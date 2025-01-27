In this edition:

Preorder Aetherdrift Now!

The countdown to the Multiverse's biggest race is happening now as we approach the MTG Arena release of Aetherdrift on February 11. Get everything you need to put the pedal to the metal on launch day—and even get a sleeve or companion prior to release—by picking up these bundles in the MTG Arena Store right now!

Chandra Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Chandra Pack Bundle Chandra Sleeve Chandra, Spark Hunter Available at purchase: Chandra sleeve Available at release (February 11): 50 Aetherdrift packs

packs 5 Golden Packs

Chandra, Spark Hunter card

Chandra, Spark Hunter depth art card style

Loot Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Loot Play Bundle Loot Sleeve Loot, the Pathfinder Spikeshell Servo Companion Available at purchase: Loot sleeve

Spikeshell Servo companion Available at release (February 11): 2 Player Draft tokens

1 Sealed token

5 Play-In Points

Loot, the Pathfinder card

Loot, the Pathfinder depth art card style

Sita Varma Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Preorder the Sita Varma Pass Bundle Sita Varma Sleeve Sita Varma, Masked Racer Available at purchase: Sita Varma sleeve Available at release (February 11): Aetherdrift Mastery Pass

Mastery Pass Sita Varma, Masked Racer card

Sita Varma, Masked Racer depth art card style

Catch Aetherdrift Previews

We're into the preview season for Aetherdrift, and new cards are appearing all over the place. You can see what's been revealed so far by burning rubber over to the Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery.

Stay ahead of the pack by learning where the next cards will be revealed—the day before they appear in the Card Image Gallery—by checking out the Aetherdrift preview schedule in the Where to Find Aetherdrift Previews article.

A New Chromatic Cube Returns January 28

The Chromatic Cube returns January 28 until February 11 with a refreshed card list that'll give you a rainbow of new possibilities in your drafts. The underlying philosophy of the Chromatic Cube isn't changing, so get ready to sling big, splashy spells, but the cards and strategies you'll find will make this cube a new experience!

Check out Zach Barash's article on this Chromatic Cube for insights into the changes you can expect!

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Premier and Traditional Drafts this Week

This week we have Outlaws of Thunder Junction drafts happening:

Next week, we'll be in the final stretch toward Aetherdrift release, and to carry you through, we'll switch over next Tuesday to Premier Draft March of the Machine and Traditional Draft March of the Machine events.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

January 28–30: Historic Pauper

February 4–5: Golden Pack Sealed

February 11–13: Jump into Aetherdrift

February 18–20: Aetherdrift Constructed

Quick Draft

January 18–February 1: Wilds of Eldraine

February 1–15: Bloomburrow

Other Events

Standard Set Premier Drafts take over before Aetherdrift ! January 28–February 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction February 4–11: March of the Machine

! January 28–February 11: Chromatic Cube Drafts, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

Drafts, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three February 21–23: Historic Metagame Challenge

February Qualifier Events – Historic

February 15: Best-of-One Play-In

February 21: Best-of-Three Play-In

February 22–23: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

February

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

February 15, 6 a.m. PT–February 16, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

February 15, 6 a.m. PT–February 16, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

February 21, 6 a.m. PT–February 22, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

February 21, 6 a.m. PT–February 22, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

February 22, 6 a.m. PT–February 23, 4 p.m. PT

February 22, 6 a.m. PT–February 23, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic

January 2025 Ranked Season The January 2025 Ranked Season begins December 31, 2024, at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends January 31, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style