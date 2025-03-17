In this edition:

Join Us for the Debut of Tarkir: Dragonstorm Tomorrow (March 18)

It's time for dragons! Join us for the debut of Tarkir: Dragonstorm tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. PT over on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel or on twitch.tv/magic. We'll be revealing some of the cards, brand-new mechanics, and fancy Booster Fun treatments you'll find in the set. Once that wraps up, you can follow all the Tarkir: Dragonstorm previews from your favorite Magic content creators and dragon fans.

You can view all the cards we've revealed in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Card Image Gallery and check out the Booster Fun treatments in the set's collecting article. Join us for the set's MTG Arena release on April 8, followed by the global tabletop release on April 11!

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Preorders Begin Tomorrow on MTG Arena

0209_MTGTDM_Main: Narset, Jeskai Waymaster 0118_MTGTDM_Main: Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant

But the fun doesn't stop there! Starting tomorrow, you can preorder Tarkir: Dragonstorm on MTG Arena and earn special cosmetics. We'll be showcasing the details of the set's mastery pass tomorrow, but for now, here are all the bundles we'll have available for you to preorder!

Elspeth Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Elspeth Pack Bundle Elspeth Sleeve Elspeth Card Available at purchase: Elspeth sleeve Available at release (April 8): 50 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs

packs 5 Golden Packs

Elspeth card

Elspeth depth art card style

Ugin Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Ugin Play Bundle Ugin Sleeve Ugin Card Abzan Statuette Companion Available at purchase: Ugin sleeve

Abzan Statuette companion Available at release (April 8): 2 Player Draft tokens

1 Sealed token

5 Play-In Points

Ugin card

Ugin depth art card style

Sarkhan Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Preorder the Sarkhan Pass Bundle Sarkhan Sleeve Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant Available at purchase: Sarkhan sleeve Available at release (April 8): Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Pass

Mastery Pass Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant card

Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant depth art card style

Upcoming Maintenance Downtime on March 18

In addition to the Tarkir: Dragonstorm preorder, tomorrow's maintenance will begin an hour earlier as it also includes important backend updates that require a short period of full game downtime. Please refer to the MTG Arena Status Page for additional updates and information.

Take On Standard with New Champion Decks

Did you watch the finals of Pro Tour Aetherdrift and wonder what it would be like to play Matt Nass's Domain Overlords deck? Or what about Zevin Faust's Golgari Graveyard deck? Now, you can live out those dreams on MTG Arena with five new champion Standard decks, coming to the MTG Arena Store tomorrow.

As with past Store decks, the prices are prorated: you only pay for the cards you don't have in your collection! You can check out each of the decklists below.

Champion Deck: Standard | Domain Overlords (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Overlord of the Mistmoors 4 Overlord of the Hauntwoods 4 Zur, Eternal Schemer 4 Hushwood Verge 4 Leyline Binding 3 Floodfarm Verge 2 Razorverge Thicket 3 Shadowy Backstreet 3 Hedge Maze 2 Get Lost 3 Temporary Lockdown 1 Beza, the Bounding Spring 2 Wastewood Verge 4 Lush Portico 2 Day of Judgment 1 Sunfall 2 Analyze the Pollen 4 Up the Beanstalk 4 Ride's End 1 Plains 1 Island 1 Swamp 1 Forest

Champion Deck: Standard | Jeskai Oculus (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Abhorrent Oculus 4 Seachrome Coast 4 Shivan Reef 4 Spirebluff Canal 4 Fear of Missing Out 4 Inspiring Vantage 4 Steamcore Scholar 3 Proft's Eidetic Memory 3 Inti, Seneschal of the Sun 2 Adarkar Wastes 2 Battlefield Forge 2 Thundering Falls 4 Helping Hand 4 Spyglass Siren 4 Torch the Tower 2 Recommission 2 Bitter Reunion 2 Spell Pierce 1 Into the Flood Maw 1 Bounce Off

Champion Deck: Standard | Golgari Graveyard (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Overlord of the Balemurk 4 Souls of the Lost 4 Blooming Marsh 4 Underground Mortuary 4 Wastewood Verge 2 Harvester of Misery 3 Llanowar Wastes 4 Up the Beanstalk 4 Swamp 4 Huskburster Swarm 4 Hollow Marauder 4 Overwhelming Remorse 4 Molt Tender 4 Cenote Scout 4 Gnawing Vermin 2 Chitin Gravestalker 1 Forest

Champion Deck: Standard | Gruul Mice (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 3 Screaming Nemesis 4 Emberheart Challenger 4 Hired Claw 4 Karplusan Forest 4 Manifold Mouse 4 Thornspire Verge 3 Innkeeper's Talent 4 Copperline Gorge 2 Pawpatch Recruit 2 Questing Druid 2 Soulstone Sanctuary 1 Restless Ridgeline 5 Mountain 4 Heartfire Hero 4 Monstrous Rage 4 Torch the Tower 2 Rockface Village 1 Burst Lightning 1 Forest 1 Obliterating Bolt 1 Witchstalker Frenzy

Champion Deck: Standard | Mono-Red Aggro (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Screaming Nemesis 4 Emberheart Challenger 4 Manifold Mouse 4 Hired Claw 3 Soulstone Sanctuary 4 Heartfire Hero 4 Monstrous Rage 4 Rockface Village 4 Burst Lightning 4 Lightning Strike 4 Monastery Swiftspear 2 Witchstalker Frenzy 15 Mountain

Champion Brawl Decks Leave the MTG Arena Store Tomorrow

There's one more day to grab these five champion Brawl decks from the MTG Arena Store! These are a great way to add a competitive Brawl deck to your collection, so be sure to check them out. You can find all the details in last week's announcements article.

The Dragonstorms Approach! Catch Up with Tarkir: Dragonstorm

The set's debut might not be until tomorrow, but there's already plenty of Tarkir: Dragonstorm content for you to enjoy. Last week, we shared a special worldbuilding video with some of the designers who worked on the set. If you're looking for more lore-focused content, check out The Magic Story Podcast's episode on the five clans of Tarkir on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Lastly, we released the final story from Tarkir: Dragonstorm earlier today. Discover how this epic saga ends and check out the stories right here on DailyMTG.

More Details to Come on Arena Championship 8

Listen up, Qualifier competitors and Pro Tour aspirants! Arena Championship 8 is approaching, and it's shaping up to be a showdown you won't want to miss. We'll be sharing more details in next week's article, including the dates and formats of the event.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00, after March 16 UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00, after March 16 UTC-07:00).

March 18–20: Standard Cascade

March 25–26: Brawl Builder Challenge

April 1–2: No Joke! Aetherdrift Quick Draft

Quick Draft

March 7–17: Magic: The Gathering Foundations

March 18–31: Aetherdrift

April 1–16: Murders at Karlov Manor

Other Events

March 4–17: Premier Draft Alchemy: Aetherdrift

March 21–23: Chimil Quick Draft Aetherdrift

March Qualifier Events

March 21: Best-of-Three Play-In Standard

March 22–23: Qualifier Weekend Standard

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00, after March 16 UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March (Qualifies for Arena Championship 9)

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

March 15, 6 a.m.–March 16, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

March 15, 6 a.m.–March 16, 3 a.m. PT BONUS Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

March 16, 5 a.m.–March 17, 5 a.m. PT Format: Aetherdrift Sealed

March 16, 5 a.m.–March 17, 5 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

March 21, 6 a.m. PT–March 22, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

March 21, 6 a.m. PT–March 22, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 4 p.m. PT

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard