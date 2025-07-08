You don't need to venture into the Sotheran supervoid for phenomenal cosmic power; you just need the Edge of Eternities Mastery Pass and Set Mastery! Play in events and matches with your friends and other players to earn XP that moves you along the Set Mastery track to gain packs and Mastery Orbs you can spend on rewards from the set's Mastery Emporium.

Upgrade to the Mastery Pass to unlock the Mastery Pass Rewards track for even more prizes, including event tokens, card rewards, sleeves, card styles, gold, and gems!

Visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article for complete details on Set Mastery and more.

Please note that, following the Prerelease events for Edge of Eternities, Standard will rotate. You can read more about what that means for MTG Arena players in our renewal article.

Edge of Eternities Set Mastery

24 Edge of Eternities packs

packs 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Edge of Eternities Mastery Emporium)

Edge of Eternities Mastery Pass

Avatars

Tezzeret avatar

Cards and Packs

20 Packs 4 Edge of Eternities packs 4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs 4 Aetherdrift packs 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs

10 Edge of Eternities mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs) Level 71+: 1x uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Sothera, the Supervoid sleeve

Dark Endurance exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

30 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Edge of Eternities Mastery Emporium)

Mastery Emporium) 15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

Companions

3 Emissary companions

How Many Levels Are in the Edge of Eternities Set Mastery?

The Edge of Eternities Set Mastery goes up to Level 70. All players receive rewards through Level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 70 and beyond!

Edge of Eternities Mastery Emporium

Players can spend their Edge of Eternities Mastery Orbs on offers in the Edge of Eternities Mastery Emporium:

Card Styles

Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb:

5 Common card styles

5 Uncommon card styles

10 Rare card styles

5 Mythic rare card styles

Card Sleeves

Each sleeve available for two (2) Mastery Orbs: