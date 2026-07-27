In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Preorders

The MTG Arena Store has three Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit preorder bundles available until the set's MTG Arena release on August 11. Each bundle offers a combination of items, including MTG Arena packs, cards, card styles, play tokens, cosmetics, and more. Whether you're looking to build your collection, add flair to your in-game presence, or prepare for competitive play events, there's a bundle full of goodies for you!

Peruse each bundle's offerings below and visit the MTG Arena Store to preorder before August 11.

Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: Smaug sleeve Available at release (August 11): 45 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs

| packs 5 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit mythic packs

| mythic packs 5 Golden packs

Smaug the Magnificent card

Smaug the Magnificent depth art card style

Pass Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pass Bundle Available at purchase: Bilbo sleeve Available at release (August 11): Set Mastery Pass + 10 bonus levels

1 Sealed token

20 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs

| packs 2 Golden packs

Bilbo, Thief in the Night card

Bilbo, Thief in the Night depth art card style

Play Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Play Bundle Available at purchase: Gollum companion

Gollum sleeve Available at release (August 11): 4 Draft tokens

2 Sealed tokens

20 Play-In Points

Gollum, Riddle Master card

Gollum, Riddle Master depth art card style

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Previews

0012_MTGHOB_Main: The Eagles Are Coming! 0036_MTGHOB_Main: Elrond, Moon-Reader 0065_MTGHOB_Main: Down, Down to Goblin-town 0092_MTGHOB_Main: Desert Were-Worm 0119_MTGHOB_Main: Beorn the Fierce 0151_MTGHOB_Main: Chief Warg's Company

As physical and digital releases for Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit draw closer, more and more cards are being revealed! Be sure to check the card image gallery to see all the latest reveals and read our article on the set's most spectacular Booster Fun treatments. You can also prep for Prerelease and play with our guide to the set's mechanics.

Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

(July 31–August 2)

The next Arena Direct event is coming in hot! This event is being held from July 31–August 2 as Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Best-of-One Sealed. Players who lock down three to five wins will earn gems and MTG Arena packs, while players who notch six wins or more will win Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Booster boxes, while supplies last!

Please see the event page and the official terms and conditions for more details regarding this event.

Planar Cube Week Two: Innistrad

A new week, a new plane! This week, Planar Cube journeys into the dark, transporting this new cube format to Innistrad's foreboding environs starting July 28. As before, the planar core group of 200 cards will carry over from week one, but tomorrow, Zendikar's 360-card planar module will be exchanged for Innistrad's.

Here is the remaining schedule for each edition of Planar Cube:

Week Two | July 28–August 3: Innistrad

Week Three | August 4–10: Kamigawa

If you'd like to learn more about Planar Cube, Zach Barash penned a highly insightful deep dive. He discusses how it works, how it came to be, and what kinds of experiences await players. The article also includes a full list of cards in the planar core and a list of the cards in the current planar module, which will be updated each week.

If you're already up to speed on Planar Cube and just want to see what's new this week, you can jump straight to checking out Innistrad's planar module.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Contender Draft

(August 7–9)

0006_MTGMSH_Main: Avengers Assemble! 0068_MTGMSH_Main: Multiversal Incursion 0111_MTGMSH_Main: Robot Domination 0155_MTGMSH_Main: Team Tactics 0165_MTGMSH_Main: Earth's Mightiest Heroes 0200_MTGMSH_Main: Alien Invasion

A new edition of Contender Draft featuring Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is coming up! This limited-time event is a high-stakes draft experience geared toward providing highly competitive play and deck-building challenges. Contender Draft is similar to Premier Draft, but the prize structure is more similar to competitive events. This Contender Draft will run from August 7–9 and use packs of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.

Event Details

Event open : August 7, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC)

: August 7, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC) Signup close : August 10, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC)

: August 10, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC) Event end : August 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. Pacific (18:00 UTC)

: August 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. Pacific (18:00 UTC) Entry : 3,000 Gems or 20,000 gold

: 3,000 Gems or 20,000 gold Event Length : 7 Wins or 3 losses

: 7 Wins or 3 losses Rewards :

: 3 Wins: 1,400 gems, 3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs

4 Wins: 2,800 gems, 6 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs

5 Wins: 3,200 gems, 8 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs

6 Wins: 4,200 gems, 10 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes mythic packs

| packs + 4 | mythic packs

7 Wins: 7,200 gems, 12 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 10 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes mythic packs + "Draft Contender" player title

Event Schedule

The full Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes event schedule can be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through seasonal rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

August Qualifier Format: Timeless

August 22: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

August 28: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

August 29–30: Qualifier Weekend

July Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the July 2026 season at the start of the August 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles

Super Villain Lockup (Depth Art) Elektra, Daughter of the Hand (Depth Art)

August Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the August 2026 season at the start of the September 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on August 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs + 1,000 gold + Dwarven Mauler card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dwarven Mauler card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs + 1,000 gold + Dwarven Mauler and TBA card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dwarven Mauler and TBA card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs + 1,000 gold + Dwarven Mauler and TBA card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dwarven Mauler and TBA card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs + 1,000 gold + Dwarven Mauler and TBA card styles