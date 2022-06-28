Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Set Mastery

  • 27x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs
  • 5x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles or avatars on the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mastery Tree)

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mastery Pass

Avatars

  • Minsc & Boo
  • Lae'zel*
  • Gale*
  • Shadowheart*
  • Wyll*
  • Astarion*

* Obtainable from the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mastery Tree.

Cards and Packs

  • 20x Packs
    • 4x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate
    • 4x Streets of New Capenna
    • 4x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
    • 4x Innistrad: Crimson Vow
    • 4x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
  • 10x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate mythic rare individual card rewards (ICR)
  • Level 71+: 1x Uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

  • Minsc & Boo card sleeve
  • Shadowheart exquisite card sleeve

Card Styles

  • 25x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles or avatars on the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mastery Tree)
  • 15x Common card styles
  • 10x Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

  • 1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

Gold and Gems

  • 4,000 Gold
  • 1,200 Gems

Pets

  • Bronze Dragon
  • Silver Dragon
  • Gold Dragon

How many levels are there in Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Set Mastery?

The Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate set mastery goes up to level 70. All players receive rewards through level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 70—and beyond!