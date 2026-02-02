Alchemy: Lorwyn Spellbooks
The dichotomous intrigue of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor deepens further with Alchemy: Lorwyn! This digital-only release brings 30 new Magic cards to MTG Arena for the first time.
Alchemy: Lorwyn releases on MTG Arena tomorrow, February 3, and you can see all the cards here in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery! There are two cards that allow you to draft additional cards during play. Here are the details for those cards and the cards in their spellbooks.
Spellbooks
Adaptive Armorer
Amorphous Axe Citizen's Crowbar Cloudsteel Kirin Conqueror's Flail Fireshrieker Fishing Pole Krovod Haunch Leech Gauntlet Lion Sash Mace of the Valiant Maul of the Skyclaves Shield of the Realm Sigiled Sword of Valeron Thran Power Suit Thunder Lasso
Thoughtsteal Sprites
Bitterblossom Brazen Borrower Faebloom Trick Faerie Fencing Faerie Mastermind Flitterwing Nuisance Glen Elendra Guardian High Fae Prankster Hypnotic Sprite Likeness Looter Pestermite Picklock Prankster Spell Stutter Vendilion Clique Voracious Tome-Skimmer
Look for Alchemy: Lorwyn packs and cards in MTG Arena! You can see all the Alchemy: Lorwyn cards in the complete Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery.