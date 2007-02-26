W elcome to What If… Week! In honor of the alternate reality craziness that is Planar Chaos, we've decided to have a theme week all about alternate realities. Not one alternate reality mind you, but every column this week will be exploring a different what if scenario. And for each one, the author was allowed to pick the what if situation he wanted.

As a Monday columnist I get the chance to start this ball rolling, so let me begin by telling you my what if:

What if… Magicthegathering.com (and "Making Magic") had been around in Magic's early days?

You see, I had always wondered what early Magic would had been like if Magicthegathering.com (and well I guess the internet as we know it today) was around when Magic began. My column today is a glimpse at what that might have been like. In case you need it, here's a link to the Arabian Nights sortable spoiler. You'll understand why in a second.

