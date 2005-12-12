As the final week of original content for 2005 (we start with the “Best of” articles next week), I present Topical Blend #2. Several weeks ago, you were given the task of voting for two different topics. The first was Magic related and the second was non-Magic related. Last time 'round you all picked Top Design Mistakes and Girls respectively. Let’s see how this time went. In the Magic category, the voting went like this:

List A - Magic Related (Choose One) What happened to Pestilence? 463 7.8% Pros and Cons of Introducing a Sixth Color 463 7.8% Impossible things to do in Magic 342 5.7% Biggest changes in Magic that never happened 255 4.3% Possible ways to make Magic more appealing to women 194 3.3% Why Skeletons are not just really, really rotten Zombies, despite what Cohen the Barbarian said to Ghaak in "The Last Hero" by Terry Pratchett 148 2.5% Angels 148 2.5% 6th Color Pros and Cons 147 2.5% Stories about banned cards I've designed 145 2.4% Poison Abilities in Magic (Why was it abandoned? Will it come back in a new set? Etc.) 137 2.3% Original Decisions in Magic (Why five colors? Why those basic lands?, etc.) 135 2.3% Cards That Failed To Get Through Design 126 2.1% The Power Nin 124 2.1% Impossible things to do in Magic 116 2.0% Frogs 115 1.9% Why Magic cards seem better now than they used to 106 1.8% Ooze Creature Types in Magic 100 1.7% Advantages for adding a 6th color 95 1.6% What Would Magic Be Like Without Rarity 94 1.6% What would early Magic (Arabian Nights through Fallen Empires) have been like under the block system 92 1.5% Math and Magic 91 1.5% Faeries 91 1.5% Zero-Cost Spells 90 1.5% Magic Legends From R&D's Secret Lair 89 1.5% Legacy (the format, as opposed to the collection of artifacts that Gerard was responsible for) 88 1.5% Counterspells 82 1.4% Drafting 80 1.3% Game Theory and Battle of Wits 77 1.3% History of Grizzly Bears (and other 2-drop 2/2s) 74 1.2% Alpha/Beta 73 1.2% Enchant Worlds (aka World Enchantments) 73 1.2% Most embarassing moments of the Pro Tour 70 1.2% Player Evolution (I personally think everyone (who isn't influenced a lot by others) goes through stages in their magic experience) 69 1.2% Popular Cards vs. Good Cards (And How We Design Each) 67 1.1% People who don't like new sets 64 1.1% Most Comical Day in R&D 63 1.1% R&D's reflections about the Urza Block (with Multiverse comments, maybe?) 56 0.9% Top Magic Cards Inspired by Real People/Items/Events 54 0.9% Un-set design 53 0.9% The coolest color combination 52 0.9% Coin Flip Cards 49 0.8% The color red 48 0.8% Storyline Development 47 0.8% Deck Milling throughout history (Altar of Dementia) 45 0.8% Balancing/Creating New Countermagic 45 0.8% Magic Art 42 0.7% Three color cards 41 0.7% Your top regrets in Magic 41 0.7% Abilities that could be made into keywords (e.g., "Whenever this creature deals damage, you gain that much life.") and why you haven't done so 38 0.6% The race-class system 37 0.6% The Role of Chaos Inducing Cards 36 0.6% The Role of Chaos Inducing Cards 30 0.5% Design of vanilla creatures (!) 27 0.5% How to know the game has been stretched too far 27 0.5% Exploring virgin territory in design 26 0.4% Choosing Set Themes 22 0.4% Why cats in Magic have creature type Cat but dogs in Magic have creature type Hound (instead of Dog) 22 0.4% Expansion symbols and logos 21 0.4% How Magic decks are similar to and different from openings and opening positions in other games (e.g., chess and Stratego) 20 0.3% How the internet has affected Magic 20 0.3% Creature Types 19 0.3% How Sixth Edition Rules Affect Design 18 0.3% How has magicthegathering.com affected the game? 18 0.3% Recent changes to the color pie 18 0.3% Set Superdesign (amount of cards, amount of cards per color, amount of sets, release dates of sets etc) 17 0.3% Removal 17 0.3% Why Urza's is a Land Subtype rather than a Land Supertype. 16 0.3% The importance of Eternal formats 15 0.3% How the Public Impacts Magic 14 0.2% Ways you've changed cards to make it harder for players to cheat with them 13 0.2% Creature Types: Where do They Come From? 12 0.2% The design and economy of Fat Packs 11 0.2% How to successfully lead a design team 10 0.2% Self-sacrifice cards and forced sacrifice 10 0.2% The Reduction of the number of X Spells in Magic 9 0.2% Interconnectivity of sets 9 0.2% Cards with Flying 8 0.1% Does Rules Lawyering Detract from Magic 8 0.1% Designing Enchantments 7 0.1% Themes outside Magic affecting Magic design 6 0.1% Magic's Resource System 4 0.1% Internal set structure 2 0.0% Cards that change controller whenever something specific happens (as with, e.g., Fractured Loyalty) 2 0.0% Total 5948 100.0%

The winner was Pros and Cons of Introducing a Sixth Color. Note that there were accidentally three different versions of that topic and, as such, all three were counted as a single topic. But what lovely non-Magic topic would “Pros and Cons of Introducing a Sixth Color” get to share space with?

List B - Non-Magic Related (Choose One) Mark Rosewater is $%^# insane! 869 11.5% Dungeons & Dragons 504 6.7% Family Guy 413 5.5% Monty Python 356 4.7% Mark Gottlieb 323 4.3% Chaos theory 225 3.0% Richard Garfield Anecdotes 218 2.9% The Matrix 206 2.7% Star Wars 196 2.6% The concept of Zero 178 2.4% Heavy Metal 175 2.3% Why Canada spells things differently 145 1.9% Throat Wolf 142 1.9% Norse Mythology 140 1.9% Things new employees at have to go thru at Wizards 136 1.8% End of the World (or mankind) 133 1.8% Muppets 131 1.7% Video Games 126 1.7% Dragons 121 1.6% Ramen Noodles 118 1.6% World War II 116 1.5% How to argue and win (you always say there's lots of arguing and debate there and as team leader you often need to settle these I assume) 111 1.5% Gophers 111 1.5% That gunk that gets into your mouse 110 1.5% The movie Twelve Angry Men 108 1.4% Idiots and the Internet 105 1.4% Time Travel 97 1.3% The life and works of William Shakespeare 95 1.3% Richard Garfield vs Houdini 94 1.2% Sigmund Freud 93 1.2% Puppies and Kittens: Cute Pets, or Intergalactic Invaders? 88 1.2% My top regrets in life 81 1.1% Comic Books 81 1.1% How to keep a marriage together 78 1.0% Dr. Seuss 77 1.0% Are Tomatoes Fruit? 74 1.0% My favorite riddles and their answers rewritten in the context of whatever the other topic is your blending 73 1.0% Sir Isaac Newton 72 1.0% Pet Peeves (aka Rants) 58 0.8% College 58 0.8% Artificial Intelligence 57 0.8% Geek figures in history 56 0.7% Lies in the Media 51 0.7% Old Cartoons 46 0.6% Spandex 45 0.6% Art 42 0.6% Music 40 0.5% Soap opera and the proletariat color conflict 40 0.5% My favorite game 37 0.5% Eating out 37 0.5% Giant Turtles 37 0.5% Chicken and the Egg 35 0.5% Magic (you know like rabbits out of hats and such) 34 0.5% My Personal Life 33 0.4% Anatomy 32 0.4% My production assistant days 30 0.4% Experiences in school 28 0.4% Gameshows 22 0.3% TV shows you like 20 0.3% Superstition 19 0.3% Sleeping 18 0.2% Bad injuries 17 0.2% Clarence Darrow 16 0.2% Pets 15 0.2% My fans 14 0.2% My favorite recipes 14 0.2% Writing for television 13 0.2% Hairstyles 12 0.2% Dancing 12 0.2% Inspirational Sources 11 0.1% Office Supplies 9 0.1% Hotel reservations 9 0.1% Boredom 8 0.1% Colleagues 5 0.1% Singing 3 0.0% Famous People 2 0.0% Snack Foods 1 0.0% Total 7555 100.0%

“Mark Rosewater is %#@$ Insane” won in a landslide. I’m not sure how many people that voted for the topic realize this but it comes from a reoccurring thread in the forums on a humor Magic website. Every time I would write a crazy column (and a few times when the columns weren’t so crazy), there was always a thread started with some variant of this title. (%#@$ is a synonym of the word guano. Look it up.)

So what happens when a Sixth Color in Magic crosses paths with my insanity? You will see. Oh yes, you shall see.

