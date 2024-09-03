Duskmourn: House of Horror Mastery Details
Duskmourn: House of Horror Set Mastery
- 24x Duskmourn: House of Horror packs
- 5x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles and sleeves in the Duskmourn Mastery Emporium)
Duskmourn: House of Horror Mastery Pass
Avatars
- Winter avatar
Cards and Packs
- 20x packs
- 4x Duskmourn: House of Horror
- 4x Bloomburrow
- 4x Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- 4x The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
- 4x Wilds of Eldraine
- 10x Duskmourn: House of Horror mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 61+: 1x uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Nashi sleeve
- Duskmourn: House of Horror exquisite sleeve
Card Styles
- 30x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles, sleeves, and other offers from the Duskmourn Mastery Emporium)
- 15x common card styles
- 10x uncommon card styles
Event Tokens
- 1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 gold
- 1,200 gems
Companions
- Builder Beastie
- Raucous Beastie
- Merry Beastie
HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN THE DUSKMOURN: HOUSE OF HORROR SET MASTERY?
The Duskmourn: House of Horror Set Mastery goes up to Level 60. All players receive rewards through Level 48, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 60—and beyond!
Duskmourn Mastery Emporium Offers
Players can spend their Duskmourn Mastery Orbs on offers in the Duskmourn Mastery Emporium:
Card Sleeves
Two (2) Mastery Orbs may be redeemed for each sleeve:
Card Styles
One (1) Mastery Orb may be redeemed for each card style. The Duskmourn Mastery Emporium will include:
- 5x common card styles
- 5x uncommon card styles
- 10x rare card styles
- 5x mythic rare card styles