Alchemy: Aetherdrift Spellbooks
Turbo charge your Alchemy decks when Alchemy: Aetherdrift arrives on March 4, 2025, with 30 new cards. Check out all the cards in the set in the Alchemy: Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery.
There are two cards with spellbooks in the Alchemy: Aetherdrift set that allow you to draft additional cards during play. Here are the details for those and the cards in their spellbooks.
Spellbooks
Support Skyforge
Heart of Kiran High-Speed Hoverbike Sky Skiff Smuggler's Copter Aethersphere Harvester Air Response Unit Hulldrifter Skysovereign, Consul Flagship
Masterpiece Vault
Champion's Helm Lightning Greaves Sword of Body and Mind Sword of Feast and Famine Sword of Fire and Ice Sword of Light and Shadow Sword of War and Peace
Look for Alchemy: Aetherdrift packs and cards in MTG Arena! You can see all the Alchemy: Aetherdrift cards in the complete Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery.