller Coaster – R: Target creature you control gains haste until end of turn.

Big Top – 2R: Create two 1/1 red Clown creature tokens.

//

Funhouse Fiend

Enchantment Creature- Clown Assassin

2/2

Menace

Other Clowns you control have menace.

Besides the issue with manifest and double-faced cards, we also were trying hard to make Duskmourn feel different from Innsitrad, and there's no mechanic more associated with Innistrad than double-faced cards. While the double-face cards with creatures on the back were flavorful, they didn't do nearly as good of a job at playing into the core enchantment theme of the set. Rooms also allowed us to tweak eerie to let you to get two triggers with one card.

Getting Rooms right is key to selling the haunted house setting. We liked things about both of these executions, but the formula is flexible enough to allow for more exploration in set design.

Usually when you make a set in vision design, there's one thing that's at the heart of the design and, for Duskmourn, that was Rooms. It was the center point of both the mechanical heart and the flavor of the set, so a lot of time was spent making it a splashy centerpiece. I really liked how they turned out.

Draft Archetypes

We spent much of our time after the Vision Summit focusing on our mechanics suite, so these Draft archetypes are a little more loose:

As I explained earlier, usually a few weeks before a Vision Design team hands off the file for set design, we have a meeting called a Vision Design Summit where a lot of eyes look at the design and give feedback. After the set's Vision Design Summit, we got a lot of notes, added a few new team members, and did a bunch of changes adapting to all the notes.

White-Blue – Uses Afraid with more of focus on casting enchantments.

White-blue focuses on eerie, which was what afraid turned into. Unlike afraid, eerie is completely enchantment focused. The finished archetype was more tempo focused than the archetype we handed off.

Blue-Black – Uses afraid with more of a focus on attacking with Nightmares and Horrors.

Blue-black also switched from afraid to eerie, but this archetype changed a lot as it was more creature-focused, and most of that aspect went away when it became eerie. The final archetype leaned into being a control deck.

Black-Red – Uses Injuries and life loss payoffs.

Injuries went away, so this archetype changed significantly. It ended up being more about sacrifice than life payments.

Red-Green – A ramp strategy that likes having lots of mana sinks on board (like Rooms).

The red-green archetype ended up being about delirium, something that simply wasn't in the file at handoff. It also was more aggro and less midrange.

Green-White – Go wide by collecting various enchantments, count enchantments for payoff.

The final green-white archetype was about survival, another mechanic that simply wasn't in the file at handoff. It did still have some aspects of go-wide, although it was a bit slower.

White-Black – Uses the possess mechanic to suit up its creatures.

There were two big changes to this archetype. First, the possess mechanic went away, changing into enchantment creatures that die into noncreature enchantments. Second, a graveyard component was added in set design. This archetype leaned heavily into that.

Blue-Red – Uses Rooms the most as they serve the roles of many noncreature spells that blue-red likes.

The blue-red archetype was one of the ones that changed the least. The finished version was still focused on Rooms and had a slower control style.

Black-Green – Death triggers, to combo with manifest evil creatures flipping and trading.

Manifest evil stayed in the file, later manifest dread, but moved out of black-green. Black-green ended up being a slower, grindier archetype focused on delirium, again a design not yet in the file at handoff.

Red-White – Aggro Survivors with Light tokens.

The red-white archetype stayed aggro, as red/white usually is, but added a synergy with creatures with power 2 or less, which did work with the Light, now Glimmer, enchantment creature tokens.

Green-Blue – Manifest evil with some face down callouts.

Green-blue is another archetype that didn't drift too far from what was handed off. It stayed focused on manifest dread.

Working on "Swimming" has been a blast and I appreciate all the work done by the Exploratory Design, Vision Design, and Worldbuilding teams. I was able to use this set as an excuse to see so many horror movies in theaters, as well as some all-time classics which are now some of my favorite films. If you have any questions about this document, feel free to contact me.

—Annie Sardelis

A final thanks to Annie for letting me show all of you this document. And a big thanks to her and the entire Exploratory Design and Vision Design teams for their work creating all the mechanics and card designs that led to this handoff.

"I Think It's Dead."

And with that, we're done. As always, I enjoy showing off these documents. If you have any feedback, be it about this document, my comments, or on Duskmourn itself, you can email me or contact me through any of my social media accounts (X, Tumblr, Instagram, and TikTok).

