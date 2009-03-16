EXT. WIZARDS OF THE COAST OFFICE BUILDING The shot starts with a wide angle of the Wizards of the Coast office building. We begin at the street but as we quickly track forward we end up at the glass doors to the building. On the right door is a sign that clearly was printed off of a computer that reads: SIGN: Common Green Mechanic Auditions

Go To Third Floor The left door is opened by a person going out and we enter the building. CUT TO: INT. R&D CONFERENCE ROOM MARK ROSEWATER sits at the end of a conference table. On the table in front of him are several pads of paper covered with writing as well as numerous card files (stapled stacks of paper). MARK Who's next? CREATURE PUMP enters. MARK Hey G.G., how's it going? CREATURE PUMP Good, can't complain.





MARK What do you have for me today? CREATURE PUMP I've been working on a little tweak. MARK Adding trample? CREATURE PUMP No, I thought I'd encompass one of the block mechanics.





MARK Let's see it. CREATURE PUMP DEMONSTRATES. MARK I like it. Familiar but with a little twist. Development will probably have to fiddle with your numbers. CREATURE PUMP I'm in? MARK Green would be lonely without you. CREATURE PUMP That's great! MARK I'll let you know as soon as I slot you in. CREATURE PUMP EXITS. MARK Next? LIFE GAIN enters. MARK Life Gain. LIFE GAIN Maro. MARK What were you thinking of adding to Green?









LIFE GAIN How about a vanilla sorcery? MARK That doesn't really tie into the set's themes. LIFE GAIN How about I use one of the new keyword mechanics? MARK Creature Pump's already covered that base. LIFE GAIN I could be a rider on a spell. I'm an excellent small bonus. I'm clean, I'm simple. The new players adore me. MARK I'm tight on spells. I have plenty of space for you in white. Why don't you come back on Thursday? LIFE GAIN I love white, white's great. And I'm looking forward to also doing good work in white. But here's the thing. I got range. I can deliver in more than one color. MARK I like your attitude. Maybe I can squeeze you in on a "comes into play" ability. LIFE GAIN I can do "comes into play." Some of my best work is "comes into play."

















MARK Let me fiddle with the file a little and see what I can do. I'll give you a call later in the week, okay? LIFE GAIN That's all I can ask. Thanks Mark. LIFE GAIN EXITS. HASTE RUNS IN. HASTE Just hear me out. MARK Haste, how many times do we have to go through this? You're not primary in green. You're not even secondary. You're tertiary. That means no common cards. HASTE Let's not be hasty. Well, okay, I'll be hasty of course, but let's stop at me. My point is that I do excellent work in green. I'm all about creatures and green's the creature color. MARK I might have something for you at a higher rarity, and I stress might, but there just isn't any room for you in common green. HASTE Give me one good reason. MARK I'll give you several trample, reach, vigilance, shroud, regeneration, flash. There's just other keyword mechanics that are more iconic for green.





HASTE Creatures want to attack. That's what I do. I let them attack. Who respects creatures attacking more than green? MARK That would be red and probably white. I'm not saying you don't have a place. You do. Just not in common. HASTE I don't understand why. MARK Because you can't be everywhere. You're already in common red in every set and in common black in more sets than not. To keep you special we have to keep from overexposing you. Plus there are other keyword mechanics that need love in green. HASTE But green likes me. MARK Yes, it does. Unfortunately, green doesn't need you. At least not in Limited. And common is all about Limited. But I promise, we'll try to find a sexy tournament rare card for you. HASTE Fine. HASTE RUNS OUT THE DOOR. MARK Next.













LAND FETCH ENTERS. MARK Okay, Land Fetching, sell me. LAND FETCH I was thinking of using a block keyword mechanic. MARK You and everyone else. LAND FETCH How about a repeat? I do awesome repeats. MARK What did you have in mind? LAND FETCH Rampant Growth? MARK It's in the base set. LAND FETCH Lay of the Land? MARK Could we have something a little more exotic? Something players remember fondly ... Why don't you go take a peek at Gatherer and then come back? LAND FETCH Going and getting stuff is kind of like my thing. Will do. Thanks! AS LAND FETCH EXITS, TRAMPLE ENTERS.









MARK Trample, come on in. TRAMPLE How's the family? MARK Good. TRAMPLE How's Rachel enjoying third grade? MARK You're overstepping bounds again. Let's keep this professional. TRAMPLE Can't a creature keyword mechanic show some interest in your personal life? MARK No. No, you can't. Our talk should be about what creature to put you on. TRAMPLE Let me guess—a 3/3 or 4/4. MARK It's not always a 3/3 or 4/4. TRAMPLE Right, you put me on a 1/1 every once in a while for giggles. MARK You've been on a few 5/5s. I even remember an 8/4. TRAMPLE One time, twelve years ago. I don't think that counts any more.



MARK Mechanics are coming here begging for a slot, for anything, and you get something every set. Sometimes more than one card. I don't see why you're complaining. TRAMPLE I'm not complaining. I'm happy for the work. I'm also grateful that you started throwing some common red work my way. It just seems like it's always the same thing. MARK You're a creature mechanic that works best on larger creatures. Green tops out at about 5/5 in most sets in common. That doesn't give us lots of room. We've started putting you on more Auras recently. That's something new. TRAMPLE You're right. I shouldn't be complaining. MARK Look, Creature Pump's messing with the new mechanic, but there's some chance we might be able to find room for you with Creature Pump. How does that sound? TRAMPLE I do like working with Creature Pump. Thanks, Mark. MARK No problem. Send the next mechanic in. TRAMPLE LEAVES. ARTIFACT DESTRUCTION AND ENCHANTMENT DESTRUCTION ENTER. MARK Hey guys. ARTIFACT DESTRUCTION We have an awesome idea for a two-card mirror.





ENCHANTMENT DESTRUCTION We'd each have the same side bonus. MARK Guys, I only have room for one card. You're going to have to work together. ARTIFACT DESTRUCTION We love working together, we really do, but we were just hoping maybe this once we could solo in green. MARK You get to solo in red, and E.D. gets white. That's how it works.





ARTIFACT DESTRUCTION The players loved my work on Oxidize. MARK The next time we have an artifact block, we can talk, but right now, what I got is one common slot. Possibly a repeat. ENCHANTMENT REMOVAL Please not Naturalize. Yes, it's our best work, but do we have to go back to it every other time? Can't we stretch a little? MARK Every set needs a little familiarity, and we're definitely getting back into wanting more repeats in common. Naturalize is just perfect. It's powerful, it's straight-forward. It's aesthetic. It's a classic. ENCHANTMENT REMOVAL How about a tweak? What's the block mechanic?



MARK It's spoken for. ARTIFACT REMOVAL Is it Creature Pump? He always steals the block mechanic. It's not fair. MARK I'll see what I can do. Just be prepared to work together, okay? ARTIFACT REMOVAL AND ENCHANTMENT REMOVAL Fine. MARK WRITES A NOTE ON HIS PAD. HE LOOKS UP TO SEE FLYING. FLYING Let me just say one thing. MARK (sigh) Go ahead. FLYING Lots of things fly in nature. MARK It's not a philosophical issue. Yes, green can encompass the concept of flying. The game is just better if we differentiate the colors. That means you shouldn't be prevalent in every color. You always have multiple white and blue commons and at least one black common. You even sometimes get a sucky red common. Can't that be enough? FLYING People loved Scryb Sprite. You loved Scryb Sprite.











MARK Somebody has to hate you, so we chose the two enemies of the color that most supports you. That means Red and Green just aren't for you. And even then we break that rule constantly in red rare. FLYING Ah, good old dragons. MARK We don't limit you because we don't like you. We limit you because we want you to be as good as you can be. If you're everything to everyone then you're nothing. As is, you're already the most represented creature keyword. Some R&D members even refer to a creature with flying as being a vanilla card. FLYING Here's an idea. Give me reach's slot for this set. I can block flying. MARK Get out of here! I'll see you tomorrow. FLYING Just a little creature. That's all I'm asking. A 1/1 ....





MARK Out! FLIGHT SULKS AS IT LEAVES. REACH WALKS IN AS FLIGHT WALKS OUT. REACH What was flight doing here? MARK He's just doing what he always does. REACH He gets in every color. I'm lucky to show up in green. How come every other keyword's branched out into multiple colors and I'm still basically mono-green? MARK I'd love to get you into white. White has archers. Besides, you're not alone. Fear's locked in black. REACH But you've publicly said you'd change fear if you could. MARK Of course I would. The mechanic can only go in black. I mean, what's with that? At least with you there's some hope. You also have a lot of fans among the rules gurus. REACH So you didn't promise Flight anything in green? MARK Green's anti-Flying. You know that. It's what keeps you in sets. REACH You could just do more Flying destruction in common. MARK I don't like doing Flying destruction in common. It just fights the "Green doesn't kill creatures" vibe.









REACH But green kills plenty of creatures. MARK In combat, fighting, as it should be. REACH Do I have to be on a spider? MARK The players love spiders. REACH How exactly do giant spiders keep showing up in every world? MARK The same ways dragons and angels do. There's a correlation between how popular you are and how frequently you populate a plane. Popular equals populate. REACH Could I have a power greater than my toughness? MARK Reach, that's just not your thing. You're a toughness-based mechanic. You're defensive. REACH Fine, I guess. MARK Don't worry, I have a good creature in mind for you. REACH EXITS AS REGENERATION WALKS IN. MARK Regeneration, what do you have for me today? REGENERATION What do you think of this? REGENERATION SHOWS ITS THING. MARK A creature enchantment? I don't know. You can get a little annoying if you get on the wrong creature. REGENERATION How about an instant? I never get on instants anymore. MARK You do occasionally. REGENERATION Not like I used to. Not like when you let me in white. MARK We gave you white in Planar Chaos. REGENERATION That whole set was just a big tease. No color wants to hear about how they could be in another color philosophically, but just aren't. MARK I can't promise anything but there's some chance I can swing you on a creature. It might go to uncommon though. You can be a little annoying if you show up too much. REGENERATION Green needs some way to break through.





MARK We make you more aggressive in black. REGENERATION Then make me defensive. I'm fine with that. MARK When you get too defensive it can lock down Limited, thus why we often push you to uncommon. REGENERATION You'll at least consider me for common. MARK I have to see how the keywords fall out, but yeah I'll keep you in mind. REGENERATION That's all I can ask. REGERATION LEAVES. MARK Next! TOKEN MAKING ENTERS. MARK Let's see it. TOKEN MAKING DOES ITS THING. IT MAKES TOKENS #1, #2 AND #3. MARK Cute. I'm not sure if you can use the new mechanic. TOKEN MAKING Why? TOKEN #1 Yeah, why?





TOKENS #2 & #3 Why? TOKEN MAKING Did you promise it to Creature Pump? TOKEN #1 Did you? TOKENS #2 & #3 So did you? MARK He's got fewer numbers to fiddle than you do! TOKEN MAKING But at common you only ever let me make 1/1s. TOKEN #1 Yeah, why is that? TOKENS #2 & #3 What's up with that? MARK Could you please ask your tokens to keep quiet? TOKEN MAKING I just make them. I can't control them. MARK I'm tight on spell slots so I can't promise you anything. TOKEN MAKING I'm not a spell slot. I'm a creature slot. MARK In practicality you are but technically you're not.







TOKEN MAKING But you can fudge that. TOKEN #1 Yeah, you do it all the time. TOKENS #2 & #3 All the time. MARK Everything can't be an auto-include. You're on the short list. I'll be honest that your fate rests more with synergy with the block than any other factor. Also, White's been elbowing in on this design space. It is the army building color after all. TOKEN MAKING But you can make something happen, right? TOKEN #1, #2 & #3 Right? MARK Maybe. I can't make any promises. Check back later in the week when I post card lists. TOKEN MAKING Whatever. Let's get out of here. TOKEN #1 Let's go. ALL THE TOKENS TURN THEIR CHINS UP AT MARK AND TOKEN MAKING AND THE TOKENS LEAVE. VIGILANCE PEEKS HIS HEAD IN. MARK Vigilance, come in.









VIGILANCE Um, hi. I didn't mean to bother you, but you asked me to come by. MARK Yeah, I got a good idea for you. VIGILANCE When I heard you were doing green commons, I assumed that you had other mechanics to work with. MARK Vigilance, you have to start accepting that you're secondarily in green now. That means you get common cards once in a while. VIGILANCE Why green? I always assumed if I went somewhere else I'd go into blue. MARK The problem with sticking you in blue is that it doesn't really make many new cards. In green, we can create some stuff that white never would, but in blue we'd have the two colors fighting for similar space. Green is a much better fit from a design perspective. VIGILANCE If you say so. Can I go now? MARK Just check back later in the week. VIGILANCE EXITS. LAND DESTRUCTION ENTERS. LAND DESTRUCTION I'll make this simple. You put me in or I trash your desk.











MARK Have you seen my desk? LAND DESTRUCTION Why is it like pulling nails to get me into green common? MARK Because green is your secondary color and you are, frankly, an annoying mechanic. I find you what common work I can in red but that's about the best I'm willing to do. LAND DESTRUCTION Even red's not as consistent as it used to be. MARK If you made games more fun I'd consider throwing you in common more, but I hate to break this to you—keeping other people from playing the game isn't fun. LAND DESTRUCTION But I have other uses. MARK And when those uses make sense for the environment, that's when we put you in. LAND DESTRUCTION I'm out of luck? MARK Maybe not. You might fit here. Let me fiddle.















LAND DESTRUCTION You do that. LAND DESTRUCTION STORMS OUT. SHROUD PEEKS IN. MARK Come in, shroud. SHROUD ENTERS. SHROUD How's it looking? MARK Not great in common. R&D's a little down on you right now. SHROUD Why? MARK You're noninteractive. R&D has found that in volume you and flash can be annoying. FLASH SUDDENLY APPEARS. FLASH I heard my name. MARK I was just saying that you guys are going to have to lay low for a while. R&D's gunning for you. FLASH Why? SHROUD That's what I said.











MARK Shroud, if we're not careful with you, we can create threats that can't be answered. And flash, you really warp how creatures are supposed to work. A little is fun. Too much can be quite annoying. FLASH (under breath) Stupid Faeries. MARK I'm looking for places for each of you. From a design standpoint you both offer something unique. The key is to find cards where you add specific value. SHROUD Do such cards exist? MARK They do and I'm looking for them. I'm optimistic. The cards just might not be common. FLASH Thanks for doing what you can. FLASH TURNS TO SHROUD. FLASH Catch you later. FLASH RUNS OUT. SHROUD I should get going too. I'll hope for some good news.























SHROUD EXITS. MARK SITS DOWN AT THE TABLE. HE LOOKS THROUGH HIS NOTEPAD. KEN NAGLE ENTERS. KEN How's it coming? MARK What do you think? KEN Too much to do and too little space? MARK Exactly. KEN Here's an idea. What if you put the new mechanic on the Giant Growth? MARK Ha ha. KEN Why don't you get some lunch? You look like you've been staring at mechanics a little too long. MARK Good idea. MARK GETS UP, PUTTING DOWN HIS PAD. MARK Maybe if I put this aside for a little while I can figure out how to get Reach onto something other than a spider.







KEN You have to put reach on a spider. Spiders are awesome! MARK AND KEN EXIT.

















