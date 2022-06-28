News / MTG Arena
Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mastery Details
Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Set Mastery
- 27x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs
- 5x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles or avatars on the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mastery Tree)
Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mastery Pass
Avatars
- Minsc & Boo
- Lae'zel*
- Gale*
- Shadowheart*
- Wyll*
- Astarion*
* Obtainable from the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mastery Tree.
Cards and Packs
- 20x Packs
- 4x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate
- 4x Streets of New Capenna
- 4x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
- 4x Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- 4x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- 10x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate mythic rare individual card rewards (ICR)
- Level 71+: 1x Uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Minsc & Boo card sleeve
- Shadowheart exquisite card sleeve
Card Styles
- 25x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles or avatars on the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mastery Tree)
- 15x Common card styles
- 10x Uncommon card styles
Event Tokens
- 1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 Gold
- 1,200 Gems
Pets
- Bronze Dragon
- Silver Dragon
- Gold Dragon
How many levels are there in Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Set Mastery?
The Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate set mastery goes up to level 70. All players receive rewards through level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 70—and beyond!