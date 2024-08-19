Alchemy: Bloomburrow launches on August 20, 2024, with 30 new cards for MTG Arena in Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl formats. Here you can view all the cards in the set.

You can pick up Alchemy: Bloomburrow packs in the MTG Arena Store beginning August 20!

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | SPELLBOOKS and CONJURE

ALL CARDS

WHITE

Sandcloud Harbinger

Cottontail Caretaker

Three Tree Battalion

Awestruck Cygnet

BLUE

Shellfish Scholar

Pool Resources

Tempest Trapper

Archival Whorl

BLACK

Chittering Skullspeaker

Tasteful Offering

Putrefying Rotboar

Sanguine Soothsayer

RED

Brave Meadowguard

Cindercone Smite

Charged Conjuration

GREEN

Vigorous Farming

Fountainport Charmer

Traverse Valley

Bramblearmor Brawler

MULTICOLORED

Ace Flockbringer

Dazzling Flameweaver

Darkstar Banisher

Thought Rattle

Marshland Hordemaster

Resourceful Collector

Buxton, Decorated Host

Indris, the Hydrostatic Surge

Euru, Acorn Scrounger

Recruit Instructor

Leaf-Leap Guide

Spellbooks and Conjure Charged Conjuration Empty the Warrens

Galvanic Relay

Grapeshot Dazzling Flameweaver Blade Juggler

Body Count

Dead Revels

Drill Bit

Hackrobat

Light Up the Stage

Rafter Demon

Rix Maadi Reveler

Skewer the Critics

Spawn of Mayhem

Spikewheel Acrobat Recruit Instructor Angelfire Ignition

Barge In

Become Brutes

Boon of Safety

Cheeky House-Mouse

Crumb and Get It

Defiant Strike

Embercleave

Feather of Flight

Mabel's Mettle

Might of the Meek

Moment of Heroism

Unleash Fury

War Squeak Archival Whorl Rhystic Study Brave Meadowguard Might of the Meek Euru, Acorn Scrounger Chitterspitter Indris, the Hydrostatic Surge Lightning Bolt Sandcloud Harbinger Sunscorched Desert Sanguine Soothsayer Sanguine Bond Shellfish Scholar Think Twice

