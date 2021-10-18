Mechanical Color Pie 2021 Changes
Below is a detailed list of every change I made between my Mechanical Color Pie 2017 article and today's 2021 version. After each change, I will explain what changed and why in a blue box.
Before I start with all the details, I want to explain the five types of changes I made:
Change text: This means the text is different in some way between the old version and the new version. I show you the old text and then show you the next text. The old text has strikeouts to show what's been cut or changed, and the new text is in Green to help highlight what is new.
Change label: This means I'm changing the name of what I'm calling a section. I show the old label and then the new label. Because the mechanical color pie has an alphabetical portion, this means the section will most likely move.
Change status: This means that I've changed what colors are primary, secondary, and/or tertiary.
Remove a section: This means I'm removing something, sometimes a whole section, sometimes just a subsection.
Add a section: This means I'm adding something, sometimes a whole section, sometimes just a subsection. Brand-new sections unrelated to existing sections are added at the end.
Note for each section, I will list the type of change or changes and then show the old and new versions in bold. Below that will be an explanation of the reason for the change.
The Council of Colors did have a meeting to run over all the changes. The representative of each color gave a list of additions, subtractions, and individual changes they recommended, and the whole team talked them over.
CHANGE LABEL: "Abyss"
OLD:
"Abyss" (All players/opponents must sacrifice a creature each turn.)
NEW:
Creature sacrifice, forced, repeatable (All players/opponents must sacrifice a creature each turn.)
ADD NEW SECTION: Animating artifactsAnimating artifacts (Target/all non-creature artifact(s) you control becomes an artifact creature.) Primary: Blue
Secondary: Green Blue is the color most likely to turn a non-creature artifact into an artifact creature. Green is second most likely to do it.
ADD NEW SECTION: Animating enchantmentsAnimating enchantments (Target/all non-aura enchantment(s) you control becomes an enchantment creature.) Primary: White
Secondary: Blue White is the color than animates other enchantments. Blue has enchantments that under certain conditions can become animated.
CHANGE TEXT: Animating lands
OLD:
Green, as the color connected most closely to lands and creatures, is the color most likely to turn lands into creatures—usually still keeping them lands. When we do this, we often grant the land haste to avoid having to worry if it was the one you played this turn (which would have summoning sickness).
Note that's a special exception for land, as green does not often grant creatures haste. Red uses this ability a little playing into its one-shot damage cards that come through attacking. All the colors have dipped their toe into this area, but it's infrequent and usually only involves animating their own basic land type.
NEW:
Green, as the color connected most closely to lands and creatures, is the color most likely to turn lands into creatures—usually still keeping them lands. When we do this, we often grant the land haste to avoid having to worry if it was the one you played this turn (which would have summoning sickness). Red uses this ability a little playing into its one-shot damage cards that come through attacking. All the colors have dipped their toe into this area, but it's infrequent and usually only involves animating their own basic land type, and is most often done in cycles.
CHANGE TEXT: Artifact destruction
OLD:
Red and green usually have one artifact destruction card in common, although green's is usually also a spell that destroy both artifacts and enchantments. (See enchantment destruction.)
White's artifact destruction is usually at uncommon.
NEW:
Red and green usually have one artifact destruction card in common, although green's is usually also a spell that destroy both artifacts and enchantments. (See enchantment destruction.) White is starting to get more artifact destruction at common, usually also able to destroy enchantments.
CHANGE TEXT & STATUS:
OLD:
Primary: White
This is one of white's most efficient answers, especially in Limited. It is usually used on creatures but sometimes hits other permanents. The effect is always on a permanent, usually a creature or enchantment.
We've used this effect in blue and green as an enters-the-battlefield trigger with the flavor that it's "eaten" the creature.
NEW:
Primary: White
This is one of white's most efficient answers, especially in Limited. It is usually used on creatures but sometimes hits other permanents. The effect is always on a permanent, usually a creature or enchantment.
CHANGE TEXT & STATUS: Basic land counting
OLD:
Primary: Red
Secondary:
Blue, black, and green
Tertiary: White
All colors have access to this, but we tend to skew toward black, red, and green.
NEW:
Primary: Red
Secondary: Black and green
Tertiary: White and blue
REMOVE SECTION: Blocking extra creatures
Blocking extra creatures (This creature can block an additional N creatures each combat) This ability used to be solely in white, but we added it to green because we felt green needed it for gameplay reasons. It's possible that as we do this more in green, we'll start doing it less in white.
CHANGE LABEL & TEXT: "Bounce"
OLD:
"Bounce" (Return target creature/permanent to its owner's hand.)
Primary: Blue
Secondary: White
and green
Blue can bounce any type of permanent, although these days doesn't often bounce lands. It also will often bounce a creature via an enters-the-battlefield effect. (R&D refers to these as "
, often as an upkeep cost.
NEW:
Return to hand (Return target creature/permanent to its owner's hand.)
Primary: Blue
Secondary: White
Tertiary: Green
Blue can bounce any type of permanent, although these days doesn't often bounce lands. It also will often bounce a creature via an enters-the-battlefield effect. (R&D refers to these as "
CHANGE LABEL, TEXT, & STATUS: "Bounce" to library
OLD:
"Bounce" to library (Put a creature/permanent on top of its owner's library or some number of cards down.)
Primary: Blue
Secondary: White
Blue does this as a
super unsummoning, while white tends to do it flavored as a delaying tactic.
NEW:
Return to library (Put a creature/permanent on top of its owner's library or some number of cards down.)
CHANGE TEXT & STATUS: Can't be attacked
Primary: White
Secondary: Green
We don't do this often, but this effect keeps you from either being attacked for a turn or as long as a specific permanent is on the battlefield.
NEW:
Primary: White
We don't do this often, but this effect keeps you from either being attacked for a turn or as long as a specific permanent is on the battlefield.
CHANGE TEXT & STATUS: Can't block
OLD:
Primary: Black
Secondary: Red
For a long time we separated black from red by making black have the "can't block" drawback on its creatures and red have the "must attack" drawback on its creatures. Time has shown that the "can't block" drawback leads to better gameplay, so we've started letting red get it from time to time.
NEW:
Primary: Black and red
For a long time we separated black from red by making black have the "can't block" drawback on its creatures and red have the "must attack" drawback on its creatures. Time has shown that the "can't block" drawback leads to better gameplay, so we've started using it on red as much as black.
CHANGE TEXT: Card Draw
OLD:
Blue is the best at card drawing. It has the most of it and no restrictions. Black's card drawing must involve paying some other cost, most often life but sometimes sacrificing permanents. Green's card draw is
usually tied to creatures but occasionally tied to land. White has a very narrow band of card drawing where it's focused on having to use a specific strategy (like say having a deck full of Equipment). All colors get cantrips (spells that draw you a single card). Red doesn't get any card advantage, with two exceptions—impulsive draw and wheeling. (See impulsive draw and "wheeling.")
NEW:
Blue is the best at card drawing. It has the most of it and no restrictions. Black's card drawing must involve paying some other cost, most often life but sometimes sacrificing permanents. Green's card draw is tied to creatures. In the past we've also connected it to land, but that ended up making green card draw a little too much like blue, so we've pulled back from that. All colors get cantrips (spells that draw you a single card). Blue gets the best cantrip spells, white gets the best cantrips smaller creatures and green gets the best cantrip larger creatures. While white is still tertiary at card drawing, we have added some new abilities for white to draw cards. The big limitation is that white tends to draw over time rather than all at once, so it has a once per turn limit on card drawing (multiplayer does allow white on occasion to draw multiple cards tied to how many opponents a player has). Other than cantrips, red only draws cards with three exceptions — impulsive draw, "punisher" effects, and wheeling. (See impulsive draw, "punisher" effects, and "wheeling.")
CHANGE STATUS: Card filtering
OLD:
Card filtering (Look at the top N cards of your library and put N in your hand and put the rest on the bottom of the library in any order.)
Primary: Blue
Secondary: Green
Blue is the color of information, so it loves having the ability to choose what exactly it gets to draw. Sometimes card filtering looks similar to looting, where you draw some number of cards and then discard a close number. When green does this, it can usually only get a subset of permanents into its hand.
NEW:
Card filtering (Look at the top N cards of your library and put N in your hand and put the rest on the bottom of the library in any order.)
Blue is the color of information, so it loves having the ability to choose what exactly it gets to draw. Sometimes card filtering looks similar to looting, where you draw some number of cards and then discard a close number. When green does this, it can usually only get a subset of permanents (usually creatures and/or lands) into its hand.
CHANGE TEXT AND STATUS: Counter target activated/triggered ability
OLD:
Primary: Blue
Secondary: Green
For a while this was a green effect, but we've moved it to be more in blue.
NEW:
Primary: Blue
Tertiary: Green
For a while this was a green effect, but we've moved it to be more in blue. Green does it on rare occasion usually to counter artifact activations these days.
CHANGE TEXT & ADD SUBSECTION: Creature destruction, single creature
OLD:
-
Destroy target creature.Primary: Black Black is king of creature destruction and is the one color that can kill regardless of circumstance.
-
Destroy target creature with power 4 or greater.As champion of the little guy, white will also destroy large creatures.
NEW:
-
Destroy target creature.Primary: Black Secondary: White Black is king of creature destruction and is the one color that can kill regardless of circumstance. White can kill a single creature, but usually at a higher cost. Sometimes in both white and black this spell exiles the creature instead of destroying it.
- Destroy target creature with power 3 or greater. As champion of the little guy, white will also destroy large creatures. We've moved the floor of the ability from power 4 to power 3.
- Destroy target creature. It's controller gets compensation. Primary: White This ability used to be in white and blue (flavored as transformation in blue), but it's now just a white ability.
CHANGE TEXT: Creature destruction, mass creature
OLD:
-
Destroy all creatures with power 4 or greater.
Primary: White
Killing big creatures is a white thing so it can be combined with mass creature kill. The number is most often 4 power, but occasionally can be tweaked
slightlyup or down.
NEW:
-
Destroy all creatures with power 3/4 or greater.
Primary: White
Killing big creatures is a white thing so it can be combined with mass creature kill. The number is most often 3 power, but occasionally can be tweaked up. White will occasionally also do mass destruction based on other criteria, but it tends to destroy all creatures of that quality.
CHANGE TEXT, STATUS, & REMOVE SOME SUBSECTIONS: Creature pumping
OLD:
-
+N/+N (on spells)
Primary: White and green
Secondary: Black
The most common use of this is on Giant Growth–like effects in green, usually +3/+3 but it can vary a little. White's pumping is usually +2/+2 or smaller, but it most often will grant an ability as well. The
oneexception for white is that it can get larger pumps if restricted to blockers. Black will occasionally get smaller buffs, usually with an ability added. All three colors default in this ability to being on instants.
-
+N/+N (on Auras)
Primary: White and green
Secondary: Blue, black, and red
All colors have access to Auras that grant +N/+N.
Blue usually doesn't do much more than +1/+1.White, black, and red tend to top out at +2/+2. Green is the one color that regularly grants +3/+3 and above on Auras.
-
+N/-N (on Auras)
Primary: Black
Secondary: Red
Tertiary: Blue
These tend to be flavored as "push your luck" cards that can double as creature kill. Black will go up to -3 on the toughness, whereas red tends to stop at -2.
Blue will do a "make me a shapeshifter" flavored Aura from time to time.
-
-N/+N (on spells) Primary: White We almost never make this type of spell, but white would be the recipient if we did.
-
-N/+N (on Auras) Primary: White This is another area in which we almost never make cards.
-
-N/-0 (on creatures) Primary: Blue
There's no reason to do this on your own creature. If we're going to let you lower a creature's power, we will let you raise its toughness accordingly. We do occasionally make a creature that lets you activate to do this targetting an opponent's creature. This ties into the "shrink" flavor seen on the spells.
NEW:
-
+N/+N (on spells)
Primary: White and green
Secondary: Black and red
The most common use of this is on Giant Growth–like effects in green, usually +3/+3 but it can vary a little. White's pumping is usually +2/+2 or smaller, but it most often will grant an ability as well. The three exception for white is that it can get larger pumps if counting the number of creatures you have, the number of plains you have, or is restricted to blockers. Black will occasionally get smaller buffs, usually with an ability added. Red gets buffs but usually the power is higher than the toughness. All four colors default in this ability to being on instants as it's a combat trick.
-
+N/+N (on Auras)
Primary: White and green
Secondary: Blue, black, and red
All colors have access to Auras that grant +N/+N. White, blue, black, and red tend to top out at +2/+2. Green is the one color that regularly grants +3/+3 and above on Auras.
-
+N/-N (on Auras)
Primary: Black
Secondary: Red
These tend to be flavored as "push your luck" cards that can double as creature kill. Black will go up to -3 on the toughness, whereas red tends to stop at -2.
REMOVE SUBSECTION: Creature pumping, your team, one-shot
-
+0/+N to your team Primary: White We don't do many of these types of spells any more, but they belong in white.
REMOVE SUBSECTION: Creature pumping, their team, one shot
-
-0/-N to their team Primary: Black This is not an effect we do often.
REMOVE SUBSECTION: Creature pumping, your team, ongoing
-
+0/+N to your team Primary: White We don't do this style of effect often any more because it tends to gum up board states, but it's white when we do it.
REMOVE SUBSECTION: Creature pumping, their team, one-shot
-
-0/-N to their team Primary: Black This is not an effect we do often.
CHANGE TEXT & STATUS: "Creatureball"
OLD:
"Creatureball" (This creature enters the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters.)
Primary: Green
This is a creature with an X in its cost determining how big it's going to be.
NEW:
Variable creature (This creature enters the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters.)
Primary: Green
Tertiary: Black and red
This is a creature with an X in its cost determining how big it's going to be.
CHANGE STATUS & TEXT: Defender
OLD:
Primary: White
Secondary:
Blue, black, red, and green
Basically, everyone can have defender, but it leans toward white philosophically as it's the most defensive color.
NEW:
Primary: White and blue
Secondary: Black, red, and green
Basically, everyone can have defender, but it leans toward white and blue philosophically as those are the most defensive colors.
CHANGE TEXT: Direct damage, single target
OLD:
-
Deal N damage to creature and/or player.
Primary: Red
Secondary: Black
Red is king of direct damage and has it in many forms, including the most straightforward versions. Black will do direct damage to creatures or players and then gain life. (See drain life) Black will sometimes deal damage to players as a punishment.
Black use to mostly do life loss to players, but as we've been trying to give black more answers to planeswalkers, we've been shifting this more into damage.
-
Sacrifice a creature and deal damage to creature/player equal to the sacrificed creature's power/toughness.
Primary: Red
Secondary: Black
In red, this is flavored as throwing the creatures. In black, it's more treated as a sacrifice for a ritual.
-
Deal N damage to a creature/player where N is the number of cards in your hand/your opponent's hand.
Primary: Red
We tend to do this in sets when red has a more spell-based theme.
-
Deal N damage to target attacking or blocking creature.
Primary: White
White's direct damage only shows up in combat.
NEW:
-
Deal N damage to creature, planeswalker, and/or player.
Primary: Red
Secondary: White and black
Red is king of direct damage and has it in many forms, including the most straightforward versions. White can do damage where N is the number of creatures you control. Black will do direct damage to creatures, planeswalkers, or players and then gain life. (See drain life.)
-
Sacrifice a creature and deal damage to creature/planeswalker/player equal to the sacrificed creature's power/toughness.
Primary: Red
Secondary: Black
In red, this is flavored as throwing the creatures. In black, it's more treated as a sacrifice for a ritual.
-
Deal N damage to a creature/planeswalker/player where N is the number of cards in your hand/your opponent's hand.
Primary: Red
We tend to do this in sets when red has a more spell-based theme.
-
Deal N damage to target attacking or blocking creature.
Primary: White
Other than basing damage on number of creatures, white's direct damage only shows up in combat.
CHANGE TEXT: Direct damage, multiple targets
OLD:
Red will deal damage to all or a subset of creatures, sometimes dealing a small amount (1 or 2 damage, killing small creatures), sometimes doing larger amounts that kill most creatures. Red's damage in this area most often hits all creatures, including its own. White will occasionally deal damage to multiple creatures
or all attackers or blockers.
NEW:
Red will deal damage to all or a subset of creatures, sometimes dealing a small amount (1 or 2 damage, killing small creatures), sometimes doing larger amounts that kill most creatures. Red's damage in this area most often hits all creatures, including its own. White will occasionally deal damage to multiple creatures if they all are attackers and/or blockers.
ADD NEW SECTION: Discard as a cost
NEW:
Discard as a cost
Secondary: Red
Tertiary: White, blue, and green While all colors have access to discarding cards as a cost, black does it most and red does it second most.
CHANGE LABEL: Discard
OLD:
Discard
NEW:
Discard as effect
CHANGE TEXT & STATUS: Enchantment destruction
OLD:
Primary: White and green
White and green usually have one enchantment destruction card in common,
although green's is usually also a spell that destroy both artifacts and enchantments. (See enchantment destruction.)
NEW:
Primary: White and green
Secondary: Black
White and green usually have one enchantment destruction card in common, Green's usually also destroys artifacts, sometimes white does as well. (See artifact destruction.) We've also started to let black have enchantment removal. It's clearly at a power level lower than white or green, and often forces the opponent to sacrifice the enchantment or makes you pay an extra cost.
CHANGE TEXT & STATUS: "Enchantress" ability
OLD:
Primary: White
Secondary:
Green
This ability started in Limited Edition (Alpha) on
NEW:
Primary: White and Green
This ability started in Limited Edition (Alpha) on Verduran Enchantress, a green card. It has bounced back and forth between green and white, and now can be done by either. In white, it has the limitation of only drawing one card per turn as that's a new rule for white card drawing. The best ones are probably going to appear in white and green.
CHANGE LABEL: Fight, one-sided
OLD:
Fight, one-sided (Target creature deals damage to equal to its power to another target creature.)
NEW:
"Bite" (Target creature deals damage to equal to its power to another target creature.)
CHANGE TEXT AND STATUS: Flash
OLD:
Flash
Primary: Blue
Secondary: Green
Tertiary:
White, black, and red
Everyone gets some access to flash. Blue gets it the most as it plays into the color's reactive play style. Green gets it as one of its versions of creature destruction. White, black, and red get flash when they functionally need it to get an effect to work, most often with reactive enters-the-battlefield effects.
NEW:
Flash
Primary: Blue
Secondary: White, black, and green
Tertiary: Red
Everyone gets some access to flash. Blue gets it the most as it plays into the color's reactive play style. In the last few years, we made it secondary in white and black, and kept it secondary in green. White tends to get the small cheap and mid-size defensive creatures, black gets creatures that can surprise kill you, often with higher power than toughness, and green gets bigger creatures. Red can get flash when it functionally needs it to get an effect to work, most often with reactive enters-the-battlefield effects.
CHANGE TEXT AND LABEL: "Flicker"
OLD:
Primary: White and blue
Tertiary: Black
This ability appears in both white and blue.
Black occasionally messes around with this effect putting the creature in the graveyard instead of into exile.
NEW:
Primary: White and blue
This ability appears in both white and blue, although we've recently been trying to push it a little more in white.
CHANGE TEXT & LABEL: Forced block
OLD:
Forced block (Target creature must block this turn.)
Primary:
Red
Secondary:
Green
We don't do this effect often, but red and green are the colors that can force creatures to block.
NEW:
Forced block (Target creature must block this turn.)
Secondary: Red We don't do this effect often, but green does it most, then red.
REMOVE SECTION: "Freeze" land
"Freeze" land (Tap target land. That land doesn't untap during its controller's next untap step) Primary: Red We've been experimenting with this in red as a "land destruction lite."
CHANGE TEXT & ADD SUBSECTIONS: Friendly to a card type
OLD:
-
Friendly to artifacts
Primary: Blue
Blue loves artifacts and, as such, is the color that interacts the most with them. White's interaction is mostly with Equipment, while red often likes to use artifacts as a resource.
-
Friendly to enchantments
Primary: White
Secondary:
Green
White and green are also the two colors that most appreciate enchantments.
NEW:
-
Friendly to artifacts
Primary: White and blueWhite and blue, as the colors of civilization, are both very friendly with artifacts. Red tends to be associated with Equipment and Vehicles (along with white) or using artifacts as a resource (interacting with things like treasure artifact tokens).
Secondary: Red
-
Friendly to enchantments
Primary: White and green
Tertiary: Black
White and green are also the two colors that most appreciate enchantments. Black sometimes cares in sets with an enchantment theme or subtheme.
- Friendly to planeswalkers Primary: White White is the color that most interacts with planeswalkers. It can search the library for them and get them back from the graveyard, among other positive interactions.
ADD NEW SECTION: Friendly to other qualities
Friendly to other qualities
-
Friendly to legendary permanentsPrimary: White White is the color that most interacts with legendary permanents. It can search the library for them and get them back from the graveyard, among other positive interactions.
- Friendly to low mana value cards Primary: White White is the color that most positively interacts with low mana value (anywhere from mana value 3 or less) cards. It can search the library for them and get them back from the graveyard, among other positive interactions.
CHANGE TEXT & STATUS: Haste
OLD:
Primary: Red
Secondary: Black
Tertiary: Green
Haste is a weird case. Red is primary. Black is secondary, but mostly for numbers in Limited. Green is tertiary but is used by development for Constructed. So, there aren't a lot of green creatures with haste, but the ones that do have it tend to be good. This arrangement came about because design and development had different needs for haste in other colors; this was a compromise to make both groups happy.
NEW:
Primary: Red
Secondary: Black and green
CHANGE TEXT: "Illusion" ability
OLD:
"Illusion ability" (Sacrifice this creature if it is the target of a spell or ability.)
Primary: Blue
This ability started in black on Spirits and was known as "skulking," but has since been moved into blue and attached to Illusions.
NEW:
"Illusion ability" (Sacrifice this creature if it is the target of a spell.)
Primary: Blue
This ability started in black on Spirits and was known as "skulking," but has since been moved into blue and attached to Illusions. The ability used to care about spells and abilities, but now just cares about spells.
CHANGE TEXT: "Impulsive" draw
OLD:
This is red's primary way of card drawing, playing into red's impulsive nature of wanting to do things now.
NEW:
This is red's primary way of card drawing, playing into red's impulsive nature of wanting to do things now. Sometimes we let you cast the spell until the end of your next turn.
CHANGE TEXT, STATUS, & LABEL: "Khabal" ability
OLD:
"Khabál" Ability (Whenever another creature dies, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)
Primary: Black
Secondary:
Red This ability is nicknamed after the first creature to have it:
NEW:
Rewards for death (Whenever another creature/creature you control dies
Primary: Black
Secondary: White
Tertiary: Red
CHANGE TEXT & STATUS: Land destruction
OLD:
Primary: Red
Secondary: Black and green
Tertiary:
White This whole category is skewed by the fact that we do a lot fewer of these effects than we once did. Red still has the most land destruction effects, followed by black and green. White only destroys lands when it does mass land destruction—something that, although still in white's color pie, we simply don't do often.
NEW:
Primary: Red
Tertiary: Black and green
ADD NEW SECTION: Life loss as a cost
NEW:
Life loss as a cost
Tertiary: White, blue, red, and green Black is the color that most often uses life as a cost. All colors have access to it on rare occasions where the world calls for it (like New Phyrexia).
CHANGE TEXT & LABEL: Life Loss
Old:
Life loss
Primary: Black
Black will sometimes just make players lose life straight up without a drain effect.
We more often make them drain effects these days (or just direct damage) because the damage allows black an answer to planeswalkers.
New:
Life loss as an effect
Primary: Black
Black will sometimes just make players lose life straight up without a drain effect.
CHANGE STATUS: Lifelink
OLD:
Primary: White
Secondary: Black
NEW:
Lifelink
Primary: White and black
CHANGE LABEL: "
OLD:
Primary: Blue
and green
NEW:
Primary: Blue
Secondary: Green
CHANGE TEXT & LABEL: "Milling"
OLD:
"Milling " (Target player puts the top N cards from his or her library into his or her graveyard.)
Primary: Blue
Secondary: Black
This ability for many years was only in blue, but
recently we 've started allowing black to do it as well.
NEW:
Milling (You/target player puts the top N cards from his or her library into his or her graveyard.)
Primary: Blue
Secondary: Black
This ability for many years was only in blue, but a number of years ago we started allowing black to do it as well. Both colors also get self-mill both as an effect and a cost.
CHANGE TEXT & STATUS: Planeswalker destruction
OLD:
Primary: Black
Secondary: Green
Black is the color that regularly destroys planeswalkers, often using "destroy creature or planeswalker." Green doesn't call out planeswalker by name (
NEW:
Primary: Black
Tertiary: Green
Black is the color that regularly destroys planeswalkers, often using "destroy creature or planeswalker." Green doesn't call out planeswalker by name (
CHANGE TEXT & LABEL: Playing cards off the top of library, at a cost
OLD:
Playing cards off top of library,
at a cost Primary: Blue
Secondary: Green
This effect is usually on a permanent that makes the top of your library be played face-up. You may then cast cards off the top of your library. Green, when it does this effect, usually limits you to playing a subset of permanents.
NEW:
Playing cards off top of your library, paying their mana cost (You may look at the top card of your library and if it's a [blah] you may play it)
Secondary: White, blue, black, red, and greenWe don't do this effect very often, so I made it primary in no color. Any color can have access to it, but it must play cards from a subset that make sense for that color. Blue is the color we've let cast any card off the top.
ADD NEW SECTION: Playing cards off the top of opponent's libraryPlaying cards off the top of opponent's library Primary: Blue and black
Secondary: Red Blue and black, being the sneaky colors, are the two that most often cast spells off the opponent's deck. We occasionally let red do it, but usually there's a short duration during which you can do it, unlike blue and black that usually doesn't have a time limit.
CHANGE TEXT: Protection
OLD:
Protection
Primary: White
Tertiary: Blue, black, red, and green
Protection has dropped from evergreen status (meaning it shows up in most sets) to deciduous status (we can use it when we need it), but it still will show up from time to time. It's mostly a white ability that can show up in other colors, usually with protection from something the color dislikes (an enemy color, artifacts for green, etc.)
NEW:
Protection
Primary: White
Tertiary: Blue, black, red, and green
Protection has changed back from deciduous status back to evergreen status, but it doesn't show up in every set. It's mostly a white ability that can show up in other colors, usually with protection from something the color dislikes (an enemy color, artifacts for green, etc.)
CHANGE TEXT: Prowess
OLD:
Prowess
Primary: Blue
Secondary: Red
Tertiary: White
This ability started out as a Jeskai keyword in Khans of Tarkir. It filled a gap we had in blue and red, so that's where we focused it. White has not yet gotten a prowess card outside of Khans of Tarkir block, but I believe it eventually will.
NEW:
Prowess
Primary: Blue
Secondary: Red
Tertiary: White
This ability started out as a Jeskai keyword in Khans of Tarkir. It filled a gap we had in blue and red, so that's where we focused it. White has not yet gotten a prowess card outside of Khans of Tarkir block, but I believe it eventually will. For a while this ability was evergreen, but it's since become deciduous (and even then, barely). I don't list most of the deciduous abilities in this article, but as this used to be evergreen, I left it in.
REMOVE SUBSECTION: Putting cards from hand onto battlefield
Putting cards from hand onto the battlefield Primary: Green This isn't an effect we use all that often, but it's green when we use it.
CHANGE TEXT & STATUS: "Reanimation"
OLD:
Primary: Black
Secondary:
White, red, and green
Tertiary: Blue
Black is the best at bringing the dead back to life. It has no real restrictions on what it can bring back. White tends to reanimate smaller creatures, usually with a converted mana cost of 2 or less. It will occasionally reanimate a creature type that is mostly white (things like Angels or Humans). Red has Phoenixes. Green has creatures that can bring themselves back from the graveyard. Both black and white will sometimes reanimate a swath of creatures all at once. Blue, on rare occasion, can make a copy of a creature out of the graveyard.
NEW:
Primary: White and black
Secondary: Red, and green
Black is the best at bringing the dead back to life. It has no real restrictions on what it can bring back. White tends to reanimate smaller creatures, usually with a converted mana cost of 2 or less, but we've started letting white bring back larger creatures on occasion. Red has Phoenixes. Green has creatures that can bring themselves back from the graveyard. Both black and white will sometimes reanimate a swath of creatures all at once.
ADD NEW SUBSECTION"Reanimate" permanent (Return a permanent card from a graveyard to the battlefield.) Primary: White White is the one color that can reanimate any permanent type, so it gets to reanimate "target permanent." It can also reanimate "target artifact," "target enchantment," or "target planeswalker." It doesn't specifically get "target land," but can do so when it's "target permanent."
CHANGE TEXT & CHANGE STATUS: "Restocking"
OLD:
Primary: Green
Secondary: Blue
This is a means of getting cards in your graveyard back into your library. Green does it
most as a "cycle of life" flavor, but blue does it on occasion, sometimes also shuffling your hand in as well and then draw ing you cards.
NEW:
Primary: Blue and green
This is a means of getting cards in your graveyard back into your library. Green does it as a "cycle of life" flavor, while blue is flavored more as magical manipulation. Blue sometimes also shuffles your hand in as well and then draws you cards.
CHANGE TEXT & STATUS: Returning cards from graveyard to hand
OLD:
-
Return target artifact from graveyard to hand.
Primary:
Blue
Secondary: White
Blue has the best affinity for artifacts (pun intended), so it's the color that gets them back the easiest, although white can do it as well. Sometimes white will get back Equipment in particular, if that's a theme in the set.
-
Return target sorcery from graveyard to hand.
Primary: Red
Secondary: Blue
This is the same as for getting back instants.
NEW:
-
Return target artifact from graveyard to hand.
Primary: WhiteBlue used to be the color that returned artifacts from the graveyard to the hand, but the ability is now in white.
-
Return target sorcery from graveyard to hand.
Primary: Blue
Secondary: Red
This is the same as for getting back instants.
CHANGE TEXT: Redirection
OLD:
Spell redirection (Change the target of target spell with a single target.)
Primary: Blue and red
The same thing happened with spell redirection as spell copying, and we ended up with the same solution—letting both colors do it.
NEW:
Spell redirection (Change the target of target spell and/or ability with a single target.)
Primary: Blue and red
The same thing happened with spell redirection as spell copying, and we ended up with the same solution—letting both colors do it. We've started letting some of these effects redirect abilities as well as spells.
CHANGE TEXT & STATUS: Taxing
OLD:
Primary: White
Taxing cards are ones that force the opponent to pay some cost to do an activity they could normally do without an additional cost. Taxing cards are most often creatures and enchantments, but occasionally are done as one-shot spells.
NEW:
Primary: White
Secondary: Blue
Taxing cards are ones that force the opponent to pay some cost to do an activity they could normally do without an additional cost. Taxing cards are most often creatures and enchantments, but occasionally are done as one-shot spells. Most of blue's taxing has gone to white (it used to be primary in blue), but blue still gets taxing counterspells (such as
CHANGE TEXT: "Transformation"
OLD:
Primary: Blue
Transformation can be temporary, through a one-shot spell that lasts for the turn, or more permanent, usually through an Aura. It overwrites the base power and toughness of the creature. This ability used to be in both blue and white, but we decided to focus it in blue.
NEW:
Primary: Blue
Transformation can be temporary, through a one-shot spell that lasts for the turn, or more permanent, usually through an Aura. It overwrites the base power and toughness of the creature. This ability used to be in both blue and white, but we decided to focus it in blue. Sometimes blue can overwrite what the creature is currently doing and just make it the "transformed" creature. The one thing that we've taken from blue is destroying or exiling a creature and then giving the controller of that creature a creature token as a means of flavoring transformation. That is now a white ability flavored as giving compensation for destroying/exiling the creature. This means all of blue's transformation abilities are auras or limited effects on spells or activations.
CHANGE TEXT & LABELS: "Tutoring"
OLD:
-
"Tutor" for an instant or sorcery.
Primary: Blue
When tutoring, the two spell types are often put together and blue seeks them out.
-
"Tutor" for a land.
Primary: Green
Tertiary: White, blue, black, and red
Green, being one of the colors most closely associated with land and mana, is the best at tutoring for land. It occasionally will put them directly onto the battlefield. The other four colors are allowed to occasionally tutor for their own basic land type.
-
"Tutor" for a planeswalker.
Primary: White
Only one card has done this so far, and it was white.
NEW:
-
"Tutor" for an instant or sorcery.
Primary: Blue
Secondary: Red
When tutoring, the two spell types are often put together and blue seeks them out. We occasionally let red search out red instants and sorceries (usually to get things like direct damage spells).
-
"Tutor" for a land.
Primary: Green
Tertiary: White, blue, black, and red
Green, being one of the colors most closely associated with land and mana, is the best at tutoring for land. It occasionally will put them directly onto the battlefield. The other four colors are allowed to occasionally tutor for their own basic land type. White is getting more tutoring for a plains as a catch-up feature when it's behind on land.
-
"Tutor" for a planeswalker.
Primary: WhiteWhite is the color that cares the most about planeswalkers, so it's the color that can tutor for them.
CHANGE TEXT & LABEL: Vigilance
OLD:
Primary: White
Secondary: Green
White tends to get this on creatures where the power is equal to or less than the toughness, and seldom with a power greater than 3. Green tends to get this ability on larger creatures to differentiate it from white.
NEW:
Primary: White
Secondary: Blue and green
White tends to get this on creatures where the power is equal to or less than the toughness, and seldom with a power greater than 3. Green tends to get this ability on larger creatures to differentiate it from white. We've recently decided to also make blue secondary in vigilance because we were looking for more creature abilities to use in blue. We're still feeling out what kind of blue creatures will get vigilance.
CHANGE TEXT & LABEL: "Wheeling"
OLD:
Primary:
Blue and red
There's a big debate in R&D as to whether this is supposed to be a red ability. It obviously goes all the way back to Limited Edition (Alpha) with
(and blue's) part of the color pie.
NEW:
Primary: Red
There's a big debate in R&D as to whether this is supposed to be a red ability. It obviously goes all the way back to Limited Edition (Alpha) with
New Sections
What follows are new added sections.+1/+1 Counter (creation and caring) Primary: White and green
Secondary: Black
Tertiary: Blue and red Any color can put +1/+1 counters on themselves, but white and green are best overall at doing it including putting them on other creatures.
Cast spells from opponent's graveyard/exile. Primary: Blue and black The two sneakiest colors are the ones most likely to use the opponent's own resources against them. Sometimes blue and black will make the player discard/mill the cards into exile where they can later cast them.
Cast spells from your graveyard. Primary: Black
Secondary: Blue and red
Tertiary: White and green Black is the color most likely to cast cards from the graveyard, but it's something blue and red also do on occasion, especially instants and sorceries. I've listed white and green as tertiary because we do flashback with regularity.
Instant and/or sorcery triggers (Whenever you cast an instant and/or sorcery
Sacrifice a permanent.
- Sacrifice an artifact. Primary: Black and red Black and red are the most likely to sacrifice artifacts to generate an effect.
- Sacrifice a creature. Primary: Black and red Black and red are the two most likely colors to sacrifice creatures. This is often part of a draft archetype.
- Sacrifice an enchantment. Primary: Red and green Red and green are the two colors that most often sacrifice enchantments. This only tends to get used in sets with enchantment themes.
- Sacrifice a land. Primary: Red Red is the color most likely to sacrifice lands.
-
Sacrifice a permanent.
Primary: Red
Secondary: Black Red is the color most likely to sacrifice any permanent as it's the color that can individually sacrifice them all. We are letting black do this a little more.
Treasure creation (artifact tokens with "T, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color.") Primary: Red
Secondary: Black and green
Tertiary: Blue As the color of temporary mana, red is best at treasure creation. Black and green can both make treasure, but black tends to usually require some additional cost. Green historically has not had a lot of treasure making cards, but it's squarely in pie for green to do so. For flavor reasons, like Pirates, blue occasionally creates Treasure.
And that's all the changes for this version of the mechanical color pie. I would like to thank all the members of the Council of Colors for their help with this update. We'll talk next about it when I update it in another four or more years.
- Episode 876 World Enchantments
- Episode 875 Modern Horizonscreature destruction with Adam Prosak
- Episode 874 Zombies, Part 2