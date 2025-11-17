In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Release

(November 18)

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender officially launches on MTG Arena this Tuesday, November 18! Make sure to check out the full card image gallery to see what awaits, read up on all of the cool new goodies coming from the Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Set Mastery and Mastery Pass, and keep reading to find out about the new Brawl decks that will be available!

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Brawl Decks

Starting tomorrow, November 18, five new preconstructed Brawl decks featuring cards from Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender will be available in the MTG Arena Store.

Foundation Deck: Brawl Avatar Aang

11,300 Gems

Airbender Ascension Avatar's Wrath The Legend of Yangchen // Avatar Yangchen Aang, Swift Savior // Aang and La, Ocean's Fury Avatar Aang // Aang, Master of Elements

▲ Click to Reveal Decklist 1 Avatar Aang 1 Aang's Iceberg 1 Aang's Journey 1 Aang, A Lot to Learn 1 Aang, Swift Savior 1 Aang, at the Crossroads 1 Aang, the Last Airbender 1 Abandon Attachments 1 Accumulate Wisdom 1 Airbender Ascension 1 Airbender's Reversal 1 Airbending Lesson 1 Airship Engine Room 1 Appa, Loyal Sky Bison 1 Arcane Signet 1 Avatar's Wrath 1 Badgermole Cub 1 Bender's Waterskin 1 Breeding Pool 1 Command Tower 1 Commercial District 1 Crashing Wave 1 Crescent Island Temple 1 Cycle of Renewal 1 Deserted Beach 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Earth Rumble 1 Earthbender Ascension 1 Earthbending Lesson 1 Earthbending Student 1 Earthen Ally 1 Elegant Parlor 1 Enter the Avatar State 1 Explore 1 Fire Nation Attacks 1 Fire Nation Cadets 1 Fire Sages 1 Firebending Lesson 1 Geyser Leaper 1 Glider Staff 1 Great Divide Guide 1 Hallowed Fountain 1 Haru, Hidden Talent 1 Hedge Maze 1 Hermitic Herbalist 1 Invasion Submersible 1 Jasmine Dragon Tea Shop 1 Jeong Jeong, the Deserter 1 Katara, Bending Prodigy 1 Kindly Customer 1 Kyoshi Island Plaza 1 Kyoshi Village 1 Loyal Fire Sage 1 Lush Portico 1 Meditation Pools 1 Meticulous Archive 1 North Pole Gates 1 North Pole Patrol 1 Northern Air Temple 1 Omashu City 1 Overgrown Farmland 1 Razor Rings 1 Rockfall Vale 1 Rumble Arena 1 Sacred Foundry 1 Seismic Sense 1 Shared Roots 1 Southern Air Temple 1 Steam Vents 1 Stomping Ground 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Sun Warriors 1 Sun-Blessed Peak 1 Sundown Pass 1 Team Avatar 1 Temple Garden 1 The Cave of Two Lovers 1 The Legend of Yangchen 1 The Spirit Oasis 1 Thundering Falls 1 Toph, the Blind Bandit 1 Uncle Iroh 1 Water Tribe Rallier 1 Waterbending Lesson 1 Watery Grasp 1 Whirlwind Technique 1 Zuko, Exiled Prince 3 Plains 3 Mountain 2 Island 4 Forest 1 Swamp

Foundation Deck: Brawl Katara, the Fearless

12,540 Gems

Hakoda, Selfless Commander Waterbender Ascension Tale of Katara and Toph Aang at the Crossroads // Aang, Destined Savior Katara, the Fearless

▲ Click to Reveal Decklist 1 Katara, the Fearless 1 Aang, A Lot to Learn 1 Aang, at the Crossroads 1 Aang, the Last Airbender 1 Airbender's Reversal 1 Allied Teamwork 1 Allies at Last 1 Appa, Steadfast Guardian 1 Avatar Enthusiasts 1 Boomerang Basics 1 Breeding Pool 1 Command Tower 1 Compassionate Healer 1 Crashing Wave 1 Deserted Beach 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Earth King's Lieutenant 1 Earth Kingdom General 1 Earth Kingdom Jailer 1 Earth Kingdom Protectors 1 Earth Rumble 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Flexible Waterbender 1 Floodfarm Verge 1 Forecasting Fortune Teller 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Glider Kids 1 Great Divide Guide 1 Hakoda, Selfless Commander 1 Hallowed Fountain 1 Haru, Hidden Talent 1 Hedge Maze 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Honest Work 1 Hushwood Verge 1 Invasion Reinforcements 1 Invasion Tactics 1 Jasmine Dragon Tea Shop 1 Jeong Jeong's Deserters 1 Jet, Rebel Leader 1 Katara, Bending Prodigy 1 Katara, Heroic Healer 1 Katara, Water Tribe's Hope 1 Kyoshi Village 1 Kyoshi Warriors 1 Lush Portico 1 Master Piandao 1 Match the Odds 1 Meditation Pools 1 Meticulous Archive 1 Momo, Friendly Flier 1 North Pole Gates 1 North Pole Patrol 1 Origin of Metalbending 1 Overgrown Farmland 1 Path to Redemption 1 Pipsqueak, Rebel Strongarm 1 Princess Yue 1 Rebellious Captives 1 Rowdy Snowballers 1 Seismic Sense 1 Sokka, Lateral Strategist 1 South Pole Voyager 1 Spara's Headquarters 1 Stand United 1 Suki, Courageous Rescuer 1 Suki, Kyoshi Warrior 1 Sunpetal Grove 1 Tale of Katara and Toph 1 Tale of Momo 1 Temple Garden 1 Teo, Spirited Glider 1 That's Rough Buddy 1 The Duke, Rebel Sentry 1 Willowrush Verge 1 Tranquil Landscape 1 Walltop Sentries 1 Water Tribe Captain 1 Water Tribe Rallier 1 Waterbender Ascension 1 Waterbending Lesson 1 Watery Grasp 1 White Lotus Reinforcements 1 White Lotus Tile 1 Yip Yip! 5 Forest 5 Plains 5 Island

Foundation Deck: Brawl Fire Lord Azula

13,160 Gems

Ty Lee, Chi Blocker Firebender Ascension The Last Agni Kai Azula, Cunning Usurper Fire Lord Azula

▲ Click to Reveal Decklist 1 Fire Lord Azula 1 Abandon Attachments 1 Accumulate Wisdom 1 Airship Engine Room 1 Azula Always Lies 1 Azula, Cunning Usurper 1 Blazemire Verge 1 Blood Crypt 1 Boiling Rock Prison 1 Boiling Rock Rioter 1 Brainstorm 1 Callous Inspector 1 Command Tower 1 Consider 1 Corrupt Court Official 1 Cruel Administrator 1 Cunning Maneuver 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Drowned Catacomb 1 Energybending 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fatal Fissure 1 Fire Nation Attacks 1 Fire Nation Cadets 1 Fire Nation Engineer 1 Fire Nation Palace 1 Fire Nation Raider 1 Fire Navy Trebuchet 1 Fire Sages 1 Firebender Ascension 1 Firebending Lesson 1 Firebending Student 1 Fists of Flame 1 Foggy Swamp Spirit Keeper 1 Forecasting Fortune Teller 1 Frantic Search 1 Gloomlake Verge 1 Haunted Ridge 1 Heartless Act 1 How to Start a Riot 1 Jeong Jeong, the Deserter 1 Joo Dee, One of Many 1 June, Bounty Hunter 1 Knowledge Seeker 1 Lightning Strike 1 Lost Days 1 Lost in Memories 1 Loyal Fire Sage 1 Mai, Jaded Edge 1 Overwhelming Victory 1 Ozai, the Phoenix King 1 Raucous Theater 1 Raven Eagle 1 Redirect Lightning 1 Riverpyre Verge 1 Scarring Memories 1 Seething Landscape 1 Serpent's Pass 1 Shipwreck Marsh 1 Sold Out 1 Sozin's Comet 1 Steam Vents 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Sulfur Falls 1 The Blue Spirit 1 The Fire Nation Drill 1 The Last Agni Kai 1 The Unagi of Kyoshi Island 1 Thundering Falls 1 Twin Blades 1 Ty Lee, Artful Acrobat 1 Ty Lee, Chi Blocker 1 Undercity Sewers 1 Watery Grave 1 Whirlwind Technique 1 Wolfbat 1 Xander's Lounge 1 Yuyan Archers 1 Zhao, Ruthless Admiral 1 Zuko's Conviction 1 Zuko, Conflicted 1 Zuko, Exiled Prince 1 Combustion Technique 1 Azula, on the Hunt 5 Swamp 5 Mountain 5 Island

Foundation Deck: Brawl Sokka, Tenacious Tactician

11,810 Gems

Allied Teamwork The Legend of Kuruk // Avatar Kuruk Wartime Protestors Sokka, Bold Boomeranger Sokka, Tenacious Tactician

▲ Click to Reveal Decklist 1 Sokka, Tenacious Tactician 1 Aang's Iceberg 1 Aang, the Last Airbender 1 Abandon Attachments 1 Airbending Lesson 1 Airship Engine Room 1 Allied Teamwork 1 Arcane Signet 1 Avatar Enthusiasts 1 Boar-q-pine 1 Boomerang Basics 1 Brainstorm 1 Cathartic Reunion 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Combustion Technique 1 Command Tower 1 Consider 1 Crashing Wave 1 Deserted Beach 1 Deserter's Disciple 1 Dragonfly Swarm 1 Elegant Parlor 1 Ember Island Production 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fabled Passage 1 Fire Nation Attacks 1 Firebending Lesson 1 Floodfarm Verge 1 Founding of Omashu 1 Frantic Search 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Glider Staff 1 Hallowed Fountain 1 Honest Work 1 Hook Swords 1 How to Start a Riot 1 Invasion Submersible 1 Iroh, Tea Master 1 Jet's Brainwashing 1 Jet, Freedom Fighter 1 Kyoshi Battle Fan 1 Longshot, Rebel Bowman 1 Lost in Memories 1 Master Piandao 1 Meticulous Archive 1 Moku, Meandering Drummer 1 Mystic Monastery 1 North Pole Gates 1 Path to Redemption 1 Price of Freedom 1 Professor Zei, Anthropologist 1 Raugrin Triome 1 Riverpyre Verge 1 Sacred Foundry 1 Sokka's Haiku 1 Sokka's Sword Training 1 Sokka, Bold Boomeranger 1 Sokka, Lateral Strategist 1 Octopus Form 1 South Pole Voyager 1 Steam Vents 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Suki, Courageous Rescuer 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Sun-Blessed Peak 1 Sunbillow Verge 1 Sundown Pass 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Team Avatar 1 That's Rough Buddy 1 The Cave of Two Lovers 1 The Legend of Kuruk 1 The Mechanist, Aerial Artisan 1 Thundering Falls 1 Treetop Freedom Fighters 1 Trusty Boomerang 1 Twin Blades 1 Ty Lee, Chi Blocker 1 United Front 1 Valorous Stance 1 War Balloon 1 Wartime Protestors 1 Waterbending Lesson 1 Watery Grasp 1 Iroh's Demonstration 5 Plains 5 Mountain 5 Island

Foundation Deck: Brawl Iroh, Grand Lotus

10,940 Gems

Elemental Teachings The Legend of Roku // Avatar Roku Redirect Lightning Iroh, Grand Lotus Sokka, Bold Boomeranger

▲ Click to Reveal Decklist 1 Iroh, Grand Lotus 1 Abandon Attachments 1 Accumulate Wisdom 1 Airship Engine Room 1 Arcane Signet 1 Boar-q-pine 1 Boomerang Basics 1 Brainstorm 1 Breeding Pool 1 Bumi's Feast Lecture 1 Bumi, King of Three Trials 1 Cathartic Reunion 1 Chakra Meditation 1 Combustion Technique 1 Command Tower 1 Commercial District 1 Consider 1 Cracked Earth Technique 1 Cycle of Renewal 1 Dragonfly Swarm 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Earthbending Lesson 1 Elemental Teachings 1 Energybending 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Explore 1 Fire Nation Cadets 1 Firebending Lesson 1 First-Time Flyer 1 Frantic Search 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Gran-Gran 1 Guru Pathik 1 Hedge Maze 1 Hermitic Herbalist 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Iroh's Demonstration 1 It'll Quench Ya! 1 Jeong Jeong, the Deserter 1 Jet's Brainwashing 1 Ketria Triome 1 Leaves from the Vine 1 Lightning Strike 1 Longshot, Rebel Bowman 1 Lost Days 1 Many Partings 1 Master Pakku 1 Match the Odds 1 Meditation Pools 1 Nightmares and Daydreams 1 Octopus Form 1 Omashu City 1 Origin of Metalbending 1 Platypus-Bear 1 Price of Freedom 1 Professor Zei, Anthropologist 1 Ran and Shaw 1 Reckless Blaze 1 Redirect Lightning 1 Riverpyre Verge 1 Rockfall Vale 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Secret of Bloodbending 1 Serpent of the Pass 1 Shared Roots 1 Sokka's Haiku 1 Sokka, Bold Boomeranger 1 Sparring Dummy 1 Steam Vents 1 Stomping Ground 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Sulfur Falls 1 The Art of Tea 1 The Legend of Roku 1 The Lion-Turtle 1 Thornspire Verge 1 Thundering Falls 1 Toph, Hardheaded Teacher 1 Uncle Iroh 1 Water Whip 1 Waterbending Lesson 1 Whirlwind Technique 1 White Lotus Hideout 1 Willowrush Verge 1 Fists of Flame 5 Forest 5 Island 5 Mountain

Golden Pack Update

We have an update below to what Golden Packs will look like from November 18, 2025–January 19, 2026, due to various pieces of internal nonsense that we don't want to bore you with. They'll return to normal on January 20 with the release of Lorwyn Eclipsed. We apologize for the nonsense.

During this time, Golden Packs may contain:

1 Mythic rare card from Through the Omenpaths , Edge of Eternities , Tarkir : Dragonstorm , Aetherdrift , Magic: The Gathering Foundations , Duskmourn : House of Horror , or Bloomburrow

, , : , , , : , or 3 Mythic rare and/or rare cards from Through the Omenpaths , Edge of Eternities , Tarkir : Dragonstorm , Aetherdrift , Foundations , Duskmourn : House of Horror , or Bloomburrow

, , : , , , : , or 1 Mythic rare or rare card from Through the Omenpaths

1 Mythic rare or rare card from Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

| Once a player obtains all rare and mythic rare cards from Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender , they will start receiving Magic: The Gathering ® — FINAL FANTASY™ cards of the same rarity.

| , they will start receiving ® FINAL FANTASY™ cards of the same rarity. Once a player obtains all rare and mythic rare cards from the sets listed in the first bullet point, they will start receiving cards of the same rarity from Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, and The Big Score.

Introducing the Arena Limited Championship

We're happy to announce the Arena Limited Championship, a new event coming in 2026 in place of Arena Opens. The Arena Limited Championship will allow players to earn the opportunity to compete in the 2027 Magic Limited Championship by playing MTG Arena!

For more details, please see this article.

Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ Preorders

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender preorder bundles are still available in MTG Arena until the set launches! Check out the details here.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

November 18–20: Jump Into Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

| November 25–27: Foundations + Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

+ | December 2–4: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Brawl Builder Challenge

| Brawl Builder Challenge December 9–11: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Quick Draft

November 12–27: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

November 27–December 9: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

| December 9–15: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

December Qualifier Format: Sealed

December 6: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

December 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

December 12–13: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the November 2025 season at the start of the December 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on November 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Raven Eagle card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Raven Eagle card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Raven Eagle and Shared Roots card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Raven Eagle and Shared Roots card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Raven Eagle and Shared Roots card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Raven Eagle and Shared Roots card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Raven Eagle and Shared Roots card styles