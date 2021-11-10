Event Details

Starts : Thursday, November 11, 2021

: Thursday, November 11, 2021 Entry : 1,000 gold or 200 gems

: 1,000 gold or 200 gems Format : Jump In! Standard—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

: Jump In! Standard—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands. Structure : Play as many games as you wish, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

: Play as many games as you wish, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again. Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade chance to rare or mythic rare.

Where Are the Basic Lands?

How Packet Selection Works

Jump In! Packet Lists

Complete List of Jump In! Packets Title: Training Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Jump In! Usher of the Fallen

Parish-Blade Trainee

Cathar Commando

Gryff Rider

Savior of Ollenbock

Gryffwing Cavalry

Estwald Shieldbasher

Devoted Paladin

Homestead Courage

Sigarda's Imprisonment

Valorous Stance

Sejiri Shelter Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Cathar Commando 50% Dwarfhold Champion 50% - - – – Estwald Shieldbasher 67% Gavony Silversmith 33% - - – – Devoted Paladin 67% Makindi Ox 33% – – – – Homestead Courage 67% Hedgewitch's Mask 33% – – – – Sigarda's Imprisonment 50% Bound in Gold 50% – – – – Title: Lost Mine of Phandelver Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Ranger's Hawk

1 Steadfast Paladin

1 Cloister Gargoyle

1 Nadaar, Selfless Paladin

1 Veteran Dungeoneer

1 Gavony Silversmith

1 Planar Ally

1 Delver's Torch

1 Fifty Feet of Rope

1 Pacifism

1 Rally Maneuver

1 Skyclave Cleric Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Steadfast Paladin 50% Beskir Shieldmate 25% Dwarfhold Champion 25% – – Gavony Silversmith 50% Combat Professor 25% Gloom Stalker 25% – – Pacifism 50% Borrowed Time 50% – – – – Skyclave Cleric 75% Makindi Stampede 25% – – – – Title: Bewitching Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Gavony Trapper

1 Sungold Sentinel

1 Candlegrove Witch

1 Ritual Guardian

1 Gavony Silversmith

1 Duelcraft Trainer

1 Devoted Paladin

1 Homestead Courage

1 Ritual of Hope

1 Borrowed Time

1 Hedgewitch's Mask

1 Skyclave Cleric Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Candlegrove Witch 50% Ambitious Farmhand 50% – – – – Ritual of Hope 67% Rally Maneuver 33% – – – – Skyclave Cleric 75% Sejiri Shelter 25% – – – – Title: Celestial Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Youthful Valkyrie

1 Righteous Valkyrie

1 Angelheart Protector

1 Starnheim Aspirant

1 Stalwart Valkyrie

1 Planar Ally

1 Valkyrie's Sword

1 Pacifism

1 Pressure Point

1 Wings of the Cosmos

1 Borrowed Time

1 Skyclave Cleric Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Starnheim Aspirant 60% Bloodline Pretender 40% – – – – Valkyrie's Sword 60% Serra Angel 40% – – – – Wings of the Cosmos 50% Beaming Defiance 50% – – – – Title: Legion Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Battlefield Raptor

1 Sea Gate Banneret

1 Clarion Spirit

1 Beskir Shieldmate

1 Adeline, Resplendent Cathar

1 Search Party Captain

1 Clarion Cathars

1 Devoted Paladin

1 Borrowed Time

1 Blessed Defiance

1 Defend the Campus

1 Kabira Takedown Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Battlefield Raptor 34% Kitesail Cleric 33% Lunarch Veteran 33% – – Clarion Cathars 50% Gavony Silversmith 50% – – – – Blessed Defiance 50% Wings of the Cosmos 50% – – – – Defend the Campus 34% Dauntless Unity 33% You Hear Something on Watch – – – Title: Spooky Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Jump In! Lantern Bearer

Covetous Castaway

Baithook Angler

Overwhelmed Archivist

Organ Hoarder

Drownyard Amalgam

Mirrorhall Mimic

Soulcipher Board

Strategic Planning

Fear of Death

Screaming Swarm

Beyeen Veil Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Drownyard Amalgam 50% Skywarp Skaab 50% - - – – Fear of Death 50% Locked in the Cemetery 50% - - – – Screaming Swarm 50% Sudden Insight 50% – – – – Beyeen Veil 50% Jwari Disruption 50% – – – – Title: Kicker Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Coralhelm Chronicler

1 Tazeem Roilmage

1 Cleric of Chill Depths

1 Cunning Geysermage

2 Roost of Drakes

1 Risen Riptide

1 Merfolk Falconer

1 Bubble Snare

1 Into the Roil

1 Field Research

1 Umara Wizard Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Coralhelm Chronicler 80% Jace, Mirror Mage 20% – – – – Cleric of Chill Depths 50% Campus Guide 50% – – – – Umara Wizard 50% Beyeen Veil 50% – – – – Title: Wizards Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Cyclone Summoner

1 Burrog Befuddler

1 Soothsayer Adept

1 Windrider Wizard

1 Clever Conjurer

1 Expedition Diviner

1 Cascade Seer

1 Bury in Books

1 Charmed Sleep

1 Chilling Trap

1 Mentor's Guidance

1 Umara Wizard Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Burrog Befuddler 50% Stonework Packbeast 50% – – – – Soothsayer Adept 50% Arcane Investigator 50% – – – – Clever Conjurer 34% Frost Trickster 33% Mistwalker 33% – – Bury in Books 50% Into the Roil 50% – – – – Title: High Rolling Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Mind Flayer

