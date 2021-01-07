Vikings. Gods. Myths. Legends. Mobile.

As foretold, MTG Arena will soon be available in the palm of your hand starting with Android early access on January 28, with additional Android device, tablet, and iOS support coming later this year.

The app will be accessible to players whose mobile devices meet our planned Android recommended specs, everywhere MTG Arena and the Google Play store are currently available. Our Android early access will include cross-platform support and all cards and formats available in MTG Arena, including the upcoming release of Kaldheim.

We want fans to have fun, enjoyable experiences with the long-awaited mobile version of Magic, and we want to make sure our releases are polished and ready to play. Stay tuned for more information coming later this month in our January State of the Game.

Android Recommended Specs

Phones must meet or exceed the following specifications to participate in the Android early access: 

Android Version: 6.0 (Marshmallow)
RAM: 4GB
Graphics API: OpenGL ES 3.0
Texture Compression: ETC2

Required Chipsets

  • Kirin 970 -or-
  • Snapdragon 845 -or-
  • Exynos 9810

Supported Devices

Important Note: Due to the wide variety and variability of Android devices, we are unable to provide a comprehensive list of supported devices. Below is a sample list of known supported devices, assuming standard configuration. Please refer to your phone's software and system information when checking for compatibility.

Additionally, we currently do not support 4:3 device resolutions.

Asus ROG Phone 3

LG G7 ThinQ

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Asus ROG Phone II

Motorola One 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Note 10+

OnePlus 6T

Samsung Galaxy S10

Google Pixel 3

OnePlus 7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 5G

Honor Play 4

OnePlus 8

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Vitality

Samsung Galaxy S9

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G

Oppo Reno3 5G

Sony Xperia XZ2

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Realme v3

Sony Xperia XZ3

Huawei P20 Pro

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Vivo Y70s

Huawei P30 Pro

Redmi K30 5G Racing

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra