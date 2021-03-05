Are you a fan of MTG Arena and feeling slightly jealous of our Time Spiral Remastered previews?
Well, pack your bags for a trip to the past on MTG Arena. Historic lovers, your time has come!

Historic Anthology IV adds 25 cards to MTG Arena, adding to decks you already know and unlocking exciting new strategies.

Beginning March 11, you can purchase the complete Historic Anthology IV in the MTG Arena in-game store, and it contains a play set (four copies) of every new card. You may also use Wildcards to craft these new cards individually, using a Wildcard of the appropriate rarity. The Historic format features all sets currently available in MTG Arena, plus additional Historic Anthology cards (like these).

Bundle Cost: 4,000 Gems or 25,000 Gold​

Bundle Available: March 11, 2021 – June 10, 2021

  • Players will still be able to craft these cards using Wildcards of the appropriate rarity after this date.

Legality: Historic Anthology IV will be legal to play in Historic formats upon release.

Now that you know when and how you can acquire the cards in Historic Anthology IV, let's get to the good stuff—the cards!

Up first, we've got juicy new additions to white.

Triumphant ReckoningDeclaration in StoneThraben Inspector

Graveyard shenanigans, for those of you up to no good.

Think TwiceSpider SpawningAdorned Pouncer

Who's feeling down for some Historic and chill?

Iceberg CancrixMarit Lage's Slumber

Shining swords and shouting Goblins, like peanut butter and chocolate.

Sword of Body and MindGoblin GaveleerBonesplitter

Ask yourself, "Does this card spark joy?" If not, these discard enablers can help.

Torment of ScarabsFlameblade AdeptFaith of the Devoted

Make some time to brush up on your "good Elf, bad Elf" routine.

Lys Alana HuntmasterAbomination of Llanowar

New artifacts! (Don't worry we already know some of you are upset we didn't list Coldsteel Heart with the other snow cards.)

Inspiring StatuaryColdsteel HeartBlinkmoth Heart

Ah yes, the classic theme: Elephant versus Crocodile.

Hamza, Guardian of ArashinAmmit Eternal

Plus, these three classic cards that neatly fit into an obvious category: miscellaneous.

Sawtusk DemolisherHarmless OfferingCollected Conjuring

Historic Anthology IV releases for MTG Arena on March 11. If you want to see these cards in action, be sure to tune into the Kaldheim Championship, broadcasting live on twitch.tv/magic March 26–28, as the best Magic players in the world compete with the updated Historic format.

We hope you enjoy!

Wait, what's that? We only previewed 24 cards?

Don't worry, we didn't want to cast a shadow over the others, so we saved the best for last.

Death's Shadow

Historic Anthology IV releases March 11 on MTG Arena.

Complete Historic Anthology IV Card List:

