0025_MTGEOE_Main: Lumen-Class Frigate 0321_MTGEOE_ExtendRM: Lumen-Class Frigate You play Lumen-Class Frigate for . Other than being an artifact for artifact synergies, the card doesn't do anything when you first play it. Once you tap creatures adding up to two or more power, you turn on its first ability, an anthem effect. After you tap creatures of twelve or more power, it becomes a 3/5 artifact creature with flying and lifelink. To track the progression, you use charge counters.

Warp

0148_MTGEOE_Main: Nova Hellkite

Here was how warp was worded following the vision design handoff:

Warp COST (You may cast this spell from your hand for its warp cost during your precombat main phase. If you do, exile it at the end of combat. You may cast the card for as long as it remains exiled.)

Magic design is a lot about iterative loops, where you try something, get feedback, and then change it based on the feedback. The changes to warp during set design were quality-of-life improvements, little tweaks to maximize how well the mechanic plays. When we make those changes, we question decisions from earlier in design. Is this effect happening at the right time? Does the gameplay encourage the most fun play pattern? Are there changes we can make that might allow for more interaction? Can we tweak things to get a better and more understandable template?

Warp is a good example of this process happening in set design. Vision Design developed the core of how the mechanic worked, but there were a lot of small details that had to be figured out. During vision design, you could only warp a card during your first main phase because the card would get exiled at the end of combat. You were then allowed to cast the exiled card whenever, including during your second main phase.

For play-balance reasons, Set Design didn't want you casting the card twice on the same turn, so they added a restriction that you couldn't recast the card the turn it had been warped. They then started questioning if the card should be exiled at end of combat. Letting it stick around until end of turn allowed you to interact with the card during the second main phase. It increased the mechanic's flexibility while cutting off the gameplay patterns we thought were less fun. Here is the final wording of warp:

Warp COST (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this permanent at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

Void

0122_MTGEOE_Main: Tragic Trajectory

Here was how void was worded following the vision design handoff:

Void — If an artifact or creature was put into a graveyard or exile from the battlefield this turn, EFFECT.

Void's evolution is another good example of the difference between Vision Design and Set Design. To use a house-building metaphor, Vision Design creates the blueprints while Set Design builds the actual house. Because of this, Vision Design tends to design cards to make sure potential exists. Their mechanical designs are a proof-of-concept that there's interesting design space available. Set Design, in contrast, has to design all the actual cards that will see print. When doing so, they want to find the limits and restrictions inherent in the mechanic.

For example, Vision Design illustrated interactions between warp and void. Warp exiles cards, and void cares about things being exiled. There are synergies there. The problem comes when you start designing a full set's worth of cards. The final version of warp exiles the card at the beginning of the end step. Exiling the card at that part of the turn limits the effectiveness of void. For instance, let's say you wanted a void effect to reduce the cost of a spell. You can only do that on an instant spell or a card with flash, because you can't cast anything else during the end step. Set Design solved for this by calling out warp by name rather than just relying on waiting for it to exile.

Vision Design is also more focused on creating the set within its own biome or in relation to itself. Set Design has to start thinking about how the set interacts with other sets in Standard and other formats. As such, they reevaluate if a set's mechanics are compatible with the entirety of Magic. Void led Set Design to expand from void caring about artifacts and creatures to caring about any nonland permanent.

Lander Tokens

Here was how lander tokens looked at vision design handoff:

Create a Lander token. (It's an artifact with "{o2}, {oT}: Transform this artifact." It transforms into a Settlement artifact land token with "{oT}: Add one mana of any type that a land you control could produce.)

0185_MTGEOE_Main: Galactic Wayfarer 0008_MTGEOE_ToknBstr: Lander Token (Green)

The Lander tokens are a good example of how sometimes functionality beats novelty. The Vision Design team was trying to capture the discovery aspect of the space opera genre. Inspired by March of the Machine's incubate mechanic, Vision Design made a ramp mechanic that didn't require shuffling. Instead, the mechanic used a double-faced token. Because the land was on the back of the token, the lands that the Landers transformed into had to be the same. Our solution was a land that tapped for any color your other lands could produce, which we modeled after Reflecting Pool.

Set Design needed the mechanic to help with "mana fixing," or getting you the colors of mana you don't have. That meant the Reflecting Pool land didn't work, which made the double-faced token problematic. The solution was to have the token just fetch a basic land from your library. While it required shuffling, it did a better job of accomplishing what the set needed. Yes, you want some splash in your design, but not every mechanic needs to be splashy. Some are "workhorse mechanics," which provide a practical role without drawing much attention.

By removing the double-faced Landers, Set Design was able to add a small theme that cared about differently named lands you controlled. Also, removing the Reflecting Pool-style lands helped address some digital concerns, as Reflecting Pool and its siblings have historically caused problems in digital Magic. All in all, it turned Lander tokens into something that better served the set and design's needs.

The Returning Mechanic

0181_MTGEOE_Main: Eusocial Engineering

Vision Design handed off modified as a returning mechanic. We thought that a space opera having a lot of Equipment felt reasonable. And since Vision Design had added a +1/+1 counter theme, it tapped into how we implemented modified in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. But after much testing during set design, they realized that the set wasn't supporting modified as its own mechanic. It required a different structure that wasn't suitable for the rest of the set.

They tried another theme to replace modified's focus on Equipment: exploration. Space opera media, thematically, is about adventurers traveling through space and discovering new locales. The mechanic that best captured that feeling was landfall. Landfall was a flavorful addition, played well, and was synergistic with the rest of the set. The set design added landfall to the set and centered it in green.

Over the Edge

That wraps up the story of Edge of Eternities's set design. I think it's a good demonstration of how set design works. They take the blueprint created by Vision Design and figure out the nuts and bolts of building the set. Most of the key components remain, but they get put through the wringer of playtesting to help Set Design best understand the optimal way to build the set, thereby creating the best play experience for all of you.

