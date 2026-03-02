In 2024, I began a new series called "Design Files." Back in the day, whenever I turned over a file for a Magic set, I would keep a copy of the file as it was handed off at the end of the design. In "Design Files," I take a look at that file and show off cards from it. Some of the designs went on to become printed cards in the set (often with changes), while others vanished into oblivion (or appeared in future sets).

One last thing before we begin, I've decided to change up how I do this series. Rather than break up the cards into different sections, I'm going to print the whole handoff file, in order, and then talk through cards as I go through it. I'm not going to comment on every card.

I'm dividing this file into four articles. Today, I will look at all the white and blue cards for the Mirrodin design file.

"Bacon" Design File

July 28, 2001

The sets in the Mirrodin block were codenamed "Bacon," "Lettuce," and "Tomato."

CW01_BCN

Squire Soldier

W

Creature — Soldier

1/2

CARDNAME gets +0/+2 and has first strike as long as it's equipped.

This was part of a cycle of common creatures that each got enhanced when they were equipped. The final set only has a white card ( Skyhunter Cub ), which has different stats and gains flying instead of first strike.

CW02_BCN

Spore Soldier

1W

Creature — Soldier

1/3

W, Sacrifice CARDNAME: Prevent all combat damage dealt by creatures this turn.

This card was cut from the set. It would come back a little smaller in Betrayers of Kamigawa as Kami of False Hope .

CW03_BCN

Soulless Warden

1W

Creature — Cleric

1/1

Whenever an artifact comes into play or is put into the graveyard from play, gain 1 life.

This design became Leonin Elder . It lost the death trigger as we didn't feel the card needed it, which let us drop the card's mana cost to .

CW04_BCN

High Guard

5W

Creature — Soldier

2/3

Flying

CARDNAME does not tap to attack.

Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)

In the published set, affinity for artifacts only appears on blue cards and colorless artifacts. In the design handoff file, it appeared in every color except green. We were leaning into green being the biggest artifact-hating color.

CW05_BCN

Porcelain Knight

3W

Creature — Soldier

3/2

W: Prevent 1 damage to CARDNAME.

Back in the day, we did more damage-prevention effects in white. Clearly, we were starting to do less of those as this creature didn't make the cut.

CW06_BCN

Gromling

W

Creature — Soldier

1/1

W, T: Tap target artifact.

This card made it to print as Auriok Transfixer . It's almost identical, except it's a Human Scout. Note that Human doesn't appear in the design handoff file. That's because the Creative team hadn't yet pitched the "species and class" creature type proposal yet, where most humanoid creatures have one creature type for their species and one for their job or role. That proposal came during development. One side effect of that model was the introduction of the Human creature type. Since most creatures previously only had one creature type, creatures that depicted humans always listed their job. This was controversial at the time, and R&D had several large discussions about the addition of the Human creature type. We finally agreed with the caveat we wouldn't make Human typal cards. We would eventually go back on that decision in Innistrad.

CW07_BCN

Spiritual Guide

2W

Creature — Cleric

1/4

When CARDNAME blocks, gain @. (This energy does not go away until spent.)

Energy was one of the most prominent things in the Mirrodin design handoff file to not make it to print. That's what the @ symbol represents. Kaladesh design would later use to represent energy. Mirrodin is an artifact set, so I was looking for something new to do with artifacts. Inspired by Serrated Arrows from Homelands, I made artifacts with limited uses. I then came up with the idea of allowing those artifacts to share their uses, which led us to energy.

The design handoff file had too much stuff in it, so Bill Rose told me something had to be removed. As you will see, "artifacts matter" and energy were the two big themes, and artifacts were core to what we were doing. Energy also was the easiest to remove as it had less structural synergy. I took it out of the file and was intent on finding a home for it later. That took over a decade, but it did happen. In the design handoff file, only artifacts use energy, but we did let all the colors gain energy. We clearly had not figured out our energy economy (that would have been done in development). In Kaladesh, the set that introduced energy, almost all the cards that use energy also create it. It also appears on non-colorless cards and not just artifacts.

CW08_BCN

Relic Hunter

2W

Creature — Human

2/2

When CARDNAME comes into play, you may return target artifact card from your graveyard to your hand.

This card moved to black and became Moriok Scavenger . At the time, we decided it was this set's Gravedigger. Ironically, the design handoff file put it in the correct spot in terms of the color pie (from a modern perspective).

CW09_BCN

Righteous Cause

5W

Instant

Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)

All creatures you control get +2/+2 until end of turn.

Mirrodin only has eight cards with affinity for artifacts. The design handoff file had a lot more.

CW10_BCN

Saving Grace

1W

Instant

The next 3 damage dealt to target creature is prevented. For each damage prevented in this manner, you gain @. (This energy does not go away until spent.)

Design did a lot of experimenting with different in-color ways to gain energy.

CW11_BCN

Expel

2W

Instant

Remove target artifact or enchantment from the game.

This was the period where I was cleaning the color pie a bit. One thing I did was try to focus artifact hate in green rather than white. Part of this involved introducing Naturalize in Onslaught as a replacement for Disenchant . By the time Mirrodin went to print, I had managed to make green the dominant color for artifact and enchantment removal, so all the white Disenchant cards in the set would later get cut. Years later, we decided that white and green could remove artifacts and enchantments.

UW01_BCN

Holy Savior

2W

Creature — ?

1/4

W, T: Prevent the next X damage that would be dealt to target creature or player this turn where X is the power of CARDNAME.

The finished set had only four cards with a damage-prevention effect. This is high by modern standards but a lot lower than what was handed off. I also want to point out the question mark in the creature type line. Usually, we would fill in every aspect of the card with something, but not always.

UW02_BCN

Purity Dervish

2W

Creature — Dervish

0/0

Flying

CARDNAME comes into play with a +1/+1 counter.

Whenever CARDNAME deals damage to another player, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

Legends has a creature called Whirling Dervish that gets bigger whenever it deals combat damage to an opponent.

I was a huge fan of the card, so in Mirrodin design, I made a couple of "Dervishes" in white and red. The original design had them as 0/0 creatures that entered with a +1/+1 counter. The idea was that this would be easier to track. Development ended up turning these into a five-card cycle. We made a new creature type for them: Sliths.

UW03_BCN

Glorious Eagle

1WW

Creature — Bird

1/3

Flying

2W, Sacrifice CARDNAME: Destroy target artifact or enchantment.

This was another that we cut as we moved Disenchant effects out of white.

UW04_BCN

Foo Fighter

1W

Creature — Soldier

2/1

First strike

All noncreature damage dealt to CARDNAME is reduced to 0.

This shows us experimenting with different ways to capture elements of protection.

UW05_BCN

Attack Griffin

WW

Creature — Griffin

2/2

Flying

UW06_BCN

Steadfast Bastion

6W

Creature — Bastion

2/5

Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)

Whenever an artifact you control is the target of a spell or ability controlled by an opponent, gain 2 life.

Because affinity for artifacts required playing a lot of artifacts, we experimented with different ways to interact with artifacts.

UW07_BCN

Archeologist

3W

Creature — Human

2/3

Whenever CARDNAME deals combat damage to defending player, return target artifact card in your graveyard to your hand.

Argivian Archeologist from Antiquities was one of my favorite cards. I was trying to do a tweaked version of it here.

We ended up taking out white's Regrowth effects for artifacts. Years later, the Council of Colors would go back on that decision. My love of Antiquities is a major theme in this design handoff.

UW08_BCN

Send 'em Farming

5W

Instant

Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)

Remove target attacking creature from the game.

This was an attempt at an affinity for artifacts removal spell in white.

UW09_BCN

Diminish

1W

Instant

Choose one of the following abilities: fear, flying, first strike, haste, landwalk, protection, regeneration, or trample. All creatures lose the chosen ability until end of turn.

This was our attempt to create a card that could answer problematic creature abilities. It ended up being too weak to justify the card slot.

RW01_BCN

Friendly Angel

9W

Creature — Angel

5/5

Flying, protection from artifacts

Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)

Affinity for Plains (For each Plains you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)

Affinity for basic land types first appeared in Darksteel, but we originally planned for it to be in Mirrodin.

RW02_BCN

Cool Cat

1W

Creature — Cat Soldier

2/1

All white creatures gain "WW, Sacrifice this creature: Destroy target artifact or enchantment".

Whenever I look back at design handoff files, I'm always struck by how often a certain effect will appear. I think this is the third Disenchant effect, and none of them made it to print.

RW03_BCN

Blessed Protector

1WW

Creature — Cleric

1/3

As you play CARDNAME, choose a color.

All of your artifacts gain protection from the chosen color.

In the handoff, we had a theme of white protecting your artifacts. Most of these designs never made it to print.

RW04_BCN

Sunwalker

3W

Creature — Cleric

1/2

1WW: Prevent all damage to you or target creature from any one source. If you do, gain @ for each damage prevented in this manner. (This energy does not go away until spent.)

This is another damage-prevention effect that creates energy.

RW05_BCN

Slowdown

W

Enchantment

When CARDNAME comes into play, draw a card.

Only one artifact may be played each turn.

RW06_BCN

Neutron Bomb

3WW

Sorcery

Destroy all enchantments and all nonartifact creatures. Those creatures may not regenerate.

The finished set has a mass creature removal spell ( Solar Tide ) and a mass enchantment removal spell ( Tempest of Light ), but nothing that does both.

RW07_BCN

Glorious Miracle

1WW

Instant

Return to play all permanents put into the graveyard this turn.

This became Second Sunrise . It's close to what we call a "brain to print" card where what is designed makes it all the way to a finished card as initially created. The printed card lists out the permanent types it returns, which matters now that we have other permanent types.

RW08_BCN

Oracle's Savy

XW

Enchantment

As CARDNAME comes into play, choose a number.

Spells with a converted mana cost of the chosen color cannot be played.

Gary Wise turned in the design for Chalice of the Void at the Magic Invitational, and we ended up putting it into Mirrodin. As this was too similar, we cut it.

RW09_BCN

Refit

1W

Instant

Remove all artifacts from the game, then return them to play under their owner's control at the end of the turn.

I designed Flicker for Urza's Destiny. For many years, I tried to make a mass Flicker card. I would eventually get some made, but not in Mirrodin.

RW10_BCN

Martial Law

2W

Enchantment

Lands don't untap during their controllers' untap steps.

At the beginning of each player's upkeep, that player untaps a land they control.

A slightly worse Stasis ? I'm glad this got cut.

CU01_BCN

Squire Wizard

U

Creature — Wizard

1/1

CARDNAME gets +1/+1 as long as it's equipped.

This is the blue creature in the "enhanced when equipped" cycle.

CU02_BCN

Hornswoggler

4U

Creature — Wizard

1/1

Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)

1U, T: Target player loses @. If they do, you gain @. (This energy does not go away until spent.)

This card mixes affinity for artifacts with energy. Also, as this card demonstrates, we allowed players to steal energy from their opponents in blue, something we didn't do when energy eventually came out in Kaladesh.

CU03_BCN

Vedalken Expulser

3U

Creature — Vedalken

2/2

Discard an artifact card from your hand, T: Return target creature to its owner's hand.

Repeatably bouncing creatures turned out to be not that fun. This card does show a small theme of artifact cards being used as a resource.

CU04_BCN

Vedalken Twiddler

1U

Creature — Vedalken

1/2

Whenever an artifact comes into play, tap target permanent.

The design handoff file has a number of cards with basically "artifactfall," or effects that trigger when an artifact enters. The finished set has a number of them but often with changed outputs.

CU05_BCN

Whirlwinders

5U

Creature — Vedalken

3/2

Flying

Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)

Other than Vedalken becoming Drone, this card is exactly Somber Hoverguard .

CU06_BCN

Technomage

2U

Creature — Wizard

2/2

CARDNAME is unblockable as long as defending player controls an artifact.

This became Neurok Spy . The design was basically us making "artifactwalk" (in the style of landwalk).

CU07_BCN

Aether Bounce

7U

Sorcery

Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)

Put up to two target creatures into their owner's hand.

While affinity for artifacts stayed in blue, this particular effect got cut.

CU08_BCN

Malfunction

U

Instant

Counter target artifact.

I really liked this card. It was strictly weaker than the card Annul first printed in Urza's Saga, but I felt artifacts were important enough that it was okay to make a "strictly worse" card. I was using Mirrodin to make a lot of statements about how reprints can change power based on environment (more on this when we get to Terror and Shatter ), and I liked the idea that a spell could be worse but still playable. Development felt we should just make it Annul , and we argued about it for many months. In the end, I lost the debate and "Malfunction" became Annul.

CU09_BCN

Crack Study

2U

Sorcery

Draw three cards and discard either two cards or one artifact card.

This was the original design of Thirst for Knowledge . I was trying to find a way to make a card-draw spell in blue that rewarded you for playing a lot of artifacts, and this was my best stab at it. It's intriguing that this isn't a brain-to-print card but inspired an entire string of designs.

CU10_BCN

Displace

U

Instant

Return target artifact to its owner's hand.

Like "Malfunction," I was trying to make a narrower version of an existing card, but we ended up just making a basic bounce spell that bounces a permanent instead: Regress .

CU11_BCN

Muddle

U

Instant

Counter target spell unless its controller pays 1 for each artifact you control.

This spell would become Override . It's interesting that we missed the cost by .

UU01_BCN

Vedalken Inventor

XUU

Creature — Smith

2/2

When CARDNAME comes into play, you may search your library for an Equipment card with a converted mana cost of X or less and put it into play.

As Mirrodin was the introduction of Equipment, we tried finding different ways for each color to interact with Equipment. In the end, we decided that every color didn't need to interact with Equipment. In the final set, we let white tutor for Equipment with Taj-Nar Swordsmith .

