This article has been updated as of March 25, 2021.

As of this month, March 2021, we're taking the Historic Shakeup to extremes! Each week, more cards will be banned from the format so that a new crop of off-meta decks can rise to the top. We hope you're eager to explore some Historic brews. And don't forget there's even more to play with in Historic! Check out Historic Anthology IV, available beginning March 11!