Turbo charge your Alchemy decks when Alchemy: Aetherdrift arrives on March 4, 2025, with 30 new cards. Check out all the cards in the set in the Alchemy: Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery.

There are two cards with spellbooks in the Alchemy: Aetherdrift set that allow you to draft additional cards during play. Here are the details for those and the cards in their spellbooks.

Spellbooks

Support Skyforge

96393_Y25-DFT: Support Skyforge
  • Heart of Kiran
  • High-Speed Hoverbike
  • Sky Skiff
  • Smuggler's Copter
  • Aethersphere Harvester
  • Air Response Unit
  • Hulldrifter
  • Skysovereign, Consul Flagship

Masterpiece Vault

96396_Y25-DFT: Masterpiece Vault
  • Champion's Helm
  • Lightning Greaves
  • Sword of Body and Mind
  • Sword of Feast and Famine
  • Sword of Fire and Ice
  • Sword of Light and Shadow
  • Sword of War and Peace

Look for Alchemy: Aetherdrift packs and cards in MTG Arena! You can see all the Alchemy: Aetherdrift cards in the complete Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery.