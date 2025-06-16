In this edition:

Arena Direct: Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY Collector Booster Box

(June 20–21)

Do you want to win physical Magic cards by playing on MTG Arena? Of course you do; that's a rhetorical question. Your next chance to win those cards is this weekend with the latest Arena Direct event! You'll face off in Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Sealed. If you make it to seven wins, you'll receive a Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Collector Booster box while supplies last!

Due to increased interest, this Arena Direct event will run a bit shorter than usual. You'll still experience all the exciting gameplay and prizes of Arena Direct events, it will just be on a different schedule. For more information, check out this article!

Experience Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY at MagicCon: Las Vegas

MagicCon: Las Vegas is this weekend! Thousands of Magic players are headed to Nevada to celebrate our shared love of Magic, and there's plenty to enjoy both at the event and from the comfort of your own home.

Magic's best will compete for massive cash prizes and the title of Pro Tour champion at Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY. There, your favorite players will face off in Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Draft and Standard Constructed. For more information on this event, check out the viewer's guide. And, if you're curious about what cards from Magic's newest set might break onto the scene, check out this article!

0001_MTGFIN_FlexPrm: Yoshimaru, Ever Faithful

Attendees of MagicCon: Las Vegas will gain a new party member: Torgal, Clive's Companion! Each attendee will receive a promo card of Yoshimaru, Ever Faithful as "Torgal, Clive's Companion." There's also plenty of MagicCon-specific merch available at the store, including shirts, Secret Lair drops, and more!

Finally, get a glimpse at the future of Magic at the Preview Panel! We won't spoil anything, but we can promise that there's going to be some out-of-this-world reveals.

Celebrate Pride with The Magic Story Podcast and Magic Presents: Pride!

0001_MTGPRM_Pride: Chromatic Lantern

As part of our Pride celebrations, The Magic Story Podcast is releasing a special series of Pride-themed audiobooks that highlight the vibrant Multiverse of Magic. Additionally, they'll be taking you behind the scenes of how we developed the Chromatic Lantern promo card featured at the upcoming Magic Presents: Pride event!

Chromatic Lantern T-Shirt Dungeons & Dragons T-Shirt

Chromatic Lantern Playmat Dungeons & Dragons Playmat

We're also releasing special Pride merchandise on MTGProShop.com, with a portion of the product price going to Seattle's LGBTQ Center. You can check out all the offerings right here. Get ready to celebrate Pride with Magic!

Upcoming Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Events on MTG Arena

0237_MTGFIN_Main: Rinoa Heartilly 0243_MTGFIN_Main: Squall, SeeD Mercenary

There are plenty of ways to enjoy Magic's latest set from the comfort of your own home! MTG Arena is hosting a bevy of events across a variety of formats that put an emphasis on Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY. We can't wait to see what exciting synergies, spicy decks, and wild strategies you cook up with this set.

June 10–July 3: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Best-of-One Sealed

June 10–June 22: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Best-of-Three Sealed

June 10–July 14: Jump Into: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

June 10–July 29: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Premier Draft

June 17–June 18: Midweek Magic: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Constructed

June 19–June 28: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Quick Draft

June 20–June 22: Arena Direct: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

June 17–18: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Constructed

—FINAL FANTASY Constructed June 25–26: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Brawl Builder

—FINAL FANTASY Brawl Builder July 1–2: Cascade Brawl

July 7–8: Momir

Quick Draft

June 3–June 18: Aetherdrift

June 19–June 28: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY

—FINAL FANTASY June 29–July 7: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

July 8–July 21: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Other Events

June 13–June 15: Pioneer Metagame Challenge

June 20–June 22: Standard Metagame Challenge

June 20–June 22: Arena Direct: Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Collector Booster Box

—FINAL FANTASY Collector Booster Box June 27–June 29: Standard Metagame Challenge

June Qualifier Events

June 21: Qualifier Play-In Historic Constructed (Best-of-One)

June 27: Qualifier Play-In Historic Constructed (Best-of-Three)

June 28–June 29: Qualifier Weekend Historic Constructed (Best-of-Three)

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

Editor's Note: Previous MTG Arena Announcements stated that June's events would qualify players for Arena Championship 9. This has been corrected; these events qualify players for Arena Championship 10.

June (Qualifies for Arena Championship 10)

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

June 21, 6 a.m.–June 22, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic Constructed

June 21, 6 a.m.–June 22, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

June 27, 6 a.m.–June 28, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic Constructed

June 27, 6 a.m.–June 28, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

June 28, 6 a.m.–June 29, 4 p.m. PT

June 28, 6 a.m.–June 29, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic Constructed

June 2025 Ranked Season Players will receive their rewards for the June 2025 season at the start of the July 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 1). You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards. Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY pack

—FINAL FANTASY pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY pack + 500 gold

—FINAL FANTASY pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Samurai's Katana card style + Starting Town card style