It's been an exciting year for Magic, and we're keeping the hype train going as we prepare for 2026. At MagicCon: Atlanta, fans got an early look at our 2026 lineup of Magic sets. While we have a few more surprises in store, there's something for every Magic player to get excited about in 2026.

If you missed the panel or just want to hear the crowd's reactions, you can watch the panel right here. For now, here's everything we announced for next year's Magic releases:

Yes, that means that 2026 will have seven Magic sets. This is a bit of a scheduling quirk and not the norm going forward, but we just had so much awesomeness we wanted to bring you that we couldn't wait. In 2027, we'll return to a cadence of six Magic sets.

Lorwyn Eclipsed

(January 23)

We're kicking off the year with a turn to the idyllic realm of Lorwyn with Lorwyn Eclipsed. For years, fans have been asking us to head back to the plane of kithkin, boggarts, and all sorts of strange creatures. Now, you can join a cohort of Strixhaven students on their journey through this pastoral plane.

0124a_MTGECL_Main: Ashling, Rekindled 0222_MTGECL_Main: Emptiness

You can catch up on all the details by reading Collecting Lorwyn Eclipsed: A First Look and the Planeswalker's Guide to Lorwyn Eclipsed. Then, check out the Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery to see all the revealed cards in one place. Lorwyn Eclipsed releases on January 23, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

An Upcoming Universes Beyond Set

We'll be unveiling our second set of 2026 at New York Comic Con on October 10, 2025.

This set will be available on tabletop and MTG Arena. Once we announce what this set is, we'll publish all the reveals right here on DailyMTG.

Secrets of Strixhaven

(April 2026)

Class is back in session with Secrets of Strixhaven! We're returning to Arcavios and the greatest school in the Multiverse, Strixhaven University. Our adventure-hungry cohort from Lorwyn Eclipsed is hitting the books for a new academic adventure. This time, we'll be taking a closer look at off-campus life as these brave students explore what lies beyond the walls of their colleges.

You can explore Strixhaven when this set releases in April. Additionally, we're excited to announce Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos, a brand-new young-adult novel written by Seanan McGuire. This novel will follow a different group of Strixhaven students in their quest to discover who they're meant to be—and where, in the wide Multiverse, they might belong. We'll share more about this novel in the future, but for now, check out the cover and this Command Tower promo card that comes with the novel.

Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes

(June 2026)

Calling all Marvel fans! We're assembling Earth's mightiest heroes and beyond for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, the next set in our collaboration with Marvel. This massive set draws upon characters from across the Marvel Universe, ranging from famous Super Hero teams to villains bent on world domination.

We'll be revealing more about this team-up in the future when it's time to assemble!

Magic: The Gathering® | The Hobbit™

(August 2026)

While it may not be an Unexpected Journey, we're excited to announce that Magic is traveling back to Middle-earth for Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit. Follow the intrepid burglar Bilbo Baggins and his party on their journey to the Lonely Mountain (and back again). Prepare to battle flesh-eating Trolls, tell Riddles in the Dark, and confront Smaug himself when Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit releases worldwide on tabletop and MTG Arena next August.

Reality Fracture

(October 2026)

Years of subtle machinations will finally shatter the facade, revealing a villain you'll have to see to believe. But not just yet. More will be unveiled soon enough …

We'll have more to share about Reality Fracture in the future. For now, keep an eye on Magic Story to see how this saga unfolds.

Magic: The Gathering® | Star Trek™

(November 2026)

Our final Magic set of 2026 takes us to the final frontier. Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek invites players on a journey across the stars. This set will be warping into your hands in November 2026. Featuring characters, stories, and (of course) spaceships from the entire franchise, this set has something for every Star Trek fan.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek will make the voyage to tabletop Magic and MTG Arena next year, and we'll have more to share about this set in the future. Until then, prepare to boldly go where no Magic set has gone before.

Thanks for joining us on this journey through all our reveals for 2026. We're excited to take you to bold new horizons of Magic over the next year. To stay updated on the latest developments in the world of Magic, keep an eye on DailyMTG and our social media channels.