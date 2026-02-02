The dichotomous intrigue of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor deepens further with Alchemy: Lorwyn! This digital-only release brings 30 new Magic cards to MTG Arena for the first time.

Alchemy: Lorwyn releases on MTG Arena tomorrow, February 3, and you can see all the cards here in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery! There are two cards that allow you to draft additional cards during play. Here are the details for those cards and the cards in their spellbooks.

Spellbooks

Adaptive Armorer

101305_Y26-ECL: Adaptive Armorer

Amorphous Axe

Citizen's Crowbar

Cloudsteel Kirin

Conqueror's Flail

Fireshrieker

Fishing Pole

Krovod Haunch

Leech Gauntlet

Lion Sash

Mace of the Valiant

Maul of the Skyclaves

Shield of the Realm

Sigiled Sword of Valeron

Thran Power Suit

Thunder Lasso

Thoughtsteal Sprites

101311_Y26-ECL: Thoughtsteal Sprites

Bitterblossom

Brazen Borrower

Faebloom Trick

Faerie Fencing

Faerie Mastermind

Flitterwing Nuisance

Glen Elendra Guardian

High Fae Prankster

Hypnotic Sprite

Likeness Looter

Pestermite

Picklock Prankster

Spell Stutter

Vendilion Clique

Voracious Tome-Skimmer

Look for Alchemy: Lorwyn packs and cards in MTG Arena! You can see all the Alchemy: Lorwyn cards in the complete Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery.