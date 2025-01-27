MTG Arena Announcements – January 27, 2025
In this edition:
- Preorder Aetherdrift Now!
- Catch Aetherdrift Previews
- A New Chromatic Cube Returns January 28
- Outlaws of Thunder Junction Premier and Traditional Drafts this Week
- Event Schedule
Preorder Aetherdrift Now!
The countdown to the Multiverse's biggest race is happening now as we approach the MTG Arena release of Aetherdrift on February 11. Get everything you need to put the pedal to the metal on launch day—and even get a sleeve or companion prior to release—by picking up these bundles in the MTG Arena Store right now!
Chandra Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
Preorder the Chandra Pack Bundle
- Chandra sleeve
- 50 Aetherdrift packs
- 5 Golden Packs
- Chandra, Spark Hunter card
- Chandra, Spark Hunter depth art card style
Loot Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
- Loot sleeve
- Spikeshell Servo companion
- 2 Player Draft tokens
- 1 Sealed token
- 5 Play-In Points
- Loot, the Pathfinder card
- Loot, the Pathfinder depth art card style
Sita Varma Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
Preorder the Sita Varma Pass Bundle
- Sita Varma sleeve
- Aetherdrift Mastery Pass
- Sita Varma, Masked Racer card
- Sita Varma, Masked Racer depth art card style
Catch Aetherdrift Previews
We're into the preview season for Aetherdrift, and new cards are appearing all over the place. You can see what's been revealed so far by burning rubber over to the Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery.
Stay ahead of the pack by learning where the next cards will be revealed—the day before they appear in the Card Image Gallery—by checking out the Aetherdrift preview schedule in the Where to Find Aetherdrift Previews article.
A New Chromatic Cube Returns January 28
The Chromatic Cube returns January 28 until February 11 with a refreshed card list that'll give you a rainbow of new possibilities in your drafts. The underlying philosophy of the Chromatic Cube isn't changing, so get ready to sling big, splashy spells, but the cards and strategies you'll find will make this cube a new experience!
Check out Zach Barash's article on this Chromatic Cube for insights into the changes you can expect!
Outlaws of Thunder Junction Premier and Traditional Drafts this Week
This week we have Outlaws of Thunder Junction drafts happening:
Next week, we'll be in the final stretch toward Aetherdrift release, and to carry you through, we'll switch over next Tuesday to Premier Draft March of the Machine and Traditional Draft March of the Machine events.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- January 28–30: Historic Pauper
- February 4–5: Golden Pack Sealed
- February 11–13: Jump into Aetherdrift
- February 18–20: Aetherdrift Constructed
Quick Draft
- January 18–February 1: Wilds of Eldraine
- February 1–15: Bloomburrow
Other Events
- Standard Set Premier Drafts take over before Aetherdrift!
- January 28–February 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- February 4–11: March of the Machine
- January 28–February 11: Chromatic Cube Drafts, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
- February 21–23: Historic Metagame Challenge
February Qualifier Events – Historic
- February 15: Best-of-One Play-In
- February 21: Best-of-Three Play-In
- February 22–23: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
February
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
February 15, 6 a.m. PT–February 16, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Historic
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
February 21, 6 a.m. PT–February 22, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Historic
- Qualifier Weekend
February 22, 6 a.m. PT–February 23, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Historic
January 2025 Ranked Season
The January 2025 Ranked Season begins December 31, 2024, at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends January 31, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style
February 2025 Ranked Season
The February 2025 Ranked Season begins January 31, 2025, at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends February 28, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Aetherdrift pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Aetherdrift pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Aetherdrift card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Aetherdrift card style + District Mascot card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Aetherdrift card style + District Mascot card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Aetherdrift card style + District Mascot card style
