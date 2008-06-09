IM Conversation With: White

White: Maro?

Maro: Hey, White. What are you up to?

White: I was just cleaning up my desktop.

White: I'm toying with recategorizing my folders.

Maro: Sounds like a wild night.

White: What are you up to?

Maro: Working on my column. It's Allied Color Week.

White: Do you know what you're going to write?

Maro: I don't know. Something that gets me less mail than last week. ;)

White: Do you have a moment to talk?

Maro: For my favorite color, White, always.

White: How well do you know Green?

Maro: Pretty well.

White: What I'm about to ask is just between you and me, okay?

White: You can't tell anyone.

Maro: Sure.

White: Could you ever see me and Green together?

Maro: As a couple?

White: Yeah.

Maro: I think so.

Maro: You guys have a lot in common.

Maro: I mean you're both real big on community. You both value the importance of the group as a whole.

Maro: You both love life.

Maro: You both have a real affinity for small creatures.

Maro: Mechanically speaking, no two colors overlap as much as the two of you.

IM Conversation With: Red

Red: Maro?

Maro: Hey Red.

Red: What are you up to?

Maro: Nothing. Just working on next week's column.

Red: You have time to talk?

Maro: Sure.

IM Conversation With: White

White: I just think the two of us would be a good fit. We seem like we complement each other well.

IM Conversation With: Red

Red: I can't sleep.

Maro: You're going to bed? This early?

Red: No, I'm just getting up. I have a party in a few hours and I wanted to grab a bite before it.

IM Conversation With: White

White: I'm not imagining this, right?

Maro: No. You two seem like you have a lot in common.

IM Conversation With: Red

Red: I'm about to do something stupid and I felt like telling someone before I did it.

Maro: Crazier than the time you lit yourself on fire?

Red: My mana symbol is a freakin' flame. How do I not play with fire?

IM Conversation With: White

White: So I'm going to tell Green how I feel.

Maro: When?

White: Tonight. There's a party.

IM Conversation With: Red

Red: Um, Red, tell me what crazy thing you're planning on doing.

Maro: Sorry. Red, tell me what crazy thing you're planning on doing.

Red: I'm hooking up with Black.

Red: At the party.

Maro: Is Black aware of this plan?

Red: Not yet.

IM Conversation With: White

White: I feel like I need to prepare what I'm going to say. I'm not so good being spontaneous.

IM Conversation With: Red

Maro: I'd start by talking about something you two have in common.

Red: Talking really isn't my thing.

Maro: Sorry, my bad. I forgot who I was talking to.

IM Conversation With: White

Maro: I'd start by talking about something you two have in common.

IM Conversation With: Red

Red: I was thinking I'd just start with a kiss.

Red: A wild passionate kiss.

IM Conversation With: White

White: Okay, how about this?

White: I can't tell you how cool it is that you've started to have vigilance. We're the only two to know the rush of not tapping to attack.

Maro: It's a little dry.

IM Conversation With: Red

Red: Maybe a kiss is too subtle.

Red: We could just jump in the sack.

Maro: Whoa. Slow down. Do you even have any evidence that Black's attracted to you?

Red: We're both narcissitic, self-destructive colors that aren't afraid to take bold actions. Isn't that enough?

Maro: For a one-night stand, maybe.

Red: Yeah, so?

Red: You didn't think I was looking for a relationship, did you?

Red: I'm not so good with commitment.

IM Conversation With: White

White: How about this?

White: Hey Green. How's it going? I just destroyed an enchantment and I'm on kind of a buzz. You know what I'm talking about.

White: What do you think?

Maro: A little forced.

IM Conversation With: Green

Green: Maro.

Maro: Green! What a surprise.

Green: Are you busy?

Maro: You could say that.

Green: It's no big deal. I'll just catch you later.

Maro: No, no. I'm just working on next week's article. It can wait.

Maro: What's on your mind?

IM Conversation With: Red

Red: Maybe I should just get Black drunk.

Maro: No, no, no. If you want to get together with Black you have to find common ground.

IM Conversation With: Green

Green: So, I'm planning on hooking up with Red at the party tonight.

Maro: Red?

Green: Yeah, Red.

Green: I've been having these dreams.

Maro: What kind of dreams?

IM Conversation With: White

White: How about this?

White: I was thinking of getting together a creature swarm later tonight. You in?

IM Conversation With: Red

Red: Black likes killing things.

Red: I like killing things.

Red: Maybe we should go kill something together?

IM Conversation With: Green

Green: It wasn't the kind of dream that would make any sense if I explain it.

Green: Plus it's not the type of thing you write about online.

Green: Well, unless you're into that kind of thing.

Green: I'm the last one to keep people from doing what feels right.

IM Conversation With: White

Maro: White, you're forcing it too much. It's got to feel natural.

Maro: Trust me. You aren't going to attract Green if it doesn't feel natural.

IM Conversation With: Red

Maro: Red, I think you need to notch it down a bit.

Maro: I don't think throwing yourself at Black is what Black would want. It's not exactly Black's style.

Maro: Black likes to take what it wants.

IM Conversation With: Green

Maro: So, Green, you had a dream?

IM Conversation With: Red

Red: Maybe I have to do something to impress Black.

Red: Maybe I could blow up the house where the party is.

Red: Black appreciates some good land destruction.

IM Conversation With: Green

Green: My gut's saying I should be with Red, so I'm just going to go for it.

Maro: Do you want to think this through?

Green: Thinking it through? Who am I, Blue?

Green: A color has to follow its instincts.

IM Conversation With: White

White: I think you're right. I'm overdoing it.

White: Maybe I should just start by chatting.

White: I could demonstrate to Green we're compatible by showing how much we have to talk about.

Maro: That seems like a better plan.

IM Conversation With: Green

Green: My plan is to just be around red tonight.

Green: We can just hang.

Maro: Why Red?

Maro: I always thought that you and White might make a cute couple.

IM Conversation With: White

White: We could talk about flash. We were the first two colors to ever have the ability.

Maro: Seems a bit touchy. Blue's been hogging the flash spotlight recently, and you know that Green and Blue don't get along.

White: You're right.

IM Conversation With: Green

Green: Don't get me wrong.

Green: I like White. White's very cool.

Green: I love hanging out with White.

Green: White has this spiritual side that I really connect with.

Maro: But...

Green: There's just not passion like there is with Red.

IM Conversation With: Black

Black: Drop whatever you're doing and talk with me.

Maro: Black.

Black: I need someone to talk to.

Maro: I'm a little busy.

Black: What part of "drop whatever you're doing" is throwing you?

Maro: It's just a little crazy right now.

Black: I wouldn't advise pissing me off.

Black: Remember what happened last time?

Maro: Yeah, I still have the welts.

Maro: What do you need?

Black: Just some advice.

IM Conversation With: Red

Red: I'm not asking for anything more than a quickie.

Red: I mean we both have haste.

Maro: Have you ever thought of hooking up with Green?

IM Conversation With: White

White: We both have an affinity for enchantments.

White: Maybe I should bring Green an enchantment?

White: An Aura with enchant creature.

White: Green would like that.

IM Conversation With: Red

Red: I'd be lying if I said I hadn't thought about hooking up with Green.

Red: Green would be an animal in bed.

Red: Seriously.

Red: I love how green acts without thinking.

Red: A color after my own heart.

Red: I know we could mindlessly attack together, among other things

Maro: But...

Red: I'm just more attracted to the bad color.

Red: High risk, high reward.

IM Conversation With: Black

Black: There's this party tonight.

Maro: So I've heard.

Black: I'm looking to hook up with someone.

Maro: Let me guess.

Maro: You want to hook up with Blue.

Black: How'd you know that?

Maro: I just know the way this night is going.

Mark: Why Blue?

Black: Because Blue is smart and smart is sexy.

IM Conversation With: Green

Green: My plans are that Red and I just hang.

Green: The more time Red spends with me the quicker it will become apparent how easy it is for us to be together.

IM Conversation With: Black

Maro: Might intelligence be a drawback?

Maro: You're a selfish jerk. Isn't Blue going to figure that out?

Maro: I mean "selfish jerk" in the friendliest way possible.

Black: I could knock Blue out and we could go back to my apartment.

Maro: I hear kidnapping isn't the aphrodisiac it once was.

Black: That's why I'm talking to you.

Black: What do I do to make Blue want to go out with me?

IM Conversation With: White

White: We overlap in so many areas.

White: Maybe I should just point this out.

White: I have a really cool Venn diagram that shows how we overlap more than any two other colors.

Maro: I'm thinking no to charts.

IM Conversation With: Green

Maro: Green, I'm not sure "do nothing" is the most effective plan for starting up a relationship.

Green: I'm not doing nothing. I'll be me. I'll be there.

Green: You have to trust me when I say I really grow on others.

IM Conversation With: Black

Black: What are Blue's vulnerabilities?

Black: That's probably the best place to look for an opening.

Maro: Have you ever considered hooking up with Red?

Black: Red's crazy.

Black: I love that about Red.

Black: Red makes me laugh.

Black: Red and I always have such a great time when we're together.

Black: No one makes arson as much fun as Red.

Maro: So why don't you hook up with Red?

Black: Red's fun for the moment, but not exactly the most reliable color.

Black: Plus if my lover's going to die, I really want to be the one to do it.

Black: Red's just so hard to trust.

Maro: Red's hard to trust?

Maro: That's like the pot calling the kettle black.

Black: I am Black.

IM Conversation With: Blue

Blue: Maro.

Maro: Blue! I was wondering when you were going to show up.

Blue: I've been sitting home thinking.

Maro: Wild guess. There's a party tonight.

Blue: Yeah.

Maro: And you want to hook up with someone?

Blue: Exactly.

Maro: I'm guessing it would be White.

Blue: You figured this all out how?

Maro: It came to me while I was online.

IM Conversation With: Red

Red: You have me all confused.

Red: What crazy thing am I going to do to get Black interested?

Maro: Find common ground.

Red: You're a wild man.

Red: Maybe we could sit around and plan retirement portfolios.

Red: What if I start by punching Black in the face?

Red: That would get Black's attention.

Maro: What are we, on the playground?

Red: Black respects power.

Red: If I could go toe to toe with Black, I think Black might find that sexy.

IM Conversation With: Black

Black: I'm interested in Blue, not Red.

Maro: Why Blue?

Black: I like subtlety. The rest of the colors couldn't be subtle if their life depended on it.

Black: But Blue. Blue fakes right before it jabs left.

Black: Blue will mill someone right out while they're checking their life total.

Black: Plus, Blue knows the value of denial.

Black: Sure, Blue uses it on the stack while I prefer to be even more preemptive, but still we're the only two colors that stop you from ever playing the spell.

Maro: I'll be honest. For two allied colors you two barely overlap.

Black: Maybe not in mechanics, but we definitely share certain sensibilities.

Black: There's no other color that can kill you before you figure out what they're up to.

Black: Plus blue knows stuff.

Black: Knowledge is power and you know how much I love power.

IM Conversation With: Blue

Blue: So I've been thinking about whether or not White and I have any chance.

Blue: And I believe we do.

Maro: Why White? I always thought you and Black might hook up.

Blue: I've thought about it.

Blue: Black's definitely the next smartest color. We're the two most tutor-friendly colors.

Blue: It makes very efficient use of its resources. After me, Black is the best raw card-drawer.

Blue: Black knows what it wants.

Maro: But...

Blue: Danger Will Robinson!

Blue: Black is charismatic but very scary.

Blue: Black can easily turn on you.

Blue: White, on the other hand, is much more predictable.

Blue: You know what you get with White.

Blue: White has stability.

Blue: Most importantly, you know White's going to do the right thing.

IM Conversation With: White

White: What if I start out by giving Green a small power / toughness boost?

White: We could bond over something we both love to do.

White: My only fear is that Green's a little more into buffing creatures than I am.

IM Conversation With: Blue

Blue: I thought about this all night and I think I know how to approach White.

Maro: How?

Blue: Text message.

Blue: I connect with White through our love of language and words.

Blue: I remind White how I too love flying and flash and protection. Like White, I tap things. I can lock them down. And I just adore Flickering.

Maro: And what do you expect White to do?

Blue: Pull out a chart.

Maro: Excuse me?

Blue: White loves charts. It's kind of cute. White can show how much overlap we have.

Blue: White will clearly see, as I have, the clarity of such a union.

Blue: I have no need to rush.

Blue: Tonight is just about making the first contact.

Blue: Just letting White know what I'm thinking.

Blue: We're going to take it slow.

Maro: What do you need from me?

Blue: Just some information.

Blue: Is White coming to tonight's party?

IM Conversation With: Black

Black: Blue's coming to the party?

Maro: I have it on pretty good authority.

Black: I could slip a mickey in Blue's drink.

Maro: Enough with the plans of incapacitation.

Maro: If you want to be with Blue, you're going to have to find a way to make Blue want to be with you.

Maro: Scheme a little less and think a little more.

IM Conversation With: White

Maro: White, have you ever thought about maybe hooking up with Blue?

White: I have. We definitely have a similar temperament.

White: Blue's the only other color that really ever thinks ahead.

White: And Blue's the only other color that understands the value of a proper defense.

Maro: Sounds like you two would hit it off.

White: We definitely click.

Maro: But...

White: Blue's just a little cold.

White: Green really has a warm sense of being that I find very attractive.

White: I feel like Green and I just share a closer set of values.

White: Green makes me feel better about myself.

IM Conversation With: Red

Red: I've realized my problem.

Red: The party is hours away.

Red: Why am I wasting my time thinking about it now?

Red: When the time comes, I'll do whatever feels right.

Maro: Which hopefully includes not punching anyone in the face.

Red: Don't fence me in, man.

Red: I'll do what I've got to do.

IM Conversation With: Blue

Blue: I've accounted for most of the variables.

Blue: I can't see why White would say no.

Maro: I could imagine a problem or two.

Blue: No, I've thought this through. It's essentially a done deal.

Maro: If you say so.

IM Conversation With: Black

Black: I get it, I get it. Less coercion and more manipulation.

Maro: That's not exactly what I said.

Black: Tomayto, tomahto.

IM Conversation With: White

White: I'm beginning to rethink the Venn diagram.

IM Conversation With: Green

Green: I've realized there's no value to worrying.

Green: If it is, it is and if it isn't, it never was.

Green: I never asked, by the way. Are you going to the party?

Maro: I am now.