Turbo charge your Alchemy decks when Alchemy: Aetherdrift arrives on March 4, 2025, with 30 new cards. Check out all the cards in the set in the Alchemy: Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery.

There are two cards with spellbooks in the Alchemy: Aetherdrift set that allow you to draft additional cards during play. Here are the details for those and the cards in their spellbooks.

Spellbooks

Support Skyforge

96393_Y25-DFT: Support Skyforge

Heart of Kiran

High-Speed Hoverbike

Sky Skiff

Smuggler's Copter

Aethersphere Harvester

Air Response Unit

Hulldrifter

Skysovereign, Consul Flagship

Masterpiece Vault

96396_Y25-DFT: Masterpiece Vault

Champion's Helm

Lightning Greaves

Sword of Body and Mind

Sword of Feast and Famine

Sword of Fire and Ice

Sword of Light and Shadow

Sword of War and Peace

Look for Alchemy: Aetherdrift packs and cards in MTG Arena! You can see all the Alchemy: Aetherdrift cards in the complete Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery.