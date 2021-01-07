Announcing MTG Arena Mobile Android Early Access
Vikings. Gods. Myths. Legends. Mobile.
As foretold, MTG Arena will soon be available in the palm of your hand starting with Android early access on January 28, with additional Android device, tablet, and iOS support coming later this year.
The app will be accessible to players whose mobile devices meet our planned Android recommended specs, everywhere MTG Arena and the Google Play store are currently available. Our Android early access will include cross-platform support and all cards and formats available in MTG Arena, including the upcoming release of Kaldheim.
We want fans to have fun, enjoyable experiences with the long-awaited mobile version of Magic, and we want to make sure our releases are polished and ready to play. Stay tuned for more information coming later this month in our January State of the Game.
Android Recommended Specs
Phones must meet or exceed the following specifications to participate in the Android early access:
Android Version: 6.0 (Marshmallow)
RAM: 4GB
Graphics API: OpenGL ES 3.0
Texture Compression: ETC2
Required Chipsets
- Kirin 970 -or-
- Snapdragon 845 -or-
- Exynos 9810
Supported Devices
Important Note: Due to the wide variety and variability of Android devices, we are unable to provide a comprehensive list of supported devices. Below is a sample list of known supported devices, assuming standard configuration. Please refer to your phone's software and system information when checking for compatibility.
Additionally, we currently do not support 4:3 device resolutions.
Asus ROG Phone 3
LG G7 ThinQ
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
Asus ROG Phone II
Motorola One 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Galaxy Note 10+
OnePlus 6T
Samsung Galaxy S10
Google Pixel 3
OnePlus 7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S10+ 5G
Honor Play 4
OnePlus 8
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Oppo Reno 3 Vitality
Samsung Galaxy S9
Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G
Oppo Reno3 5G
Sony Xperia XZ2
Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G
Realme v3
Sony Xperia XZ3
Huawei P20 Pro
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
Vivo Y70s
Huawei P30 Pro
Redmi K30 5G Racing
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra