In this edition:

Magic and Extra Life Team Up

Greensleeves Polyraptor Academy Manufactor Wurmcoil Engine

Magic: The Gathering and Wizards of the Coast's annual partnership with Extra Life is underway! From October 28 to November 20, two bundles will be available in the MTG Arena store, which include brand-new cosmetics as well as new-to-MTG Arena cards! Collect borderless card styles for each card from our Squishful Thinking drop with Play-Doh and welcome Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer, and Academy Manufactor to MTG Arena for the first time—all while contributing to a great cause! All proceeds less transaction fees will be donated to Extra Life benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital.

If you'd like to (virtually) join us live, tune in to the official Magic Twitch channel over the next week. From November 3–7, Wizards of the Coast employees will be taking over the channel to have as much fun as possible while raising funds for this campaign. The takeovers will culminate in an Extra Life Game Day Stream, happening November 8 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. PT.

If you'd like to learn more about Extra Life, our 2025 campaign with them, and how you can contribute to helping treat millions of children in need—and have fun in the process—you can find those details here.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Arena Direct

(November 14–16)

The next Arena Direct is happening in just a couple weeks! Fresh from the dusty backwaters of Thunder Junction, competitors in this Arena Direct will be thrust into the bustling sprawl of Kamigawa! Players who enter will compete in matches of Best-of-One Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Sealed. The top hackers and slashers can win physical Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Draft Booster boxes!

Daylight: Saved

If you're in the US, we hope you made good use of this winter's legally mandated group time travel. If you had been planning to participate in any MTG Arena events in this brave, new, post-daylight saving time world, we encourage you to confirm the timings.

Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ Preorders

Avatar Aang

Three new Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender preorder bundles are now available in MTG Arena! Check out the details here.

Arena Powered Cube Has Begun

Time Walk Booster Tutor Comet, Stellar Pup Black Lotus Sol Ring

Arena Powered Cube premiered last week! For those of you who've gotten a chance to draft it, we hope you had a blast. If you haven't tried it out yet, and the idea of Cube Draft featuring some of Magic's most powerful cards sounds like fun, you still have until November 18 to experience casting Black Lotus, Time Walk, and Booster Tutor on MTG Arena.

If you missed any of the commotion, you can check out the announcement and a couple of articles exploring the design, process, and cards of Arena Powered Cube below:

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

November 4–6: Artisan Brawl

November 11–13: Through the Omenpaths Phantom Bot Draft

Phantom Bot Draft November 14–16: Pioneer Metagame Challenge

November 18–20: Jump Into Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

| November 25–27: Foundations + Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

Quick Draft

October 28–November 11: Through the Omenpaths

November 12–27: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

November 27–December 9: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

Flashback Draft

October 28–November 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

November 4–11: Foundations

November 11–17: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

December Qualifier Format: Sealed

December 6: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

December 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

December 12–13: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the November 2025 season at the start of the December 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on November 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.