Same Game. Same Collection. New Platform.

We're happy to announce that in partnership with the Epic Games Store, MTG Arena will soon be available on macOS.

How soon? This week soon.

Starting on June 25, 2020, players will be able to download MTG Arena for macOS through the Epic Games Store. Our macOS release will feature full cross-platform support in parity with our Windows client, including the upcoming release of Core Set 2021. New and current players will find the same cards, formats, events, play queues, and features on macOS as they can on Windows.

If you previously played MTG Arena, you'll be able to log into the game using your existing Wizards Account information and credentials to access your current collection, including cards, sleeves, gold, and gems. A separate Epic Games Store account is required to download the macOS client.

We are very excited to finally announce the release date for macOS as we lay the groundwork to bring MTG Arena to even more platforms later this year.

macOS Minimum Requirements

OS: macOS X/10 (64-bit Intel)

Processor: Intel Core i5

Memory: 4 GB

Graphics: 1024MB VRAM

Resolution: 1280 x 720 minimum display resolution

Q&A

Why the Epic Games Store?

Simply put, this was the fastest way we could get a native, full-featured macOS client to our players. We have an existing partnership with the Epic Games Store and are working with them to support our macOS release to ensure that players will have the same experience on macOS as they do on Windows sooner rather than later.

When will the macOS client be available?

The macOS client will be available with our June game update, currently scheduled for this Thursday. Keep an eye on our status page for the latest information on maintenance times!

Does Wizards plan to support a standalone macOS client?

Not at this time.

Is there any difference between playing on macOS versus Windows?

Players should expect minor differences between macOS and Windows because these are two different clients developed for two different platforms (e.g. Ctrl versus Cmd use for hotkeys).

Beyond that—our goal is to provide the same experience regardless of which platform you choose to play on. Please note that some gameplay settings are saved locally to your machine and not on our servers (such as avatar and pet selection), so you may need to update some of your preferences!

What if I previously played on Windows and now wish to play on macOS?

Go for it! Your existing Wizards Account and credentials will work on either platform.

I found a bug! What do I do?

Good question! As this is a new platform, there are some known issues that only appear on macOS. Most of these should be minor visual bugs, and we made the judgement call to release the build anyways because we know how much players have been looking forward to this.

Are play queues cross-platform?

Yep! You'll be able to play with your friends and frenemies regardless of their chosen platform. This is something we'll be supporting for macOS and Windows, and plan to continue supporting for our mobile release currently scheduled for later this year.

How do in-game purchases work?

The same as they do for our Windows client. Monetary transactions will use the same check-out flow and be completed in-game through our client.

Who should I contact if I need support?

If you encounter any issues downloading, installing, or launching the macOS client through the Epic Games Store, please contact their support team.

For all other issues, please reach out to us!