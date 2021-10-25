Today's article is another trivia column. In honor of Innistrad: Crimson Vow previews starting later this week, I'm focusing my questions on the Vampires of Magic. There are 30 questions total. Record your answers as you take the quiz and check below to see how you did.

Two caveats before I begin. One, all of today's questions are accurate as of the release of Innsitrad: Midnight Hunt. Two, none of the questions refer to any creature with changeling or one with all creature types. When I talk about Vampires, I mean they have the creature type Vampire in their Oracle wording.

Question #1

In which set was the fifth Vampire that had the word "Vampire" printed on its type line published?

Ice Age (1995) Mirage (1996) Tempest (1997) Odyssey (2001)

Question #2

What was the first legendary creature, when printed, to count as a Vampire for tribal purposes?

Baron Sengir (Homelands) Shauku, Endbringer (Mirage) Crovax the Cursed (Stronghold) Szadek, Lord of Secrets (Ravnica)

Question #3

Which of the following Vampires has art that was part of a larger painting in which a different part of the larger painting was used for the art of another card in the same set?

Question #4

What was the first creature type printed on a card alongside Vampire?

Bat Dog Dragon Skeleton

Question #5

How many characters have two or more legendary creature cards where at least one of the cards is the creature type Vampire?

Six Seven Eight Nine

Question #6

Which creature token has never been created by a Vampire?

Eldrazi Scion Human Inkling Servo

Question #7

Which keyword is not the only word to appear in the rules text of a Vampire?

Deathtouch Flying Haste Lifelink

Question #8

What was the first Magic expansion to have two common Vampires?

Magic 2010 Zendikar Worldwake Innistrad

Question #9

Which letter does a Vampire card name not start with?

J U Y Z

Question #10

Which set is Vampire Nighthawk not in?

Worldwake Commander (2011) Magic 2013 Modern Masters 2017

Question #11

Who is the only survivor of the first generation of vampires on Zendikar?

Anowon Drana Kalitas Zagras

Question #12

How many creature cards in Magic permanently grant +1/+1 to all your Vampires (not counting themselves if they're a Vampire)?

Two Three Four Five

Question #13

What was the name of original Innistrad's Vampire preconstructed deck (then referred to as Intro Packs)?

Carnival of Blood Death after Dark Feral Fangs Go for the Jugular

Question #14

Which Innistrad set had a vampire as the focus of the art on its (Draft) booster box?

Innistrad Dark Ascension Shadows over Innistrad Eldritch Moon

Question #15

What was Olivia Voldaren's original design name?

The Countess Count Dracula Fangy McFangson Queen of the Damned

Question #16

Which commander color identity would give you the most Vampire choices for your deck?

Black-red-green Blue-black-red White-black-red White-blue-black

Question #17

What relation is Sorin Markov to Edgar Markov?

Nephew Son Grandson Great grandson

Question #18

What can't you find on the backside of a mono-black Vampire card?

A blue card A red card A green card A colorless card

Question #19

The vampires of which plane regularly undertake the Blood Fast?

Dominaria Innistrad Ixalan Zendikar

Question #20

Which creature type does not appear with Vampire on a card?

Cat Elf Ninja Shade

Question #21

Which color combination doesn't have a legendary Vampire?

White-blue-black Blue-black-red Blue-black-green White-black-red

Question #22

Which of the four bloodlines of Innistrad has the most cards with its name in the title?

Falkenrath Markov Stromkirk Voldaren

Question #23

What is the greatest number of words in the name of a legendary Vampire?

Four Five Six Seven

Question #24

Which word in the Oracle text of Sengir Vampire doesn't appear in the rules text of the original Limited Edition Alpha version?

Counter Dies Turn Sengir

Question #25

Which set was turned over from design to development with no Vampires at common or uncommon?

Innistrad Ixalan Strixhaven Zendikar

Question #26

Which of the following abilities has never been on a Vampire?

Delirium Devour Mentor Morph

Question #27

Which set has a Vampire with the following rules text: "Each creature you control is a Vampire in addition to its other creature types."

Fifth Dawn Judgment New Phyrexia Rise of the Eldrazi

Question #28

"If you're not having fun, what's the point of living forever?" What Vampire from original Innsitrad has this flavor text?

Bloodcrazed Neonate Falkenrath Marauders Rakish Heir Stromkirk Noble

Question #29

On what plane have we not seen a Vampire Knight?

Dominaria Innistrad Ixalan Ravnica

Question #30

How many Vampires have the word "blood" somewhere in their title?

29 38 45 57

Once you've finished all 30 questions, click below to see the answers.

In the Know

I hope you had fun with the trivia. As always, if you have any thoughts on the column, any of the questions, or ideas for future trivia columns, send me an email me or contact me through any of my social media accounts (Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, and TikTok).

Join me next week when I begin telling the design story of Innsitrad: Crimson Vow.

Until then, may you play many Magic games to strengthen your Magic knowledge.

