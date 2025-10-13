In this edition:

Upcoming Qualifier Play-Ins and Qualifier Weekends

October's competitive play events on MTG Arena are underway, and events for the November ranked season will be following hot on its heels.

October's Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In was held over the weekend, but the Best-of-Three Play-In is still to come on October 17, right before the Qualifier Weekend on October 18–19. The format for October's Qualifier events is Through the Omenpaths Sealed.

Please note that November's events are arriving a tad earlier than usual. The Best-of-One Play-In will be held on October 25, followed by the Best-of-Three Play-In on October 31 and the Qualifier Weekend on November 1–2. The format for November Qualifier events will be Historic Constructed.

Qualifier Play-In winners will earn an invitation to that month's Qualifier Weekend. The Top Finishers from the Qualifier Weekend will win invitations to compete in the next Arena Championship, which is currently slated for Spring 2026!

Complete Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend details, including entry, timing, progression, prizing, and much more, are available here.

Arena Direct: Modern Horizons 3

(October 17–20)

If the Qualifier events aren't enough to slake your thirst for competitive MTG Arena, the next Arena Direct is also happening this week! Arena Directs are your chance to win physical Magic cards by playing MTG Arena.

October's Arena Direct will feature Best-of-One Modern Horizons 3 Sealed. Among other prizes like MTG Arena gems and digital booster packs, players who chalk up six to seven wins will also earn the very special prize of Japanese-language Modern Horizons 3 Play Booster boxes while supplies last!

For complete event details, please consult this article. We hope you do well and, most importantly, have fun!

Flashback Drafts Continue

Laelia, the Blade Reforged | Art by: Wisnu Tan Stormscale Scion | Art by: Andrew Mar

We've loved seeing how much fun you're having revisiting past sets with Flashback Drafts!

While the Duskmourn: House of Horror Flashback Draft event comes to a close tomorrow morning, Modern Horizons 3's Draft will take its place until October 21, then Tarkir: Dragonstorm soars in to hold down the spot until October 27.

Event times vary depending on your time zone, so please make sure to double-check the event schedule and confirm the event timing where you live.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

October 14–16: Brawl Builder Challenge

October 21–23: Historic Pauper

October 28–30: Omniscience Draft

November 4–6: Artisan Brawl

Quick Draft

October 14–27: Edge of Eternities

October 28–November 11: Through the Omenpaths

November 12–27: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Flashback Draft

October 14–21: Modern Horizons 3

October 21–27: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

October Qualifier Format and Set: Sealed Through the Omenpaths

October 17: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

October 18–19: Qualifier Weekend

November Qualifier Format: Historic

October 25: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

October 31: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

November 1–2: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the October 2025 season at the start of the November 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on October 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Through the Omenpaths pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Through the Omenpaths pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style Platinum Reward: 3 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style Diamond Reward: 4 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style Mythic Reward: 5 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style