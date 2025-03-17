MTG Arena Announcements – March 17, 2025
In this edition:
- Tarkir: Dragonstorm Debut
- Preorder Tarkir: Dragonstorm on MTG Arena
- Upcoming Maintainence on March 18
- Take On Standard with New Champion Decks
- Champion Brawl Decks Leave the MTG Arena Store Tomorrow
- Tarkir: Dragonstorm Content Recap
- More Details to Come on Arena Championship 8
- Event Schedule
Join Us for the Debut of Tarkir: Dragonstorm Tomorrow (March 18)
It's time for dragons! Join us for the debut of Tarkir: Dragonstorm tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. PT over on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel or on twitch.tv/magic. We'll be revealing some of the cards, brand-new mechanics, and fancy Booster Fun treatments you'll find in the set. Once that wraps up, you can follow all the Tarkir: Dragonstorm previews from your favorite Magic content creators and dragon fans.
You can view all the cards we've revealed in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Card Image Gallery and check out the Booster Fun treatments in the set's collecting article. Join us for the set's MTG Arena release on April 8, followed by the global tabletop release on April 11!
Tarkir: Dragonstorm Preorders Begin Tomorrow on MTG Arena
But the fun doesn't stop there! Starting tomorrow, you can preorder Tarkir: Dragonstorm on MTG Arena and earn special cosmetics. We'll be showcasing the details of the set's mastery pass tomorrow, but for now, here are all the bundles we'll have available for you to preorder!
Elspeth Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
Preorder the Elspeth Pack Bundle
- Elspeth sleeve
- 50 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs
- 5 Golden Packs
- Elspeth card
- Elspeth depth art card style
Ugin Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
- Ugin sleeve
- Abzan Statuette companion
- 2 Player Draft tokens
- 1 Sealed token
- 5 Play-In Points
- Ugin card
- Ugin depth art card style
Sarkhan Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
Preorder the Sarkhan Pass Bundle
- Sarkhan sleeve
- Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Pass
- Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant card
- Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant depth art card style
Upcoming Maintenance Downtime on March 18
In addition to the Tarkir: Dragonstorm preorder, tomorrow's maintenance will begin an hour earlier as it also includes important backend updates that require a short period of full game downtime. Please refer to the MTG Arena Status Page for additional updates and information.
Take On Standard with New Champion Decks
Did you watch the finals of Pro Tour Aetherdrift and wonder what it would be like to play Matt Nass's Domain Overlords deck? Or what about Zevin Faust's Golgari Graveyard deck? Now, you can live out those dreams on MTG Arena with five new champion Standard decks, coming to the MTG Arena Store tomorrow.
As with past Store decks, the prices are prorated: you only pay for the cards you don't have in your collection! You can check out each of the decklists below.
-
Champion Deck: Standard | Domain Overlords
-
(Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.)
4 Overlord of the Mistmoors 4 Overlord of the Hauntwoods 4 Zur, Eternal Schemer 4 Hushwood Verge 4 Leyline Binding 3 Floodfarm Verge 2 Razorverge Thicket 3 Shadowy Backstreet 3 Hedge Maze 2 Get Lost 3 Temporary Lockdown 1 Beza, the Bounding Spring 2 Wastewood Verge 4 Lush Portico 2 Day of Judgment 1 Sunfall 2 Analyze the Pollen 4 Up the Beanstalk 4 Ride's End 1 Plains 1 Island 1 Swamp 1 Forest
-
Champion Deck: Standard | Jeskai Oculus
-
(Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.)
4 Abhorrent Oculus 4 Seachrome Coast 4 Shivan Reef 4 Spirebluff Canal 4 Fear of Missing Out 4 Inspiring Vantage 4 Steamcore Scholar 3 Proft's Eidetic Memory 3 Inti, Seneschal of the Sun 2 Adarkar Wastes 2 Battlefield Forge 2 Thundering Falls 4 Helping Hand 4 Spyglass Siren 4 Torch the Tower 2 Recommission 2 Bitter Reunion 2 Spell Pierce 1 Into the Flood Maw 1 Bounce Off
-
Champion Deck: Standard | Golgari Graveyard
-
(Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.)
4 Overlord of the Balemurk 4 Souls of the Lost 4 Blooming Marsh 4 Underground Mortuary 4 Wastewood Verge 2 Harvester of Misery 3 Llanowar Wastes 4 Up the Beanstalk 4 Swamp 4 Huskburster Swarm 4 Hollow Marauder 4 Overwhelming Remorse 4 Molt Tender 4 Cenote Scout 4 Gnawing Vermin 2 Chitin Gravestalker 1 Forest
-
Champion Deck: Standard | Gruul Mice
-
(Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.)
3 Screaming Nemesis 4 Emberheart Challenger 4 Hired Claw 4 Karplusan Forest 4 Manifold Mouse 4 Thornspire Verge 3 Innkeeper's Talent 4 Copperline Gorge 2 Pawpatch Recruit 2 Questing Druid 2 Soulstone Sanctuary 1 Restless Ridgeline 5 Mountain 4 Heartfire Hero 4 Monstrous Rage 4 Torch the Tower 2 Rockface Village 1 Burst Lightning 1 Forest 1 Obliterating Bolt 1 Witchstalker Frenzy
-
Champion Deck: Standard | Mono-Red Aggro
-
(Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.)
4 Screaming Nemesis 4 Emberheart Challenger 4 Manifold Mouse 4 Hired Claw 3 Soulstone Sanctuary 4 Heartfire Hero 4 Monstrous Rage 4 Rockface Village 4 Burst Lightning 4 Lightning Strike 4 Monastery Swiftspear 2 Witchstalker Frenzy 15 Mountain
Champion Brawl Decks Leave the MTG Arena Store Tomorrow
There's one more day to grab these five champion Brawl decks from the MTG Arena Store! These are a great way to add a competitive Brawl deck to your collection, so be sure to check them out. You can find all the details in last week's announcements article.
The Dragonstorms Approach! Catch Up with Tarkir: Dragonstorm
The set's debut might not be until tomorrow, but there's already plenty of Tarkir: Dragonstorm content for you to enjoy. Last week, we shared a special worldbuilding video with some of the designers who worked on the set. If you're looking for more lore-focused content, check out The Magic Story Podcast's episode on the five clans of Tarkir on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
Lastly, we released the final story from Tarkir: Dragonstorm earlier today. Discover how this epic saga ends and check out the stories right here on DailyMTG.
More Details to Come on Arena Championship 8
Listen up, Qualifier competitors and Pro Tour aspirants! Arena Championship 8 is approaching, and it's shaping up to be a showdown you won't want to miss. We'll be sharing more details in next week's article, including the dates and formats of the event.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00, after March 16 UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00, after March 16 UTC-07:00).
- March 18–20: Standard Cascade
- March 25–26: Brawl Builder Challenge
- April 1–2: No Joke! Aetherdrift Quick Draft
Quick Draft
- March 7–17: Magic: The Gathering Foundations
- March 18–31: Aetherdrift
- April 1–16: Murders at Karlov Manor
Other Events
- March 4–17: Premier Draft Alchemy: Aetherdrift
- March 21–23:
ChimilQuick Draft Aetherdrift
March Qualifier Events
- March 21: Best-of-Three Play-In Standard
- March 22–23: Qualifier Weekend Standard
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00, after March 16 UTC-07:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
March (Qualifies for Arena Championship 9)
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
March 15, 6 a.m.–March 16, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Standard
- BONUS Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
March 16, 5 a.m.–March 17, 5 a.m. PT
- Format: Aetherdrift Sealed
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
March 21, 6 a.m. PT–March 22, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Standard
- Qualifier Weekend
March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Standard
March 2025 Ranked Season
The March 2025 Ranked Season begins February 28, 2025, at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends March 31, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Aetherdrift pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Aetherdrift pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Locust Spray card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Locust Spray card style + Skyseer's Chariot card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Locust Spray card style + Skyseer's Chariot card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Locust Spray card style + Skyseer's Chariot card style
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: