January Qualifier Play-In This Saturday

The first Qualifier Play-In of the new year is happening this Saturday, January 18. Start your journey to the top of the Magic competitive field here by pitting your Explorer deck against opponents in this Best-of-One Play-In event and the opportunity to earn an invitation to the January Qualifier Weekend!

Win Two Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster Boxes January 24–27

The House is back! The next Arena Direct event begins January 24 at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) and you can enter until January 27 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC). Play in Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed Best-of-One matches for prizes. Notch six wins, and you'll earn the top prize: two physical Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster boxes sent right to your door!

Last Call! Bonus Sheet Pioneer Masters Draft Events End January 20

Pioneer Masters Draft events featuring bonus sheets are coming to a close in just one week on January 20. The final bonus sheet, Devotion, is active now, and you can draft cards from it in both Pioneer Masters Premier Draft and Pioneer Masters Traditional Draft events.

Step Back in Time for the Standard Flashback Premier Drafts

Flashback Premier Drafts kick off next week. Take a tour of past sets beginning January 21 with Duskmourn: House of Horror. Then, follow that up with Outlaws of Thunder Junction and March of the Machine on the following schedule:

January 21–28: Duskmourn: House of Horror

January 28–February 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

February 4–11: March of the Machine

Creator Vs Finals Today—Watch All Four Episodes Now!

Four creators. Four episodes. One winner! Join Ashlizzlle, CovertGoBlue, LegenVD, and Jim Davis as they face each other in Best-of-Three matches on MTG Arena to see who's left standing in the latest Creator Vs series!

Catch up by watching the three exciting episodes leading up to the finals:

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

January 14–16: Momir

January 21–23: Cascade Brawl

January 28–30: Historic Pauper

February 4–5: Golden Pack Sealed

Quick Draft

January 4–18: Duskmourn: House of Horror

January 18–February 1: Wilds of Eldraine

Other Events

! January 28–February 11: Chromatic Cube Drafts, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

January Qualifier Events – Explorer

January 18: Best-of-One Play-In

January 24: Best-of-Three Play-In

January 25–26: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

January

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

January 18, 6 a.m. PT–January 19, 3 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

January 18, 6 a.m. PT–January 19, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

January 24, 6 a.m. PT–January 25, 3 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

January 24, 6 a.m. PT–January 25, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

January 25, 6 a.m. PT–January 26, 4 p.m. PT

January 25, 6 a.m. PT–January 26, 4 p.m. PT Format: Explorer

January 2025 Ranked Season The January 2025 Ranked Season begins December 31, 2024, at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends January 31, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style

