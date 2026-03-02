Design Files: Mirrodin, Part 1
In 2024, I began a new series called "Design Files." Back in the day, whenever I turned over a file for a Magic set, I would keep a copy of the file as it was handed off at the end of the design. In "Design Files," I take a look at that file and show off cards from it. Some of the designs went on to become printed cards in the set (often with changes), while others vanished into oblivion (or appeared in future sets).
This time, I'm going to be talking about the fourth Standard-legal set I led the design for, Mirrodin. The Mirrodin block was the second-to-last block in what I call the third stage of Magic design. In this era, each block had a core mechanical theme. The Invasion block's theme was multicolor, the Odyssey block's theme was the graveyard, and the Onslaught block's theme was typal. I was eager to do a block focused on artifacts (my favorite set before coming to Wizards was Antiquities which will soon become quite apparent), so I asked Bill Rose, the head designer at the time, if I could lead the block, and he said yes. Remember, Mirrodin was created during the era of design and development, before today's exploratory design, vision, set, and play design structure.
One last thing before we begin, I've decided to change up how I do this series. Rather than break up the cards into different sections, I'm going to print the whole handoff file, in order, and then talk through cards as I go through it. I'm not going to comment on every card.
I'm dividing this file into four articles. Today, I will look at all the white and blue cards for the Mirrodin design file.
"Bacon" Design File
July 28, 2001
The sets in the Mirrodin block were codenamed "Bacon," "Lettuce," and "Tomato."
CW01_BCN
Squire Soldier
W
Creature — Soldier
1/2
CARDNAME gets +0/+2 and has first strike as long as it's equipped.
This was part of a cycle of common creatures that each got enhanced when they were equipped. The final set only has a white card (
CW02_BCN
Spore Soldier
1W
Creature — Soldier
1/3
W, Sacrifice CARDNAME: Prevent all combat damage dealt by creatures this turn.
This card was cut from the set. It would come back a little smaller in Betrayers of Kamigawa as
CW03_BCN
Soulless Warden
1W
Creature — Cleric
1/1
Whenever an artifact comes into play or is put into the graveyard from play, gain 1 life.
This design became
CW04_BCN
High Guard
5W
Creature — Soldier
2/3
Flying
CARDNAME does not tap to attack.
Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)
In the published set, affinity for artifacts only appears on blue cards and colorless artifacts. In the design handoff file, it appeared in every color except green. We were leaning into green being the biggest artifact-hating color.
CW05_BCN
Porcelain Knight
3W
Creature — Soldier
3/2
W: Prevent 1 damage to CARDNAME.
Back in the day, we did more damage-prevention effects in white. Clearly, we were starting to do less of those as this creature didn't make the cut.
CW06_BCN
Gromling
W
Creature — Soldier
1/1
W, T: Tap target artifact.
This card made it to print as
CW07_BCN
Spiritual Guide
2W
Creature — Cleric
1/4
When CARDNAME blocks, gain @. (This energy does not go away until spent.)
Energy was one of the most prominent things in the Mirrodin design handoff file to not make it to print. That's what the @ symbol represents. Kaladesh design would later use to represent energy. Mirrodin is an artifact set, so I was looking for something new to do with artifacts. Inspired by
The design handoff file had too much stuff in it, so Bill Rose told me something had to be removed. As you will see, "artifacts matter" and energy were the two big themes, and artifacts were core to what we were doing. Energy also was the easiest to remove as it had less structural synergy. I took it out of the file and was intent on finding a home for it later. That took over a decade, but it did happen. In the design handoff file, only artifacts use energy, but we did let all the colors gain energy. We clearly had not figured out our energy economy (that would have been done in development). In Kaladesh, the set that introduced energy, almost all the cards that use energy also create it. It also appears on non-colorless cards and not just artifacts.
CW08_BCN
Relic Hunter
2W
Creature — Human
2/2
When CARDNAME comes into play, you may return target artifact card from your graveyard to your hand.
This card moved to black and became
CW09_BCN
Righteous Cause
5W
Instant
Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)
All creatures you control get +2/+2 until end of turn.
Mirrodin only has eight cards with affinity for artifacts. The design handoff file had a lot more.
CW10_BCN
Saving Grace
1W
Instant
The next 3 damage dealt to target creature is prevented. For each damage prevented in this manner, you gain @. (This energy does not go away until spent.)
Design did a lot of experimenting with different in-color ways to gain energy.
CW11_BCN
Expel
2W
Instant
Remove target artifact or enchantment from the game.
This was the period where I was cleaning the color pie a bit. One thing I did was try to focus artifact hate in green rather than white. Part of this involved introducing
UW01_BCN
Holy Savior
2W
Creature — ?
1/4
W, T: Prevent the next X damage that would be dealt to target creature or player this turn where X is the power of CARDNAME.
The finished set had only four cards with a damage-prevention effect. This is high by modern standards but a lot lower than what was handed off. I also want to point out the question mark in the creature type line. Usually, we would fill in every aspect of the card with something, but not always.
UW02_BCN
Purity Dervish
2W
Creature — Dervish
0/0
Flying
CARDNAME comes into play with a +1/+1 counter.
Whenever CARDNAME deals damage to another player, put a +1/+1 counter on it.
Legends has a creature called
I was a huge fan of the card, so in Mirrodin design, I made a couple of "Dervishes" in white and red. The original design had them as 0/0 creatures that entered with a +1/+1 counter. The idea was that this would be easier to track. Development ended up turning these into a five-card cycle. We made a new creature type for them: Sliths.
UW03_BCN
Glorious Eagle
1WW
Creature — Bird
1/3
Flying
2W, Sacrifice CARDNAME: Destroy target artifact or enchantment.
This was another that we cut as we moved
UW04_BCN
Foo Fighter
1W
Creature — Soldier
2/1
First strike
All noncreature damage dealt to CARDNAME is reduced to 0.
This shows us experimenting with different ways to capture elements of protection.
UW05_BCN
Attack Griffin
WW
Creature — Griffin
2/2
Flying
UW06_BCN
Steadfast Bastion
6W
Creature — Bastion
2/5
Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)
Whenever an artifact you control is the target of a spell or ability controlled by an opponent, gain 2 life.
Because affinity for artifacts required playing a lot of artifacts, we experimented with different ways to interact with artifacts.
UW07_BCN
Archeologist
3W
Creature — Human
2/3
Whenever CARDNAME deals combat damage to defending player, return target artifact card in your graveyard to your hand.
We ended up taking out white's
UW08_BCN
Send 'em Farming
5W
Instant
Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)
Remove target attacking creature from the game.
This was an attempt at an affinity for artifacts removal spell in white.
UW09_BCN
Diminish
1W
Instant
Choose one of the following abilities: fear, flying, first strike, haste, landwalk, protection, regeneration, or trample. All creatures lose the chosen ability until end of turn.
This was our attempt to create a card that could answer problematic creature abilities. It ended up being too weak to justify the card slot.
RW01_BCN
Friendly Angel
9W
Creature — Angel
5/5
Flying, protection from artifacts
Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)
Affinity for Plains (For each Plains you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)
Affinity for basic land types first appeared in Darksteel, but we originally planned for it to be in Mirrodin.
RW02_BCN
Cool Cat
1W
Creature — Cat Soldier
2/1
All white creatures gain "WW, Sacrifice this creature: Destroy target artifact or enchantment".
Whenever I look back at design handoff files, I'm always struck by how often a certain effect will appear. I think this is the third
RW03_BCN
Blessed Protector
1WW
Creature — Cleric
1/3
As you play CARDNAME, choose a color.
All of your artifacts gain protection from the chosen color.
In the handoff, we had a theme of white protecting your artifacts. Most of these designs never made it to print.
RW04_BCN
Sunwalker
3W
Creature — Cleric
1/2
1WW: Prevent all damage to you or target creature from any one source. If you do, gain @ for each damage prevented in this manner. (This energy does not go away until spent.)
This is another damage-prevention effect that creates energy.
RW05_BCN
Slowdown
W
Enchantment
When CARDNAME comes into play, draw a card.
Only one artifact may be played each turn.
RW06_BCN
Neutron Bomb
3WW
Sorcery
Destroy all enchantments and all nonartifact creatures. Those creatures may not regenerate.
The finished set has a mass creature removal spell (
RW07_BCN
Glorious Miracle
1WW
Instant
Return to play all permanents put into the graveyard this turn.
This became
RW08_BCN
Oracle's Savy
XW
Enchantment
As CARDNAME comes into play, choose a number.
Spells with a converted mana cost of the chosen color cannot be played.
Gary Wise turned in the design for
RW09_BCN
Refit
1W
Instant
Remove all artifacts from the game, then return them to play under their owner's control at the end of the turn.
I designed
RW10_BCN
Martial Law
2W
Enchantment
Lands don't untap during their controllers' untap steps.
At the beginning of each player's upkeep, that player untaps a land they control.
A slightly worse
CU01_BCN
Squire Wizard
U
Creature — Wizard
1/1
CARDNAME gets +1/+1 as long as it's equipped.
This is the blue creature in the "enhanced when equipped" cycle.
CU02_BCN
Hornswoggler
4U
Creature — Wizard
1/1
Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)
1U, T: Target player loses @. If they do, you gain @. (This energy does not go away until spent.)
This card mixes affinity for artifacts with energy. Also, as this card demonstrates, we allowed players to steal energy from their opponents in blue, something we didn't do when energy eventually came out in Kaladesh.
CU03_BCN
Vedalken Expulser
3U
Creature — Vedalken
2/2
Discard an artifact card from your hand, T: Return target creature to its owner's hand.
Repeatably bouncing creatures turned out to be not that fun. This card does show a small theme of artifact cards being used as a resource.
CU04_BCN
Vedalken Twiddler
1U
Creature — Vedalken
1/2
Whenever an artifact comes into play, tap target permanent.
The design handoff file has a number of cards with basically "artifactfall," or effects that trigger when an artifact enters. The finished set has a number of them but often with changed outputs.
CU05_BCN
Whirlwinders
5U
Creature — Vedalken
3/2
Flying
Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)
Other than Vedalken becoming Drone, this card is exactly
CU06_BCN
Technomage
2U
Creature — Wizard
2/2
CARDNAME is unblockable as long as defending player controls an artifact.
This became
CU07_BCN
Aether Bounce
7U
Sorcery
Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)
Put up to two target creatures into their owner's hand.
While affinity for artifacts stayed in blue, this particular effect got cut.
CU08_BCN
Malfunction
U
Instant
Counter target artifact.
I really liked this card. It was strictly weaker than the card Annul first printed in Urza's Saga, but I felt artifacts were important enough that it was okay to make a "strictly worse" card. I was using Mirrodin to make a lot of statements about how reprints can change power based on environment (more on this when we get to
CU09_BCN
Crack Study
2U
Sorcery
Draw three cards and discard either two cards or one artifact card.
This was the original design of
CU10_BCN
Displace
U
Instant
Return target artifact to its owner's hand.
Like "Malfunction," I was trying to make a narrower version of an existing card, but we ended up just making a basic bounce spell that bounces a permanent instead:
CU11_BCN
Muddle
U
Instant
Counter target spell unless its controller pays 1 for each artifact you control.
This spell would become
UU01_BCN
Vedalken Inventor
XUU
Creature — Smith
2/2
When CARDNAME comes into play, you may search your library for an Equipment card with a converted mana cost of X or less and put it into play.
As Mirrodin was the introduction of Equipment, we tried finding different ways for each color to interact with Equipment. In the end, we decided that every color didn't need to interact with Equipment. In the final set, we let white tutor for Equipment with
UU02_BCN
Smarty Pants
5U
Creature — Wizard
1/1
Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)
T: Counter target spell unless its controller pays 1 for each artifact you control.
This was an uncommon that tapped to do what the common spell did. Here's a good tip: repeatable counterspells aren't much fun.
UU03_BCN
Artificer
3U
Creature — Vedalken
2/2
Artifact Equipment you control cost 1 less to equip.
This effect ended up moving to white and the card became
UU04_BCN
Bird Seer
1U
Creature — Bird
1/1
Flying
When CARDNAME comes into play, reveal the top card of your library to all players. If it's an artifact, put it into your hand. Otherwise, put it into your graveyard.
This card was printed as
UU05_BCN
Transmuter
4U
Creature — Vedalken
1/4
Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)
U: Target creature becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.
This card would morph into
UU06_BCN
Artificial Enhancement
1U
Sorcery
All artifact cards in your hand gain "affinity for artifacts" (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.) until end of turn.
Knowing how affinity for artifacts played out after Mirrodin's release, I'm glad we didn't print this card.
UU07_BCN
The More You Know
7U
Sorcery
Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)
Draw three cards.
This card started as
UU08_BCN
Argivian Restoration
2UU
Sorcery
Put target artifact card from your graveyard into play.
The design team included reprints we wanted to see in the file.
UU09_BCN
Counter Charge
2UU
Instant
Counter target spell.
Gain @ equal to the converted mana cost of the countered spell. (This energy does not go away until spent.)
This spell was inspired by
RU01_BCN
Kracky McKraken
8UU
Creature — Elemental
*/*
Flying
Affinity for artifacts (For each artifact you have in play, CARDNAME costs 1 less.)
CARDNAME's power and toughness is equal to the number of artifacts you have in play.
This is the card
RU02_BCN
Tolarian Enchantress
1UU
Creature — Enchantress
0/2
Whenever you play an artifact, draw a card.
This became
RU03_BCN
Semishapeshifter
2UU
Creature — Shapeshifter
2/2
U: CARDNAME gains all activated abilities of target creature until end of turn.
This doesn't copy all abilities because the rules don't allow that.
RU04_BCN
Vedalken Channeler
2UU
Creature — Wizard
2/2
1UU, T: Return target artifact from your graveyard to play under your control. At end of the turn, remove the artifact from the game.
In the design file, we allowed blue a number of ways to get artifacts out of the graveyard. None of those made it to the final set.
RU05_BCN
Kick-Ass Steal Artifact
3UU
Instant
Search target opponent's library for an artifact card and put that card into play under your control. That player then shuffles their library.
I had made the card
RU06_BCN
Energy Leech
2U
Enchantment
Whenever another player gains @, you gain @. (This energy does not go away until spent.)
@@@: Target player loses @ and you gain @.
This is another card playing into blue being the color that steals energy. This is also one of the few nonartifact cards with an activated ability that requires energy.
RU07_BCN
Swing Shift
3UU
Enchantment
At the beginning of your upkeep, permanently exchange control of target permanent for control of another target permanent of the same type.
I really enjoy exchanging control of things. We ended up doing this effect on a different card, albeit in red (
RU08_BCN
Cleansing Thoughts
1U
Sorcery
Search your library for any number of cards and remove them from the game. Draw a card.
RU09_BCN
Topsy Turvy
2UU
Enchantment
All players discard at the beginning of their turn instead of the end of their turn.
All players untap their permanents and draw a card at the end of their turn instead of the beginning of their turn.
I would eventually make this card, even with the name
RU10_BCN
Mystic Foresight
1UU
Enchantment
Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, reveal the top card of your library. If it's an artifact, put it in your hand.
Through the Mirrodin
Join me next week for black, red, and green cards.
Join me next week for black, red, and green cards.
Until then, may you find some Mirrodin cards to add to your decks.