Topical Blend #2
|List A - Magic Related (Choose One)
|What happened to Pestilence?
|463
|7.8%
|Pros and Cons of Introducing a Sixth Color
|463
|7.8%
|Impossible things to do in Magic
|342
|5.7%
|Biggest changes in Magic that never happened
|255
|4.3%
|Possible ways to make Magic more appealing to women
|194
|3.3%
|Why Skeletons are not just really, really rotten Zombies, despite what Cohen the Barbarian said to Ghaak in "The Last Hero" by Terry Pratchett
|148
|2.5%
|Angels
|148
|2.5%
|6th Color Pros and Cons
|147
|2.5%
|Stories about banned cards I've designed
|145
|2.4%
|Poison Abilities in Magic (Why was it abandoned? Will it come back in a new set? Etc.)
|137
|2.3%
|Original Decisions in Magic (Why five colors? Why those basic lands?, etc.)
|135
|2.3%
|Cards That Failed To Get Through Design
|126
|2.1%
|The Power Nin
|124
|2.1%
|Impossible things to do in Magic
|116
|2.0%
|Frogs
|115
|1.9%
|Why Magic cards seem better now than they used to
|106
|1.8%
|Ooze Creature Types in Magic
|100
|1.7%
|Advantages for adding a 6th color
|95
|1.6%
|What Would Magic Be Like Without Rarity
|94
|1.6%
|What would early Magic (Arabian Nights through Fallen Empires) have been like under the block system
|92
|1.5%
|Math and Magic
|91
|1.5%
|Faeries
|91
|1.5%
|Zero-Cost Spells
|90
|1.5%
|Magic Legends From R&D's Secret Lair
|89
|1.5%
|Legacy (the format, as opposed to the collection of artifacts that Gerard was responsible for)
|88
|1.5%
|Counterspells
|82
|1.4%
|Drafting
|80
|1.3%
|Game Theory and Battle of Wits
|77
|1.3%
|History of Grizzly Bears (and other 2-drop 2/2s)
|74
|1.2%
|Alpha/Beta
|73
|1.2%
|Enchant Worlds (aka World Enchantments)
|73
|1.2%
|Most embarassing moments of the Pro Tour
|70
|1.2%
|Player Evolution (I personally think everyone (who isn't influenced a lot by others) goes through stages in their magic experience)
|69
|1.2%
|Popular Cards vs. Good Cards (And How We Design Each)
|67
|1.1%
|People who don't like new sets
|64
|1.1%
|Most Comical Day in R&D
|63
|1.1%
|R&D's reflections about the Urza Block (with Multiverse comments, maybe?)
|56
|0.9%
|Top Magic Cards Inspired by Real People/Items/Events
|54
|0.9%
|Un-set design
|53
|0.9%
|The coolest color combination
|52
|0.9%
|Coin Flip Cards
|49
|0.8%
|The color red
|48
|0.8%
|Storyline Development
|47
|0.8%
|Deck Milling throughout history (Altar of Dementia)
|45
|0.8%
|Balancing/Creating New Countermagic
|45
|0.8%
|Magic Art
|42
|0.7%
|Three color cards
|41
|0.7%
|Your top regrets in Magic
|41
|0.7%
|Abilities that could be made into keywords (e.g., "Whenever this creature deals damage, you gain that much life.") and why you haven't done so
|38
|0.6%
|The race-class system
|37
|0.6%
|The Role of Chaos Inducing Cards
|36
|0.6%
|The Role of Chaos Inducing Cards
|30
|0.5%
|Design of vanilla creatures (!)
|27
|0.5%
|How to know the game has been stretched too far
|27
|0.5%
|Exploring virgin territory in design
|26
|0.4%
|Choosing Set Themes
|22
|0.4%
|Why cats in Magic have creature type Cat but dogs in Magic have creature type Hound (instead of Dog)
|22
|0.4%
|Expansion symbols and logos
|21
|0.4%
|How Magic decks are similar to and different from openings and opening positions in other games (e.g., chess and Stratego)
|20
|0.3%
|How the internet has affected Magic
|20
|0.3%
|Creature Types
|19
|0.3%
|How Sixth Edition Rules Affect Design
|18
|0.3%
|How has magicthegathering.com affected the game?
|18
|0.3%
|Recent changes to the color pie
|18
|0.3%
|Set Superdesign (amount of cards, amount of cards per color, amount of sets, release dates of sets etc)
|17
|0.3%
|Removal
|17
|0.3%
|Why Urza's is a Land Subtype rather than a Land Supertype.
|16
|0.3%
|The importance of Eternal formats
|15
|0.3%
|How the Public Impacts Magic
|14
|0.2%
|Ways you've changed cards to make it harder for players to cheat with them
|13
|0.2%
|Creature Types: Where do They Come From?
|12
|0.2%
|The design and economy of Fat Packs
|11
|0.2%
|How to successfully lead a design team
|10
|0.2%
|Self-sacrifice cards and forced sacrifice
|10
|0.2%
|The Reduction of the number of X Spells in Magic
|9
|0.2%
|Interconnectivity of sets
|9
|0.2%
|Cards with Flying
|8
|0.1%
|Does Rules Lawyering Detract from Magic
|8
|0.1%
|Designing Enchantments
|7
|0.1%
|Themes outside Magic affecting Magic design
|6
|0.1%
|Magic's Resource System
|4
|0.1%
|Internal set structure
|2
|0.0%
|Cards that change controller whenever something specific happens (as with, e.g., Fractured Loyalty)
|2
|0.0%
|Total
|5948
|100.0%
The winner was Pros and Cons of Introducing a Sixth Color. Note that there were accidentally three different versions of that topic and, as such, all three were counted as a single topic. But what lovely non-Magic topic would “Pros and Cons of Introducing a Sixth Color” get to share space with?
|List B - Non-Magic Related (Choose One)
|Mark Rosewater is $%^# insane!
|869
|11.5%
|Dungeons & Dragons
|504
|6.7%
|Family Guy
|413
|5.5%
|Monty Python
|356
|4.7%
|Mark Gottlieb
|323
|4.3%
|Chaos theory
|225
|3.0%
|Richard Garfield Anecdotes
|218
|2.9%
|The Matrix
|206
|2.7%
|Star Wars
|196
|2.6%
|The concept of Zero
|178
|2.4%
|Heavy Metal
|175
|2.3%
|Why Canada spells things differently
|145
|1.9%
|Throat Wolf
|142
|1.9%
|Norse Mythology
|140
|1.9%
|Things new employees at have to go thru at Wizards
|136
|1.8%
|End of the World (or mankind)
|133
|1.8%
|Muppets
|131
|1.7%
|Video Games
|126
|1.7%
|Dragons
|121
|1.6%
|Ramen Noodles
|118
|1.6%
|World War II
|116
|1.5%
|How to argue and win (you always say there's lots of arguing and debate there and as team leader you often need to settle these I assume)
|111
|1.5%
|Gophers
|111
|1.5%
|That gunk that gets into your mouse
|110
|1.5%
|The movie Twelve Angry Men
|108
|1.4%
|Idiots and the Internet
|105
|1.4%
|Time Travel
|97
|1.3%
|The life and works of William Shakespeare
|95
|1.3%
|Richard Garfield vs Houdini
|94
|1.2%
|Sigmund Freud
|93
|1.2%
|Puppies and Kittens: Cute Pets, or Intergalactic Invaders?
|88
|1.2%
|My top regrets in life
|81
|1.1%
|Comic Books
|81
|1.1%
|How to keep a marriage together
|78
|1.0%
|Dr. Seuss
|77
|1.0%
|Are Tomatoes Fruit?
|74
|1.0%
|My favorite riddles and their answers rewritten in the context of whatever the other topic is your blending
|73
|1.0%
|Sir Isaac Newton
|72
|1.0%
|Pet Peeves (aka Rants)
|58
|0.8%
|College
|58
|0.8%
|Artificial Intelligence
|57
|0.8%
|Geek figures in history
|56
|0.7%
|Lies in the Media
|51
|0.7%
|Old Cartoons
|46
|0.6%
|Spandex
|45
|0.6%
|Art
|42
|0.6%
|Music
|40
|0.5%
|Soap opera and the proletariat color conflict
|40
|0.5%
|My favorite game
|37
|0.5%
|Eating out
|37
|0.5%
|Giant Turtles
|37
|0.5%
|Chicken and the Egg
|35
|0.5%
|Magic (you know like rabbits out of hats and such)
|34
|0.5%
|My Personal Life
|33
|0.4%
|Anatomy
|32
|0.4%
|My production assistant days
|30
|0.4%
|Experiences in school
|28
|0.4%
|Gameshows
|22
|0.3%
|TV shows you like
|20
|0.3%
|Superstition
|19
|0.3%
|Sleeping
|18
|0.2%
|Bad injuries
|17
|0.2%
|Clarence Darrow
|16
|0.2%
|Pets
|15
|0.2%
|My fans
|14
|0.2%
|My favorite recipes
|14
|0.2%
|Writing for television
|13
|0.2%
|Hairstyles
|12
|0.2%
|Dancing
|12
|0.2%
|Inspirational Sources
|11
|0.1%
|Office Supplies
|9
|0.1%
|Hotel reservations
|9
|0.1%
|Boredom
|8
|0.1%
|Colleagues
|5
|0.1%
|Singing
|3
|0.0%
|Famous People
|2
|0.0%
|Snack Foods
|1
|0.0%
|Total
|7555
|100.0%
“Mark Rosewater is %#@$ Insane” won in a landslide. I’m not sure how many people that voted for the topic realize this but it comes from a reoccurring thread in the forums on a humor Magic website. Every time I would write a crazy column (and a few times when the columns weren’t so crazy), there was always a thread started with some variant of this title. (%#@$ is a synonym of the word guano. Look it up.)
So what happens when a Sixth Color in Magic crosses paths with my insanity? You will see. Oh yes, you shall see.