Typal Through the Years, Part 2
Last week, I started talking about the history of typal cards, which are cards that mechanically care about creature types. For each year, I'm choosing the card I think is the most influential typal card design of the year. We're picking back up in 2003. Let's continue!
2003
Sets: Legions, Scourge, and Mirrodin
My Pick: Graveborn Muse (Legions)
The year 2003 had a lot of typal cards with Legions and Scourge finishing out the first typal-themed block. Mirrodin didn't have many typal cards, but it did do two things that provided a huge boon for typal decks.
First, it introduced a new system for creature types: species and a class. For example,
The card I chose for 2003 was
The other important advancement is a major change to how we template typal effects. When Richard Garfield introduced typal effects in Limited Edition (Alpha), they affected all the creatures on the battlefield.
2005
Sets: Darksteel, Fifth Dawn, Champions of Kamigawa, and Unhinged
My Pick: He Who Hungers (Champions of Kamigawa)
With Onslaught showing the popularity of typal themes, R&D started improving on typal. Champions of Kamigawa was built around a series of different creature types that each have their own mechanical identity. Most of those mechanical identities are typal in nature, and some even have their own named mechanic.
My choice for 2004 is
2005
Sets: Betrayers of Kamigawa, Saviors of Kamigawa, and Ravnica: City of Guilds
My Pick: Patron of the Orochi (Betrayers of Kamigawa)
The rest of the Champions of Kamigawa block continued the theme of connecting creature types to mechanics. Ninjas, for example, have become synonymous with the ninjutsu mechanic. My choice for 2005 is
Patron of the Orochi has Snake offering, which allows you to cast the card for less mana if you sacrifice a Snake. Each member of the Patron cycle's offering ability cares about a different creature type. This demonstrates that not only can mechanics be tied to typal themes, the type itself can be a variant for the mechanic.
2006
Sets: Guildpact, Dissension, Coldsnap, and Time Spiral
My Pick: Gemhide Sliver (Time Spiral)
Honorable Mention: Swarmyard (Time Spiral)
Looking through 2006, it's interesting to note how R&D took the lessons of previous typal themes to heart but didn't always apply them to creature types. There are cards that grant abilities to all kinds of subsets (flying creatures, creatures with +1/+1 counters, white creatures, snow creatures, creatures with shadow, and so on). Part of this was because we were in the middle of the Ravnica: City of Guilds block and were using creature types to create distance between the different guilds. For example, Vedalken were commonly members of the Azorius and Minotaurs were members of the Boros. This meant the connective tissue between guilds wasn't typal.
The big return of typal came in Time Spiral with the return of Slivers. The Time Spiral block had a nostalgia theme, with Time Spiral looking back to the past. For this reason, we decided to template the Slivers in the set as we had in the past to care about all Slivers rather than just one you control. In hindsight, R&D sees this decision as a mistake.
I chose
The one other card I wanted to talk about was
2007
Sets: Planar Chaos, Future Sight, and Lorwyn
My Pick: Mirror Entity (Lorwyn)
The year 2007 brought the next big return to typal themes with the Lorwyn block. Because Onslaught was our first foray in large typal themes, we held back a little. With Lorwyn, we went full throttle. The set had eight major creature types (Elementals, Elves, Faeries, Giants, Goblins, Kithkin, Merfolk, and Treefolk), and the majority of creatures in the block were one of those types. With 20/20 hindsight, R&D believes we hit the typal theme a little too hard. Drafting was what R&D refers to as "on rails," where once you picked your creature type, you got locked into your theme and didn't have much variance in the draft as we would have liked. Typal themes did show up in Constructed, although we can do that without the as-fan being as high as it was in these sets.
Lorwyn made use of all the things we had learned over the years about typal themes and even added some new ones. Champion was a new mechanic that cared about a specific creature type, allowing you to turn a creature of that type into a bigger, more powerful creature. The biggest innovation ties into my pick for the year,
2008
Sets: Morningtide, Shadowmoor, Eventide, and Shards of Alara
My Pick: Reaper King (Shadowmoor)
Morningtide was another typal set, this time focusing on classes rather than species. The idea, at the time, was that we could create some extra layered complexity by having cards that could take advantage of the fact that most creatures have two creature types on them. We found it led to mind-melting board states, especially in Limited, where it was hard to track what was happening. In fact, it was watching Wizards employees struggle at the employee Prerelease that led us to rethink our approach to complexity, something Matt Place and I originally called the New World Order (here's my article on it).
Although most of the typal cards from 2008 come from Morningtide, my pick for 2008 is actually from Shadowmoor:
Reaper King is interesting in that, on its surface, it's a Scarecrow lord that grants Scarecrows +1/+1, something we had done many times before. But we added two other aspects that made it stand out. First, Shadowmoor introduced twobrid mana, allowing you to spend mana of a specific color or two generic mana. We made a cycle of twobrid spells. We made one creature with all five twobrid mana symbols, which made the card super splashy. Then, because it's hard to make a typal deck work when you don't have as many creatures to choose from, we gave the Reaper King a very powerful ability. Every Scarecrow creature destroys a permanent. That was us being bold and drawing a lot of attention to the card. It showed that we were learning how potent typal themes can be in making a card stand out.
2009
Sets: Conflux, Alara Reborn, Magic 2010, and Zendikar
My Pick: Sea Gate Loremaster (Zendikar)
Reaper King showed that we could dedicate a small mechanical slice of a set to a typal theme. Zendikar came along and upped the game. What if a typal theme was one of the main themes of the set?
Zendikar is not a "typal set." Its main mechanical theme was lands. But the creative conceit we liked for Zendikar was that it was an "adventure world," where the setting held many riches but was hostile to its inhabitants. We wanted to evoke the feeling of adventuring parties and realized the best way to do that was through a creature type. Like Scarecrow, Ally was a brand-new creature type, something we invented to bring a flavorful backdrop to the set's mechanics.
I chose
The one other card I wanted to call out was
2010
Sets: Worldwake, Rise of the Eldrazi, Magic 2011, and Scars of Mirrodin
My Pick: Eye of Ugin (Worldwake)
My pick for 2010 is
Inspired by the hedrons that the Worldbuilding team added to Zendikar, the Creative team came up with the idea that three ancient beings imprisoned by the hedrons were causing the chaos on Zendikar. They would escape, causing the shift in the block's mechanics. While making Worldwake, we liked the idea of teasing what was to come, but not just in the narrative. We wanted to do it mechanically. The solution to our problem was to create a card that made colorless Eldrazi cost
The other card I wanted to talk about was
2011
Sets: Mirrodin Besieged, New Phyrexia, Magic 2012, and Innistrad
My Pick: Endless Ranks of the Dead (Innistrad)
My pick for 2011 is
The challenge involved wanting the monster themes to matter without making it a typal set in the way the Onslaught and Lorwyn blocks had been. We explored the idea of a lightly typal set. We did this in two ways. First, we themed the archetypes around the color pairs. For example, we concentrated our Zombies in blue and black. If you were to draft a blue-black deck, it would have a lot of Zombies in it. Second, we only added a little bit of typal. At common, we only included a handful of typal cards, and they all had a threshold of one, meaning that to optimize them, you only had to have one creature of that type on the battlefield. At higher rarities, we designed cards that required you to have a high density. Endless Ranks of the Dead is a great example of this type of card.
The typal themes of the Innistrad block were more opt-in rather than the prescriptive experience of Lorwyn Draft. If you want to make a Vampire deck, you definitely could, but you could also draft a black-red deck and have zero cards in your deck that referenced Vampires. This model has become an important tool in our toolbox.
2012
Sets: Dark Ascension, Avacyn Restored, Magic 2013, and Return to Ravnica
My Pick: Cavern of Souls (Avacyn Restored)
Dark Ascension hit the monster typal theme a little stronger than Innistrad did. With 20/20 hindsight, we consider that a mistake. Avacyn Restored had a core Angel typal theme. Angels are one of the most popular creature types, and we'd been looking for a place to give them a typal theme. Magic 2013 made some new flavorful lords with cards like
My pick for 2012 is
Just My Typal
That's as far as we'll get through today. I hope the typal history of Magic is proving interesting. As always, I'm eager for any feedback on today's article or any thoughts on typal cards and themes. You can email me or contact me through social media accounts (X, Tumblr, Instagram, Bluesky, and TikTok).
Join me next week for part three.
Until then, may your typal decks do their own thing.