Welcome to Token Week! This week we’ll be exploring the many creatures of Magic that aren’t represented by cards. (Okay, okay, we have started making token cards, but you get my point.)

The Complexity of Simplicity

But before we jump into this week’s theme, I want to address a few comments I had from my article last week on simplicity. First, I got an overwhelming amount of response, much of it quite positive. The feedback on my articles (good or bad) is always appreciated. So to all of you that took the time to write in, thanks. Second, I think I scared a few people with my comment that we’re only going to print cards whose abilities fit on the card. While this is mostly true, there are a few caveats:

A certain number of basic keyword abilities ( flying , first strike , trample , protection , etc.) are supported regardless of how long their text would be if it appeared on a card. So don’t worry, we have no plans on losing any of them. The key to whether or not a mechanic is useable has to do with whether or not we believe the average player will understand how to use the basic ability from reading the reminder text. This means a mechanic like madness, which is actually quite complex, is okay because we feel confident that we can convey the essence of the rules on the card. (Although don’t expect mechanics as complex as madness every expansion.) We do not expect the average player to know all the corner cases of each mechanic, just the basic utility. Every once in a while we will do something new like the split cards that don’t have reminder text. These kind of cards need to have some visual element that reinforces what the card does. Split cards, for example, convey visually the “two cards in one” concept. Note that these exceptions are rather rare, but they will continue to exist.

Third, I received numerous posts from people who were fans of different examples I gave (Mesa Pegasus, Sandbar Crocodile, Castle, etc.) which have since been removed from the game. I do understand how much many of you love some of these aspects. In some cases we are trying to find new ways to capture a similar flavor. For instance, in the last few blocks we have started experimenting with many Flicker-type abilities that capture much of the flavor of phasing. I should stress that we are not looking to completely replace these old mechanics, but find new, cleaner ways to capture pieces of their essence. I believe a number of people misunderstood my comment on R&D’s replacement of banding. The numerous mechanics I named were not meant to directly replace banding but to give white a certain over-all feel that banding contributed to.

Please be aware that we do not remove things from the game without doing a lot of research. When I say banding and phasing are misunderstood by a huge percentage of the player base, it’s because that’s what all our research showed. To quote Elaine Chase, R&D and Magic Rules Team member, “99% of the people that think they understand banding or phasing don’t completely understand them. They’re that complicated.”

The Glass Menagerie

But enough of last week’s topic, let’s get onto this week’s topic: token creatures. Let me start by stressing that I love token creatures. Love ‘em. Why? For many reasons I guess. As a designer, I love their flexibility. (More on that in a second.) As a gamer, I have a long history of positive interactions with token creatures. And, well, they’re just cool.

My first interaction with token creatures goes all the way back to Alpha. What newer players may not realize about alpha was that unlike today, a new player did not have the advantage of learning from experienced players because everyone was new. Magic in 1993 was a world of novices. One of the side effects of this was that strange cards -- by modern standards -- were popular. As an example, both Clockwork Beast and Vesuvan Doppelganger were highly sought after.