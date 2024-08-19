Alchemy: Bloomburrow launches on August 20, 2024, with 30 new cards for MTG Arena in Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl formats. Here you can view all the cards in the set.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | SPELLBOOKS and CONJURE
ALL CARDS

WHITE

Sandcloud Harbinger
Cottontail Caretaker
Three Tree Battalion
Awestruck Cygnet
BLUE

Shellfish Scholar
Pool Resources
Tempest Trapper
Archival Whorl
BLACK

Chittering Skullspeaker
Tasteful Offering
Putrefying Rotboar
Sanguine Soothsayer
RED

Brave Meadowguard
Cindercone Smite
Charged Conjuration
GREEN

Vigorous Farming
Fountainport Charmer
Traverse Valley
Bramblearmor Brawler
MULTICOLORED

Ace Flockbringer
Dazzling Flameweaver
Darkstar Banisher
Thought Rattle
Marshland Hordemaster
Resourceful Collector
Buxton, Decorated Host
Indris, the Hydrostatic Surge
Euru, Acorn Scrounger
Recruit Instructor
Leaf-Leap Guide
Spellbooks and Conjure

Charged Conjuration

  • Empty the Warrens
  • Galvanic Relay
  • Grapeshot

Dazzling Flameweaver

  • Blade Juggler
  • Body Count
  • Dead Revels
  • Drill Bit
  • Hackrobat
  • Light Up the Stage
  • Rafter Demon
  • Rix Maadi Reveler
  • Skewer the Critics
  • Spawn of Mayhem
  • Spikewheel Acrobat

Recruit Instructor

  • Angelfire Ignition
  • Barge In
  • Become Brutes
  • Boon of Safety
  • Cheeky House-Mouse
  • Crumb and Get It
  • Defiant Strike
  • Embercleave
  • Feather of Flight
  • Mabel's Mettle
  • Might of the Meek
  • Moment of Heroism
  • Unleash Fury
  • War Squeak

Archival Whorl

  • Rhystic Study

Brave Meadowguard

  • Might of the Meek

Euru, Acorn Scrounger

  • Chitterspitter

Indris, the Hydrostatic Surge

  • Lightning Bolt

Sandcloud Harbinger

  • Sunscorched Desert

Sanguine Soothsayer

  • Sanguine Bond

Shellfish Scholar

  • Think Twice

