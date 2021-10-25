How Trivial – Vampires
Today's article is another trivia column. In honor of Innistrad: Crimson Vow previews starting later this week, I'm focusing my questions on the Vampires of Magic. There are 30 questions total. Record your answers as you take the quiz and check below to see how you did.
Two caveats before I begin. One, all of today's questions are accurate as of the release of Innsitrad: Midnight Hunt. Two, none of the questions refer to any creature with changeling or one with all creature types. When I talk about Vampires, I mean they have the creature type Vampire in their Oracle wording.
Question #1
In which set was the fifth Vampire that had the word "Vampire" printed on its type line published?
- Ice Age (1995)
- Mirage (1996)
- Tempest (1997)
- Odyssey (2001)
Question #2
What was the first legendary creature, when printed, to count as a Vampire for tribal purposes?
- Baron Sengir (Homelands)
- Shauku, Endbringer (Mirage)
- Crovax the Cursed (Stronghold)
- Szadek, Lord of Secrets (Ravnica)
Question #3
Which of the following Vampires has art that was part of a larger painting in which a different part of the larger painting was used for the art of another card in the same set?
- Repentant Vampire (Odyssey)
- Treacherous Vampire (Judgment)
- Soul Collector (Scourge)
- Mephidross Vampire (Fifth Dawn)
Question #4
What was the first creature type printed on a card alongside Vampire?
- Bat
- Dog
- Dragon
- Skeleton
Question #5
How many characters have two or more legendary creature cards where at least one of the cards is the creature type Vampire?
- Six
- Seven
- Eight
- Nine
Question #6
Which creature token has never been created by a Vampire?
- Eldrazi Scion
- Human
- Inkling
- Servo
Question #7
Which keyword is not the only word to appear in the rules text of a Vampire?
- Deathtouch
- Flying
- Haste
- Lifelink
Question #8
What was the first Magic expansion to have two common Vampires?
- Magic 2010
- Zendikar
- Worldwake
- Innistrad
Question #9
Which letter does a Vampire card name not start with?
- J
- U
- Y
- Z
Question #10
Which set is Vampire Nighthawk not in?
- Worldwake
- Commander (2011)
- Magic 2013
- Modern Masters 2017
Question #11
Who is the only survivor of the first generation of vampires on Zendikar?
- Anowon
- Drana
- Kalitas
- Zagras
Question #12
How many creature cards in Magic permanently grant +1/+1 to all your Vampires (not counting themselves if they're a Vampire)?
- Two
- Three
- Four
- Five
Question #13
What was the name of original Innistrad's Vampire preconstructed deck (then referred to as Intro Packs)?
- Carnival of Blood
- Death after Dark
- Feral Fangs
- Go for the Jugular
Question #14
Which Innistrad set had a vampire as the focus of the art on its (Draft) booster box?
- Innistrad
- Dark Ascension
- Shadows over Innistrad
- Eldritch Moon
Question #15
What was Olivia Voldaren's original design name?
- The Countess
- Count Dracula
- Fangy McFangson
- Queen of the Damned
Question #16
Which commander color identity would give you the most Vampire choices for your deck?
- Black-red-green
- Blue-black-red
- White-black-red
- White-blue-black
Question #17
What relation is Sorin Markov to Edgar Markov?
- Nephew
- Son
- Grandson
- Great grandson
Question #18
What can't you find on the backside of a mono-black Vampire card?
- A blue card
- A red card
- A green card
- A colorless card
Question #19
The vampires of which plane regularly undertake the Blood Fast?
- Dominaria
- Innistrad
- Ixalan
- Zendikar
Question #20
Which creature type does not appear with Vampire on a card?
- Cat
- Elf
- Ninja
- Shade
Question #21
Which color combination doesn't have a legendary Vampire?
- White-blue-black
- Blue-black-red
- Blue-black-green
- White-black-red
Question #22
Which of the four bloodlines of Innistrad has the most cards with its name in the title?
- Falkenrath
- Markov
- Stromkirk
- Voldaren
Question #23
What is the greatest number of words in the name of a legendary Vampire?
- Four
- Five
- Six
- Seven
Question #24
Which word in the Oracle text of Sengir Vampire doesn't appear in the rules text of the original Limited Edition Alpha version?
- Counter
- Dies
- Turn
- Sengir
Question #25
Which set was turned over from design to development with no Vampires at common or uncommon?
- Innistrad
- Ixalan
- Strixhaven
- Zendikar
Question #26
Which of the following abilities has never been on a Vampire?
- Delirium
- Devour
- Mentor
- Morph
Question #27
Which set has a Vampire with the following rules text: "Each creature you control is a Vampire in addition to its other creature types."
- Fifth Dawn
- Judgment
- New Phyrexia
- Rise of the Eldrazi
Question #28
"If you're not having fun, what's the point of living forever?" What Vampire from original Innsitrad has this flavor text?
- Bloodcrazed Neonate
- Falkenrath Marauders
- Rakish Heir
- Stromkirk Noble
Question #29
On what plane have we not seen a Vampire Knight?
- Dominaria
- Innistrad
- Ixalan
- Ravnica
Question #30
How many Vampires have the word "blood" somewhere in their title?
- 29
- 38
- 45
- 57
Once you've finished all 30 questions, click below to see the answers.
Click here to see the answers
Answer to Question #1 – d. Odyssey (2001)
The first card printed with Vampire on its type line was Sengir Vampire in Limited Edition Alpha in 1993. The second was Krovikan Vampire in Ice Age two years later. Ravenous Vampire was then printed in 1996 in Mirage. A year later in Tempest, Skyshroud Vampire was the fourth one printed. It wasn't until 2001, eight years into the game, that the fifth (and sixth and seventh) card with Vampire was printed in Odyssey. Those cards were Repentant Vampire, Stalking Bloodsucker, and Vampiric Dragon. Years later, we did do a creature type update that added Vampire to several early cards that had a vampire flavor.
Answer to Question #2 – c. Crovax the Cursed (Stronghold)
At the time Crovax was printed, Legendary was a creature type, Legend, and creatures, with rare exceptions, only had one creature type. To make Crovax a Vampire, it had to have the text "Crovax the Cursed counts as a Vampire" in its rules text.
Answer to Question #3 – a. Repentant Vampire (Odyssey)
Repentant Vampire and Gallantry were both part of a larger piece of art drawn by artist Mark Tedin.
Answer to Question #4 – c. Dragon
The first Vampire to have a second printed creature type was Vampiric Dragon from Odyssey. There has not yet been a Vampire Bat printed, although Screeching Bat // Stalking Vampire from Innsitrad is a Bat on one side and a Vampire on the other. Vampire Hounds was in Exodus but was printed as a Hound. During the Grand Creature Type Update, it gained the Vampire creature type (and later became a Dog). The first Vampire Skeleton was Skeletal Vampire in Guildpact.
Answer to Question #5 – b. Seven
Here are the seven Vampires (on at least one of their cards) to have multiple legendary creature cards:
- Anowon – Anowon, the Ruin Sage (Worldwake) and Anowon, the Ruin Thief (Zendikar Rising Commander)
- Baron Sengir – Baron Sengir (Homelands) and Sengir, the Dark Baron (Commander Legends)
- Crovax – Crovax the Cursed (Stronghold); Ascendant Evincar (Nemesis); and Crovax, Ascendant Hero (Planar Chaos)
- Drana – Drana, Kalastria Bloodchief (Rise of the Eldrazi); Drana, Liberator of Malakir (Battle for Zendikar); and Drana, the Last Bloodchief (Zendikar Rising)
- Kalitas – Kalitas, Bloodchief of Ghet (Zendikar) and Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet (Oath of the Gatewatch)
- Mirri – Mirri, Cat Warrior (Exodus); Mirri the Cursed (Planar Chaos); and Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist (Commander (2017 Edition))
- Olivia – Olivia Voldaren (Innistrad) and Olivia, Mobilized for War (Shadows over Innistrad)
Answer to Question #6 – d. Servo
Carrier Thrall (Battle for Zendikar) creates Eldrazi Scion. Slaughter Specialist (Innistrad: Midnight Hunt) creates Humans. Felisa, Fang of Silverquill (Commander 2021) creates Inklings. There are no Vampires that create Servos.
Answer to Question #7 – c. Haste
Vampire Champion (Rivals of Ixalan) only has deathtouch. Arrogant Vampire (Portal), Exultant Skymarcher (Rivals of Ixalan), Skyblade of the Legion (Ixalan), and Vampire Revenant (Rivals of Ixalan) have flying. Bishop's Soldier (Ixalan), Blood Glutton (Core Set 2021), Child of Night (Magic 2010), Markov Patrician (Innistrad), and Vizkopa Vampire (Ravnica Alliance) have lifelink. No Vampires only have haste.
Answer to Question #8 – a. Magic 2010
Magic 2010 was the first set to have two common Vampires, Child of Night and Vampire Aristocrat.
Answer to Question #9 – b. U
Jeleva, Nephalia's Scourge (Commander (2013 Edition)) starts with J. Yahenni, Undying Partisan (Aether Revolt) starts with Y. Zagras, Thief of Heartbeats (Zendikar Rising) starts with Z. There are no Vampire card names currently that begin with U.
Answer to Question #10 – a. Worldwake
Vampire Nighthawk appeared in Commander (2011), Magic 2013, and Modern Masters 2017, but did not appear in Worldwake. It was in Zendikar, the set before it.
Answer to Question #11 – b. Drana
Drana is the only survivor of the first generation of Vampires on Zendikar.
Answer to Question #12 – d. Five
There are five creatures that permanently grant +1/+1 to all Vampires, other than themselves. They are Captivating Vampire (Magic 2011), Death-Priest of Myrkul (Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms), Legion Lieutenant (Rivals of Ixalan), Stromkirk Captain (Dark Ascension), and Thirsting Bloodlord (Core Set 2020).
Answer to Question #13 – a. Carnival of Blood
In original Innistrad, the Vampire deck was the red-black Intro Pack called Carnival of Blood.
Answer to Question #14 – b. Dark Ascension
The figure on the booster box of Dark Ascension was Sorin, a vampire. Liliana was on the booster box of both Innistrad and Eldritch Moon. Jace was on the booster box of Shadows over Innistrad.
Answer to Question #15 – b. Count Dracula
In top-down sets, we will often name playtest cards after the trope we're trying to capture so that everyone knows what top-down thing we're working with. The Creative team will then give it their own take and create a Magic version of the trope. Olivia, at the time named Count Dracula, won the internal rare poll for Innistrad. (The internal rare poll is a poll we let any Wizards employee take to help us gauge what players will especially like of the rares and mythic rares.)
Answer to Question #16 – c. White-black-red
White-black-red would allow you to have 271 different Vampires to choose from. Blue-black-red would allow you to have 244 Vampires to choose from. Black-red-green would give you 234 Vampires to choose from. White-blue-black would give you 227 Vampires to choose from.
Answer to Question #17 – c. Grandson
Sorin is Edgar Markov's grandson.
Answer to Question #18 – b. A red card
Elusive Tormentor (Shadows over Innistrad) becomes Insidious Mist, a blue card. Valentin, Dean of the Vein (Strixhaven: School of Mages) can also be cast as Lisette, Dean of the Root, a green card. Voldaren Pariah (Eldritch Moon) becomes Abolisher of Bloodlines, a colorless card. There aren't any mono-black double-faced Vampires with a red card on the back.
Answer to Question #19 – c. Ixalan
The Blood Fast occurs on Ixalan.
Answer to Question #20 – b. Elf
Mirri the Cursed (Planar Chaos) is a Vampire Cat. Throatseeker (Modern Horizons) is a Vampire Ninja. Nirkana Revenant (Rise of the Eldrazi) is a Vampire Shade. We have yet to print a Vampire Elf. Though, I hope we do someday.
Answer to Question #21 – a. White-blue-black
There are two blue-black-red Vampire commanders—Garza Zol, Plague Queen (Coldsnap) and Jeleva, Nephalia's Scourge (Commander (2013 Edition)). There are three white-black-red Vampire commanders—Edgar Markov (Commander (2017 Edition)); Licia, Sanguine Tribune (Commander (2017 Edition)); and Mathas, Fiend Seeker (Commander (2017 Edition)). There is one black-green-blue Vampire commander—Rayami, First of the Fallen (Commander (2019 Edition)). There are currently zero white-blue-black Vampire commanders.
Answer to Question #22 – a. Falkenrath
There are twelve cards with Falkenrath in their name (Anje Falkenrath, Falkenrath Aristocrat, Falkenrath Exterminator, Falkenrath Gorger, Falkenrath Marauders, Falkenrath Noble, Falkenrath Perforator, Falkenrath Pit Fighter, Falkenrath Reaver, Falkenrath Torturer, Heir of Falkenrath, and Talons of Falkenrath). There are eight cards with Markov in their name (Chosen of Markov, Edgar Markov, Markov Blademaster, Markov Crusader, Markov Dreadknight, Markov Patrician, Markov Warlord, and Sorin Markov). There are eight cards with Stromkirk in their name (Heirs of Stromkirk, Stromkirk Bloodthief, Stromkirk Captain, Stromkirk Condemned, Stromkirk Mentor, Stromkirk Noble, Stromkirk Occultist, and Stromkirk Patrol). There are six cards with Voldaren in their name (Florian, Voldaren Scion; Olivia Voldaren; Voldaren Ambusher; Voldaren Duelist; Voldaren Pariah; and Voldaren Stinger).
Answer to Question #23 – c. Six
There are many Vampires with four words in their name. There is one with five—Rayami, First of the Fallen (Commander (2019 Edition)). But the most is six—Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose (Core Set 2021).
Answer to Question #24 – d. Sengir
The original text of Sengir Vampire in Limited Edition Alpha refers to both "counter" and "turn," and surprisingly "dies" long before it became a keyword action. The card simply calls itself Vampire, never using the word "Sengir."
Answer to Question #25 – d. Zendikar
Interestingly, the decision to make Vampires into a characteristic creature type that shows up in low rarities was made during the development of original Zendikar. The design file didn't have any Vampires at common or uncommon. For more on this story, read my column "Care for a Bite?" from Vampire Week back in 2009.
Answer for Question #26 – b. Devour
Dusk Feaster (Eldritch Moon) has delirium. Felisa, Fang of Silverquill (Commander (2021 Edition)) has mentor. Soul Collector (Scourge) has morph. There are no Vampires with devour yet, sadly.
Answer to Question #27 – a. Fifth Dawn
Mephidross Vampire from Fifth Dawn has this rules text.
Answer to Question #28 – c. Rakish Heir
The flavor text comes from Rakish Heir. Bloodcrazed Neonate's flavor text: "While elder vampires select their meals with care, the newly sired frenzy at the first whiff."
Falkenrath Marauders's flavor text: "No slinking in the dark for them, no luring whispers. They claim their prey in the speed and glory of the hunt."
Stromkirk Noble's flavor text: "A responsible king walks among his subjects."
Answer to Question #29 – d. Ravnica
Dominaria, Innistrad, and Ixalan have all been home to Vampire Knights, while Ravnica has not.
Answer to Question #30 – d. 57
Believe it or not, there are 57 Vampire cards with "blood" in their name. Here they are:
Arrogant Bloodlord (Rise of the Eldrazi)
Bishop of the Bloodstained (Ixalan)
Blood Artist (Avacyn Restored)
Blood Bairn (Magic 2014)
Blood Baron of Vizkopa (Dragon's Maze)
Bloodbond Vampire (Battle for Zendikar)
Bloodborn Scoundrels (Battlebond)
Blood Burglar (Core Set 2020)
Bloodcrazed Neonate (Innistrad)
Bloodcrazed Paladin (Ixalan)
Blood-Cursed Knight (Magic Origins)
Bloodflow Connoisseur (Avacyn Restored)
Bloodghast (Zendikar)
Blood Glutton (Core Set 2021)
Bloodhall Priest (Eldritch Moon)
Blood Host (Magic 2015)
Bloodhusk Ritualist (Worldwake)
Bloodline Keeper // Lord of Lineage (Innistrad)
Bloodline Necromancer (Commander (2017 Edition))
Bloodlord of Vaasgoth (Magic 2012)
Bloodmad Vampire (Shadows over Innistrad)
Bloodmist Infiltrator (Ravnica Allegiance)
Blood Operative (Guilds of Ravnica)
Bloodrage Vampire (Magic 2012)
Blood Researcher (Strixhaven: School of Mages)
Bloodrite Invoker (Rise of the Eldrazi)
Blood Seeker (Zendikar)
Bloodsworn Steward (Commander (2017 Edition))
Bloodthirsty Adversary (Innistrad: Midnight Hunt)
Bloodthirsty Aerialist (Core Set 2020)
Bloodthrone Vampire (Rise of the Eldrazi)
Bloodtithe Collector (Innistrad: Midnight Hunt)
Bloodtracker (Commander (2018 Edition))
Blood Tyrant (Conflux)
Callous Bloodmage (Strixhaven: School of Mages)
Defiant Bloodlord (Battle for Zendikar)
Drana, Kalastria Bloodchief (Rise of the Eldrazi)
Drana, the Last Bloodchief (Zendikar Rising)
Epicure of Blood (Commander (2019 Edition))
Kalitas, Bloodchief of Ghet (Zendikar)
Kazarov, Sengir Pureblood (Dominaria)
Kheru Bloodsucker (Khans of Tarkir)
Malakir Blood-Priest (Zendikar Rising)
Malakir Bloodwitch (Zendikar)
Marshland Bloodcaster (Commander (2021 Edition))
Olivia's Bloodsworn (Shadows over Innistrad)
Paladin of the Bloodstained (Ixalan)
Rabid Bloodsucker (Magic Origins)
Ravenous Bloodseeker (Shadows over Innistrad)
Regal Bloodlord (Core Set 2019)
Skymarch Bloodletter (Ixalan)
Stalking Bloodsucker (Odyssey)
Stromkirk Bloodthief (Innistrad: Midnight Hunt)
Thief of Blood (Commander (2015 Edition))
Thirsting Bloodlord (Core Set 2020)
Vish Kal, Blood Arbiter (Commander (2011))
Voldaren Pariah // Abolisher of Bloodlines (Eldritch Moon)
Now, it's time to add up your correct answers and see how you did:
- 1–9 correct: You have a lot to learn about Magic.
- 10–15 correct: You've obviously been paying some attention.
- 16–20 correct: You're starting to show some Magic trivia potential.
- 21–24 correct: You've got Magic trivia chops.
- 25–27 correct: Very good. I'm impressed.
- 28–29 correct: You have mad Magic trivia skills.
- 30 correct: I bow down to you.
In the Know
I hope you had fun with the trivia. As always, if you have any thoughts on the column, any of the questions, or ideas for future trivia columns, send me an email me or contact me through any of my social media accounts (Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, and TikTok).
Join me next week when I begin telling the design story of Innsitrad: Crimson Vow.
Until then, may you play many Magic games to strengthen your Magic knowledge.
