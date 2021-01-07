Vikings. Gods. Myths. Legends. Mobile.

As foretold, MTG Arena will soon be available in the palm of your hand starting with Android early access on January 28, with additional Android device, tablet, and iOS support coming later this year.

The app will be accessible to players whose mobile devices meet our planned Android recommended specs, everywhere MTG Arena and the Google Play store are currently available. Our Android early access will include cross-platform support and all cards and formats available in MTG Arena, including the upcoming release of Kaldheim.

We want fans to have fun, enjoyable experiences with the long-awaited mobile version of Magic, and we want to make sure our releases are polished and ready to play. Stay tuned for more information coming later this month in our January State of the Game.

Android Recommended Specs

Phones must meet or exceed the following specifications to participate in the Android early access:

Android Version: 6.0 (Marshmallow)

RAM: 4GB

Graphics API: OpenGL ES 3.0

Texture Compression: ETC2

Required Chipsets

Kirin 970 -or-

Snapdragon 845 -or-

Exynos 9810

Supported Devices

Important Note: Due to the wide variety and variability of Android devices, we are unable to provide a comprehensive list of supported devices. Below is a sample list of known supported devices, assuming standard configuration. Please refer to your phone's software and system information when checking for compatibility.

Additionally, we currently do not support 4:3 device resolutions.