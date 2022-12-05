Several years ago, as part of a limited-time promotion, players were able to obtain card sleeves depicting certain country-specific flags for use in MTG Arena. We feel that this has impacted some players' ability to enjoy the game. As such, we will soon be restricting how the country-specific cards sleeves appear in game:

Players who previously acquired these sleeves will still see them in their collection and may still apply them to decks.

During matches, only the player who has these card sleeves applied will see them on their deck; it will appear as the default card back to opponents.

Players will receive 300 gems per flag card sleeve in their collection when this change goes live, regardless of how they originally obtained the sleeve(s).

Furthermore, we currently have no plans to make these sleeves available again in game or through regional promotions. This change will go into effect as part of our December 13 game update, with the gem reimbursement happening shortly thereafter.