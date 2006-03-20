Just over four years ago (on March 11, 2002), I wrote one of my first columns entitled “Timmy, Johnny, and Spike”. That column has the distinction of being the most visited column in the history of magicthegathering.com. In it I talk about a fundamental tool R&D uses in design and development. But before I start talking about that, I have to start this article, as I did the one back then, with a test. Ever since I wrote the first article, I've been deluged with requests to update the test as it referenced cards from the Odyssey block that a lot of players are unfamiliar with. So without any further ado, here is the Timmy, Johnny, Spike test updated for Ravnica block. (If you have no idea what these terms mean, I promise to cover it in detail after the test.)

So please test the test and then we'll talk. Don't worry. It's quite painless.

See you after the test.

CLICK HERE TO BEGIN