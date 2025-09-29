In this edition:

Through the Omenpaths Is Out Now

MTG Arena's latest set, Through the Omenpaths, has been out for almost a week now! We hope you've been enjoying your journey across Magic's many wild and wonderful planes. Dive into the set right now with Pick-Two Draft events, Sealed events, and more.

Now that you've had some time with the set, we'd love to hear about any decks and cards you're loving from this adventure across the planes!

MTG Arena x Alienware Content Creator Showdown

Cheer on your favorite MTG Arena content creators as they go head to head in a special community tournament! They'll be battling for bragging rights in a modified Standard format, and every round earns them prizes they can share with their viewers.

And the grand prize? A custom Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop that the winning creator will give away to someone in their community!

Who's Playing?

We've brought together sixteen incredible creators for this event:

Amazonian

ashlizzlle

AliasV

Voxy

AliEldrazi

CovertGoBlue

NumotTheNummy

Saffron Olive

CarloMTG

HamHocks42

Headology Magic

JustLolaman

fireshoes

isaiah_mtg

TheWillHallExp

theeebfg

Cheer them on! When they win, you win!

Pro Tour Edge of Eternities Winner and MagicCon Atlanta News

After dozens of rounds of Edge of Eternities Draft and Modern Constructed, only one player walked away with the trophy. Please join us in offering our heartiest intergalactic congratulations to Michael DeBenedetto-Plummer, the winner of Pro Tour Edge of Eternities at MagicCon: Atlanta!

There was plenty more excitement at MagicCon than just the Pro Tour. For more information on everything we revealed this past weekend along with what you can expect from the next year of Magic, check out this article.

Arena Anthologies 3 and 4

Chain Lightning Dauthi Voidwalker Flickerwisp Miscalculation Noble Hierarch Tidespout Tyrant Umezawa's Jitte

In addition to Through the Omenpaths, we released two new Arena Anthologies last week! Arena Anthologies 3 and 4 each bring an array of powerful cards from throughout Magic history to MTG Arena for the first time. Some of the cards are individually craftable, but Arena Anthologies collect them all into convenient bundles. You can find more information on each Arena Anthology, including their full card lists, in this article.

Fleem a Little Fleem of Fleem

There's still a precious morsel of time remaining to claim special items inspired by one of Magic's most beloved goblins! If you complete at least one of the following activities before September 30, we'll send you a special Fleem avatar, sleeve, and sticker cosmetic on October 1:

Open ten or more Through the Omenpaths store packs

store packs Play in one or more Through the Omenpaths Draft or Sealed events

Draft or Sealed events Purchase the Through the Omenpaths Mastery Pass

Don't dawdle! Unlike public affection for Fleem, this special offer is not eternal.

The Magic Story Podcast Covers Through the Omenpaths

Your guided tour through the Omenpaths awaits! The Magic Story Podcast's knowledgeable hosts have prepared a delightful yet informative itinerary to show you around the scintillating sights of Magic's many planes. Your journey begins above or right here!

It's Never Too Early to Flash Back!

Flash Back in Town Kickoff Celebrations

Over the weekend, our crack team of planeswalkers uncovered a precious, powerful relic; long thought lost in the winding beyonds of the Omenpaths: the Flashback Draft controls! We could think of no better way to celebrate this fortuitous reunion than to mash the big, green "GO!" button down and kick things off early with a returning favorite. Log into Arena between now and October 7 to find a game!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

September 30–October 2: Through the Omenpaths Foundations

October 7–8: Momir!

October 14–15: Brawl Builder Challenge

October 21–23: Historic Pauper

Quick Draft

September 23–October 2: Bloomburrow

October 2–13: Through the Omenpaths

October 14–27: Edge of Eternities

October 28–November 11: Through the Omenpaths

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

October Qualifier Weekend Format: Through the Omenpaths Sealed

October 11: Best-of-One Play-In

October 17: Best-of-Three Play-In

October 18–19: Qualifier Weekend

September Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the September 2025 season at the start of the October 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on September 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style Platinum Reward: 3 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style Diamond Reward: 4 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style Mythic Reward: 5 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style

Honor (Depth Art) Consult the Star Charts (Depth Art)

October Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the October 2025 season at the start of the November 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on October 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Through the Omenpaths pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Through the Omenpaths pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style Platinum Reward: 3 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style Diamond Reward: 4 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style Mythic Reward: 5 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style