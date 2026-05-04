In this edition:

Nathan Steuer Wins Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven

MagicCon: Las Vegas hosted Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven over the weekend and Nathan Steuer emerged at the top of the class. Steuer, famous for his victories at World Championship XXVIII and Pro Tour March of the Machine, reminded the world that he's a force to be reckoned with. Please join us in congratulating him on this most scholarly victory! We'd also like to extend our thanks to everyone who attended or followed the action online.

If you missed the action (or just want an excuse to relive it), check out the Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven event page, where you can find all the winning players, decks, and recaps of the event.

Upcoming Arena Championship Qualifier Events

Did you know that your first steps toward playing on the Pro Tour can be on MTG Arena? Monthly Arena Championship Qualifier Play-In events feed into the Arena Championships, where you can earn an invitation to the Pro Tour, among other prizes.

May's Qualifier Play-In events kick off this weekend with the Best-of-One Play-In on May 9, followed by the Best-of-Three Play-In on May 15, and culminating in May's Qualifier Weekend on May 16–17.

Complete details for Qualifier Play-Ins and Qualifier Weekends are available here.

Arena Direct: Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed

(May 15–17)

The next Secrets of Strixhaven Arena Direct is incoming! A fierce class of multiversal scholars will compete in Best-of-One Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed from May 15–17. Players who can turn their academic rigor into three to five wins will earn gems and MTG Arena packs, while those who are able to record six or more wins will take home Secrets of Strixhaven Play Booster boxes, while supplies last!

Full event details are available at the Arena Direct page, and the terms and conditions can be found here.

MagicCon: Las Vegas Announcements

0244_MTGFRA_MainPair: Chandra, Torch of Defiance 0212_MTGFRA_MainPair: Chandra, Chill of Compliance

Despite our respect for a catchy municipal tagline, a lot of Magic news simply refused to stay in Vegas. Check out the reveal-packed preview panel from MagicCon: Las Vegas and get hyped for an exciting year of Magic!

May 2026 Ranked Season Details

Details for MTG Arena's May 2026 ranked season have been published. Check out the updated MTG Arena Ranked Season Details page for the schedule of events, this month's seasonal rewards, and more!

Event Schedule

The full Secrets of Strixhaven event schedule can be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May Qualifier Set and Format: Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed

May 9: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

May 15: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

May 16–17: Qualifier Weekend

June Qualifier Format: Standard

June 6: Best-of-One Qualifier

June 7: Best-of-One Sealed Bonus Play-In

June 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

June 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

May Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the May 2026 season at the start of the June 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on May 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke card style Platinum Reward: 3 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles