Now, I’m a big fan of irony. One of my favorite books is Catch-22, an intriguing novel with a chewy ironic center. So, I find this reaction a bit entertaining as I believe the rules are the most important thing keeping Magic from dying.

What’s more dangerous than mentioning the rules? Defending them. Yes, this week I’ll be exploring why we have rules for Magic design and talking about many of the common misconceptions that I believe lead to the anti-rules mentality.

One last thing before we move on. In this column, when I say “the rules” I am talking about the rules that govern the design of the game and not the thing that the judges use to tell you how two cards interact.

To quote a famous singing nanny/nun, let’s start at the very beginning. Why does Magic design need rules? What roles do they serve?

Magic is a game in flux that constantly evolves. The danger of all this shifting is that the game can be easily led astray. It’s the job of the designers (and developers) to keep the game in line so that it doesn’t devolve itself into oblivion. To do this, R&D has a handy dandy Swiss Army knife of tools known as the rules.

The rules serve this task by providing four major functions:

Just as laws keep society from falling into anarchy so does the rules keep Magic from falling into the abyss. This may seem like hyperbole, but I swear it’s not. Magic is a wild game that needs a firm hand.

One of the biggest reasons I believe design rules get the rap they do is a number of basic misconceptions. I’d like to talk about the major ones to explain how these myths are faulty:

This is probably the biggest myth that causes people to lash out against the rules. The problem is that this myth is based upon a false assumption. People like to believe that a world of infinite choices is more conducive to creativity than a world of finite choices. Essentially, the more choices available, the more chance for creative thought.

Unfortunately, scientific exploration into the means of creative thought has proven this not to be true. Testing has shown that restrictions actually aid creative thought. How is this possible? The answer rests in the human mind. It turns out that the mind isn’t good at completely open-ended choices. When faced with total freedom of options the brain retreats to known pathways. It simply repeats what worked last time it was in this situation.

Let’s take an example. Suppose I locked a talented writer in a room. Once a week, I force him to write a short story. On the odd weeks, I let him write whatever he wants. On the even weeks, I give him a topic he has to write about. Will he be more creative on the odd or the even weeks? Research shows that the even weeks far outstrip the odd weeks.

Why? Because the even weeks force the writer’s mind to new areas of thought. Perhaps the writer would never think to write a story about a trapeze artist, but tell him he has to write about the circus and the writer heads down pathways he’s never tapped. In fact, experienced writers understand this phenomenon and thus build restrictions for themselves.

I used the above example as it parallels the writing of a weekly column. The non-theme weeks are much more brutal to write than the theme weeks. Magic design is no different. Tell me I can do anything and my mind retreats to old cards I’ve done. Tell me the set has to revolve around creature types and my brain starts firing away.

The counter-argument is that rules create known pathways thus forcing creative thought down old familiar roads. But this doesn’t hold true for Magic. Why? Because the nature of the game forces design to constantly explore different themes. This means that each time a new problem is approached, the existing rules have to be rethought to examine how they function in the new environment.

Myth #2 - Rules Make It Harder To Work

This myth comes from a very basic misconception. Rules are not obstacles. Rules are tools. And the entire purpose of tools is to make working easier. Thus, rules help, not hurt. Here is a parallel example to demonstrate my point. Imagine people criticizing carpenters for using hammers because they limit how they can put nails into wood. It sounds silly, but it’s not too far away from how I feel when this myth gets perpetuated. Rules make things easier, not harder.

Myth #3 - Rules Add Needless Complication

I think this myth comes from people focusing too tightly on a single rule. For example, let’s take the “All Lands Must Produce Mana” rule from my article last week on the design of non-basic lands (“This Land Is My Land”). Many players wrote in to me complaining that the rule added text to cards that didn’t necessarily need the extra text. But the reasoning for this rule is much grander than a single card. The rule was created to help carve out an identity for the entire land card type. Once you step back and look at the larger objective, it’s easier to see that individual cards might have to suffer slightly to aid the greater good.

Myth #4 - Art Is Not Supposed To Have Rules

I’m not quite sure where this myth comes from. My guess is that people see art as a right-brain activity and rule creation as a left-brain activity. But the two are fundamentally intermixed. Art, music, poetry, dance, photography, writing – each one is filled to the brim with rules. Whether it’s called technique or theory or simply “the proper way,” each form of art comes with its own discipline.

My background is in writing, so let me use it as an example. Let’s imagine that one day you decided that you wanted to write a screenplay. Further more, let’s assume that you don’t want to have any training. Could you do it cold? Probably not. Why? Numerous reasons. First, you have no knowledge of the presentation. How many pages is a movie script? How is it formatted? How do I describe the action I want to see in such a way that the director understands it?

Second, you most likely don’t know the fundamentals of storytelling. You see, audiences expect stories to be told in a certain fashion using something known as "three act structure." They will expect plot points and character arcs even though most of them don’t even know what those items are. In short, without training, you will not have the tools necessary to complete your task.

Myth #5 – Rules Prevent Cool Cards From Being Made

Technically, this one’s not a myth because it’s true. But it does make a major assumption that is false. The assumption is that any cool card enhances the game. This just isn’t true. Cool cards that compromise some key aspect of the game actually make the overall game less fun. Let’s say I design a top-down design with cool flavor and a cool name that turns into a very quirky, neat blue Lightning Bolt. Individually the card might be cool, but giving direct damage to blue (again for the purists out there who remember Psionic Blast) would have dire consequences on game balance. In short, if a cool card has to break a rule to get made, more often than not, it’s a sign that the card shouldn’t be made.