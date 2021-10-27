The Edge of Night
Night is sweeping across the land. Ominous howls and cruel cackles fill the long shadows, and it is well past time for good folk to bar the door and pray for sunrise. But for those bold enough to venture out into the dark, there's adventure and glory to be had. If you choose to face the night head-on, you'll win eternal night card styles from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt representing some of the foes you've faced. You'll get new card styles each time until you've collected the whole set.
Dates: October 28–November 4
Format: Standard Singleton with a Nightfall emblem with the text: "At the beginning of your upkeep, if it's neither day nor night, it becomes day. Whenever day becomes night, you draw a card and you lose 1 life."
Structure: 4 wins or 2 losses in Best-of-One matches
Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems
Rewards:
|Wins
|Rewards
4 wins
2,500 gold + 3 card styles
3 wins
1,500 gold + 3 card styles
2 wins
1,000 gold + 2 card styles
1 win
500 gold + 2 card stylesY
0 wins
1 card style
The following card styles are available in this event. Each is equally likely, and you will always receive styles you don't own yet:
- Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
- Dennick, Pious Apprentice
- Florian, Voldaren Scion
- Gisa, Glorious Resurrector
- Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia
- Jerren, Corrupted Bishop
- Lier, Disciple of the Drowned
- Liesa, Forgotten Archangel
- Ludevic, Necrogenius
- Old Stickfingers
- Rem Karolus, Stalwart Slayer
- Sigarda, Champion of Light
- Slogurk, the Overslime
- Vadrik, Astral Archmage
The following cards are banned in this event: