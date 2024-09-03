Duskmourn: House of Horror Set Mastery

24x Duskmourn: House of Horror packs

packs 5x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles and sleeves in the Duskmourn Mastery Emporium)

Duskmourn: House of Horror Mastery Pass

Avatars

Winter avatar

Cards and Packs

20x packs 4x Duskmourn: House of Horror 4x Bloomburrow 4x Outlaws of Thunder Junction 4x The Lost Caverns of Ixalan 4x Wilds of Eldraine

10x Duskmourn: House of Horror mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs) Level 61+: 1x uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Nashi sleeve

Duskmourn: House of Horror exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

30x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles, sleeves, and other offers from the Duskmourn Mastery Emporium)

Mastery Emporium) 15x common card styles

10x uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

Gold and Gems

4,000 gold

1,200 gems

Companions

Builder Beastie

Raucous Beastie

Merry Beastie

HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN THE DUSKMOURN: HOUSE OF HORROR SET MASTERY?

The Duskmourn: House of Horror Set Mastery goes up to Level 60. All players receive rewards through Level 48, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 60—and beyond!

Duskmourn Mastery Emporium Offers

Players can spend their Duskmourn Mastery Orbs on offers in the Duskmourn Mastery Emporium:

Card Sleeves

Two (2) Mastery Orbs may be redeemed for each sleeve:

Card Styles

One (1) Mastery Orb may be redeemed for each card style. The Duskmourn Mastery Emporium will include: