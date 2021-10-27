Night is sweeping across the land. Ominous howls and cruel cackles fill the long shadows, and it is well past time for good folk to bar the door and pray for sunrise. But for those bold enough to venture out into the dark, there's adventure and glory to be had. If you choose to face the night head-on, you'll win eternal night card styles from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt representing some of the foes you've faced. You'll get new card styles each time until you've collected the whole set.

Dates: October 28–November 4

Format: Standard Singleton with a Nightfall emblem with the text: "At the beginning of your upkeep, if it's neither day nor night, it becomes day. Whenever day becomes night, you draw a card and you lose 1 life."

Structure: 4 wins or 2 losses in Best-of-One matches

Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems

Rewards:

Wins Rewards 4 wins 2,500 gold + 3 card styles 3 wins 1,500 gold + 3 card styles 2 wins 1,000 gold + 2 card styles 1 win 500 gold + 2 card stylesY 0 wins 1 card style

The following card styles are available in this event. Each is equally likely, and you will always receive styles you don't own yet:

Adeline, Resplendent Cathar

Dennick, Pious Apprentice

Florian, Voldaren Scion

Gisa, Glorious Resurrector

Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia

Jerren, Corrupted Bishop

Lier, Disciple of the Drowned

Liesa, Forgotten Archangel

Ludevic, Necrogenius

Old Stickfingers

Rem Karolus, Stalwart Slayer

Sigarda, Champion of Light

Slogurk, the Overslime

Vadrik, Astral Archmage

The following cards are banned in this event: