The History of Turtles in Magic
In honor of Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, I thought it would be fun to write an article all about the history of Turtle creatures in Magic. They go back almost to the beginning of the game, but in true Turtle form, took their time coming out. Today's article will trace their evolution.
Arabian Nights (1994)
The first Turtle creature premiered in Magic's first expansion, Arabian Nights. Technically,
Turtles seem to have three basic top-down influences:
- They can be defensive due to their shell.
- They have two different forms, in and out of their shell.
- They're slow.
Legends (1994)
The next Turtle,
Portal (1997)
It took three years to get the next Turtle,
Prophecy (2000)
It took another three years for the next Turtle,
Judgment (2002)
The next Turtle came two years later. It made use of what we called the Nightmare mechanic. It was designed for Odyssey by Richard Garfield, but it didn't show up until Torment. We called it the Nightmare mechanic because we exclusively used it on creatures with the Nightmare creature type. It was the first time the Nightmare creature type appeared on creatures that represented actual nightmares. The one previous Nightmare was from Limited Edition (Alpha) and was a fiery horse, playing into the "mare" pun.
The Nightmare mechanic is an enters effect that removes one or more permanents or cards from a zone, usually the battlefield, and returns them when that creature dies. It was introduced as a core black mechanic that showed up in smaller number in black's allies, blue and red. Interestingly, the ability is now an evergreen ability in white.
Judgment's tweak on the Nightmare mechanic made it exile your own permanents or cards, mainly to give you a better rate on your creature. A
Worldwake (2010)
Another eight years passed before we printed the next Turtle. Eight years! I have no idea why it took us so long. In 2010, the game was seventeen years old, and we had seven Turtles (not counting
We now get to the first Turtle I made. We were looking for cool landfall effects while designing Zendikar. I've always been a fan of power and toughness swapping, so I designed a landfall card that was 1/4 but became a 4/1 when a land entered play under your control. I liked the idea that the card could have two different functions and you controlled when you changed it. Landfall was nice because it allowed you to be aggressive on your turn but defensive on your opponent's turn.
Because I didn't just want the creature to get
The funny story about
Khans of Tarkir (2014) and Dragons of Tarkir (2015)
Another four years went by before we got our first pair of Turtles, that is two Turtle cards designed together, although they show up two sets apart. The story of the Khans of Tarkir block was that the Planeswalker Sarkhan Vol returned to his homeworld of Tarkir and traveled to the past to save his beloved dragons (who had all been killed off in the current timeline). A new timeline was created where dragons reign supreme. Because Khans of Tarkir and Dragons of Tarkir represented the present in two different timelines, we wanted to do pairs of cards, one in each set that showed the different path of various creatures and items.
Shadows over Innistrad (2016)
Two more years went by before our next Turtle.
Kaladesh (2016)
In 2006, for the first time since 1994, two different sets in the same calendar year had a Turtle in them.
Unstable (2017)
For some set (I don't remember which), I designed a card that could be both a 3/3 or a 1/4, whichever you wanted it to be at the time. Because the 3/3 felt like an Elephant and the 1/4 felt like a Turtle, I called the card "Elephurtle." "Elephurtle" didn't end up working in the rules, so I put it aside. Years later, I was making another Un- set. Unstable had a faction that mixed animal parts (The Crossbreed Labs), so a creature that was half-elephant, half-turtle was a perfect fit. We were going to keep the name "Elephurtle" until Kelly Digges, who was in charge of card names, came up with
Dominaria, Global Series: Jiang Yanguu & Mu Yanling, and Core Set 2019 (2018)
While 2018 wasn't an amazing year for Turtles, it does show a shift toward Turtles becoming a normal part of Magic's collection of creatures. If you need a simple vanilla or French vanilla creature with hexproof, the Turtle creature type is the go-to creative choice.
Ravnica Allegiance (2019)
The Simic like to combine creatures in their experiments. Adapt was the Simic keyword, so I believe this card was designed mechanically first, then we figured out what three creature types to put on it. I assume we picked Turtle because it was humorous and captured the defender flavor. While the
Throne of Eldraine (2019)
Magic was 26 years old and, for the first time, more than one card with the Turtle creature type was added in the same set. Three, no less!
Theros Beyond Death, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, and Commander Legends (2020)
This was an interesting year for Turtles. Of the four Turtles printed this year, two (
Yidaro captures the slow Turtle cliché by creating a means to cast it for free if you jump through a hoop. Well, four hoops technically. Giant creatures with cycling had become a design staple, but Yidaro added an extra element. Instead of going to the graveyard, it gets shuffled into your library, so you can cycle it multiple times. If you do that four times, you get the creature on the battlefield for free.
Archelos was designed as the first Turtle commander. It plays into the flavor of having two forms by mechanically affecting the game based on whether it's tapped or untapped. This is a fun hook to build around. Both continue the ongoing tradition of finding different creature types to mix with Turtle. This was the second year with four Turtles.
Strixhaven: School of Mages, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, and Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander (2021)
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander, Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate, and Dominaria United (2022)
When we first visited Kamigawa, there was an artifact called
March of the Machine, Wilds of Eldraine, and The Lost Caverns of Ixalan (2023)
In 2023, we dropped down to only three Turtles for the year, but it's interesting to note that every Magic Multiverse set has one.
Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, Bloomburrow, and Foundations Jumpstart (2024)
Overall, 2024 had six Turtles for the year. It's interesting to note that every Magic Multiverse set has one except for Duskmourn: House of Horror. Also, every Turtle has at least one other creature type, many of which appeared alongside Turtle for the first time: Crocodile Elk, Rogue, Eldrazi, Elemental, Illusion, and Ninja.
Aetherdrift and Tarkir: Dragonstorm (2025)
Every Magic Multiverse set in 2025, save for Edge of Eternities, had at least one Turtle. Both Turtles in Aetherdrift were artifact creatures.
Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™, Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man, and Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ (2025)
Up until 2025, all of the Turtles came from Magic Multiverse sets, but last year demonstrated that Universes Beyond sets can contribute Turtles. Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY had
Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2026)
The main set of Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has 29 new Turtles. To put that in context, the first 28 years of Magic only had 25 Turtles. It also has more Turtle typal cards in the set than existed before the set came out (okay, that number was only two, both of which came out in 2025, but still), including the most potent Turtle typal card ever made: Turtle Power, which grants +2/+2 to all of your Turtles.
What this all means for Turtle lovers is that Magic has finally caught up and given Turtles the spotlight they deserve. You can now make a Turtle Commander deck without having to play changelings. Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles also pushes Turtles into new colors, expanding what it means to have a Turtle deck. I'm excited to see what Turtle decks will be created.
Slow and Steady
That wraps up my history of Turtles in Magic. I hope you enjoyed the journey through the years. As always, I'm eager for any feedback, be it on today's article, any of the Turtles I discussed, or on Turtles as a creature type in general. You can email me or contact me through social media (Bluesky, Tumblr, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter).
Join me next week for another installment of Making Magic.
Until then, may you play as many Turtles as your heart desires.