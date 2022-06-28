Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Set Mastery

27x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs

5x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles or avatars on the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mastery Tree)

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mastery Pass

Avatars

Minsc & Boo

Lae'zel*

Gale*

Shadowheart*

Wyll*

Astarion*

* Obtainable from the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mastery Tree.

Cards and Packs

20x Packs 4x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate 4x Streets of New Capenna 4x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty 4x Innistrad: Crimson Vow 4x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

10x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate mythic rare individual card rewards (ICR)

Level 71+: 1x Uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Minsc & Boo card sleeve

Shadowheart exquisite card sleeve

Card Styles

25x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles or avatars on the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mastery Tree)

15x Common card styles

10x Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

Pets

Bronze Dragon

Silver Dragon

Gold Dragon

How many levels are there in Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Set Mastery?

The Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate set mastery goes up to level 70. All players receive rewards through level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 70—and beyond!