UU02_BCN

Smarty Pants

5U

Creature — Wizard

1/1

Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)

T: Counter target spell unless its controller pays 1 for each artifact you control.

This was an uncommon that tapped to do what the common spell did. Here's a good tip: repeatable counterspells aren't much fun.

UU03_BCN

Artificer

3U

Creature — Vedalken

2/2

Artifact Equipment you control cost 1 less to equip.

This effect ended up moving to white and the card became Auriok Steelshaper , as we decided white should be the color to care about Equipment.

UU04_BCN

Bird Seer

1U

Creature — Bird

1/1

Flying

When CARDNAME comes into play, reveal the top card of your library to all players. If it's an artifact, put it into your hand. Otherwise, put it into your graveyard.

This card was printed as Neurok Familiar . It almost didn't make it to print as there were members of R&D that were concerned it was too swingy.

UU05_BCN

Transmuter

4U

Creature — Vedalken

1/4

Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)

U: Target creature becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.

This card would morph into Neurok Transmuter , which was printed in Darksteel.

UU06_BCN

Artificial Enhancement

1U

Sorcery

All artifact cards in your hand gain "affinity for artifacts" (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.) until end of turn.

Knowing how affinity for artifacts played out after Mirrodin's release, I'm glad we didn't print this card.

UU07_BCN

The More You Know

7U

Sorcery

Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)

Draw three cards.

This card started as Ancestral Recall if you have enough artifacts. The printed version, Thoughtcast , draws two cards, which proved to be plenty powerful.

UU08_BCN

Argivian Restoration

2UU

Sorcery

Put target artifact card from your graveyard into play.

The design team included reprints we wanted to see in the file. Argivian Restoration is from Weatherlight. It didn't make it to print.

UU09_BCN

Counter Charge

2UU

Instant

Counter target spell.

Gain @ equal to the converted mana cost of the countered spell. (This energy does not go away until spent.)

This spell was inspired by Mana Drain from Legends. As you can see, we were very interested in non-colorless spells that help you gain energy in different ways.

RU01_BCN

Kracky McKraken

8UU

Creature — Elemental

*/*

Flying

Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)

CARDNAME's power and toughness is equal to the number of artifacts you have in play.

This is the card Broodstar . The only change is that Elemental became Beast.

RU02_BCN

Tolarian Enchantress

1UU

Creature — Enchantress

0/2

Whenever you play an artifact, draw a card.

This became Vedalken Archmage , which costs more. It's interesting to note a lot more blue cards from the design handoff file made it to print than white.

RU03_BCN

Semishapeshifter

2UU

Creature — Shapeshifter

2/2

U: CARDNAME gains all activated abilities of target creature until end of turn.

This doesn't copy all abilities because the rules don't allow that.

RU04_BCN

Vedalken Channeler

2UU

Creature — Wizard

2/2

1UU, T: Return target artifact from your graveyard to play under your control. At end of the turn, remove the artifact from the game.

In the design file, we allowed blue a number of ways to get artifacts out of the graveyard. None of those made it to the final set.

RU05_BCN

Kick-Ass Steal Artifact

3UU

Instant

Search target opponent's library for an artifact card and put that card into play under your control. That player then shuffles their library.

I had made the card Bribery in Mercadian Masques and was attempting to do an artifact version here. Development stopped that from happening, and I'm glad they did. If only they had stopped Bribery.

RU06_BCN

Energy Leech

2U

Enchantment

Whenever another player gains @, you gain @. (This energy does not go away until spent.)

@@@: Target player loses @ and you gain @.

This is another card playing into blue being the color that steals energy. This is also one of the few nonartifact cards with an activated ability that requires energy.

RU07_BCN

Swing Shift

3UU

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, permanently exchange control of target permanent for control of another target permanent of the same type.

I really enjoy exchanging control of things. We ended up doing this effect on a different card, albeit in red ( Confusion in the Ranks ).

RU08_BCN

Cleansing Thoughts

1U

Sorcery

Search your library for any number of cards and remove them from the game. Draw a card.

RU09_BCN

Topsy Turvy

2UU

Enchantment

All players discard at the beginning of their turn instead of the end of their turn.

All players untap their permanents and draw a card at the end of their turn instead of the beginning of their turn.

I would eventually make this card, even with the name Topsy Turvy , in Unhinged, though we tweaked it to be even weirder as an Un- card.

RU10_BCN

Mystic Foresight

1UU

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, reveal the top card of your library. If it's an artifact, put it in your hand.

Neurok Familiar turned out to be okay, but this was a step too far.