1 Arcane Investigator

1 Pixie Guide

1 Feywild Trickster

1 Scion of Stygia

1 Djinni Windseer

1 Spiked Pit Trap

1 Charmed Sleep

1 Bury in Books

1 Power of Persuasion

1 Contact Other Plane

1 Umara Wizard Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Mind Flayer 50% Sludge Monster 50% – – – – Charmed Sleep 50% Bubble Snare 50% – – – – Bury in Books 50% Into the Roil 50% – – – – Umara Wizard 50% Beyeen Veil 50% – – – – Title: Educated Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Triskaidekaphile

1 Soothsayer Adept

1 Cloudkin Seer

1 Soulknife Spy

1 Inga Rune-Eyes

1 Wormhole Serpent

1 Into the Roil

1 Wizard Class

1 Winged Words

1 Contact Other Plane

1 Charmed Sleep

1 Umara Wizard Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Soothsayer Adept 50% Arcane Investigator 50% – – – – Wormhole Serpent 30% Blue Dragon 30% Air-Cult Elemental 30% Mordenkainen 10% Winged Words 50% Mentor's Guidance 50% – – – – Charmed Sleep 50% Bubble Snare 50% – – – – Umara Wizard 50% Beyeen Veil 50% – – – – Title: Bloodthirsty Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Jump In! Voldaren Bloodcaster

Restless Bloodseeker

Marauding Blight-Priest

Desperate Farmer

Gluttonous Guest

Bloodcrazed Socialite

Scion of the Swarm

Wedding Security

Pointed Discussion

Parasitic Grasp

Defenestrate

Zof Consumption Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Voldaren Bloodcaster 50% Falkenrath Forebear 50% - - – – Desperate Farmer 50% Vampire Spawn 50% - - – – Defenestrate 50% Feed the Swarm 50% – – – – Title: Ordained Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Skemfar Shadowsage

1 Malakir Blood-Priest

1 Elderfang Disciple

1 Marauding Blight-Priest

1 Taborax, Hope's Demise

1 Scion of the Swarm

1 Lash of Malice

1 Demon's Disciple

1 Relic Vial

1 Mind Drain

1 Deadly Alliance

1 Malakir Rebirth Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Lash of Malice 50% Infernal Grasp 50% – – – – Mind Drain 50% Raise the Draugr 50% – – – – Malakir Rebirth 50% Zof Consumption 50% – – – – Title: Shambling Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Champion of the Perished

1 Siege Zombie

1 Sepulcher Ghoul

1 Hobbling Zombie

1 Death-Priest of Myrkul

1 Morkrut Behemoth

1 Draugr's Helm

1 Infernal Grasp

1 Lash of Malice

1 No Way Out

1 Crawl from the Cellar

1 Malakir Rebirth Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Champion of the Perished 60% Wight 20% Tainted Adversary 20% – – Sepulcher Ghoul 34% Ghastly Gloomhunter 33% Shambling Ghast 33% – – Morkrut Behemoth 34% Diregraf Horde 34% Karfell Kennel-Master 33% – – Infernal Grasp 34% Power Word Kill 33% Bloodchief's Thirst 33% – – Lash of Malice 50% Eaten Alive 50% – – – – Malakir Rebirth 50% Zof Consumption 50% – – – – Title: Tomb of Annihilation Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Dungeon Crawler

1 Sepulcher Ghoul

1 Yuan-Ti Fang-Blade

1 Clattering Skeletons

1 Zombie Ogre

1 Death-Priest of Myrkul

1 Infernal Grasp

1 Acererak the Archlich

1 Precipitous Drop

1 Dungeon Map

1 Fates' Reversal

1 Malakir Rebirth Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Sepulcher Ghoul 60% Shambling Ghast 40% – – – – Infernal Grasp 34% Power Word Kill 33% Bloodchief's Thirst 33% – – Malakir Rebirth 50% Pelakka Predation 50% – – – – Title: Sacrificial Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Ecstatic Awakener

1 Novice Occultist

1 Vengeful Strangler

1 Jerren, Corrupted Bishop

1 Morbid Opportunist

1 Covert Cutpurse

1 Morkrut Behemoth

1 Grim Bounty

1 Warlock Class

1 No Way Out

1 Eaten Alive

1 Malakir Rebirth Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Morkrut Behemoth 50% Diregraf Horde 50% – – – – Grim Bounty 34% Lash of Malice 33% Deadly Alliance 33% – – Warlock Class 67% Ghoulish Procession 33% – – – – No Way Out 67% Blood Reckoning 33% – – – – Malakir Rebirth 60% Zof Consumption 20% Blackbloom Rogue 20% – – Title: Double Trouble Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Jump In! Fearless Pup

Teeterpeak Ambusher

Daybreak Combatants

Alluring Suitor

Creepy Puppeteer

Craven Hulk

Mounted Dreadknight

Sure Strike

Rending Flame

Honeymoon Hearse

Burn the Accursed

Song-Mad Treachery Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Fearless Pup 50% Voldaren Stinger 50% - - – – Teeterpeak Ambusher 50% Blood Petal Celebrant 50% - - – – Daybreak Combatants 67% Valor Singer 33% – – – – Sure Strike 50% Run Amok 50% – – – – Rending Flame 50% Thundering Rebuke 50% – – – – Burn the Accursed 34% Farideh's Fireball 33% Lacerate Flesh 33% – – Title: Rock and Roll Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Brazen Dwarf

1 Goblin Morningstar

1 Breakneck Berserker

1 Twinscroll Shaman

1 Hoarding Ogre

1 Delina, Wild Mage

1 Swarming Goblins

1 Earth-Cult Elemental

1 Barbarian Class

1 Critical Hit

1 Farideh's Fireball

1 Kazuul's Fury Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Hoarding Ogre 75% Chaos Channeler 25% – – – – Critical Hit 50% You See a Pair of Goblins 25% Lunar Frenzy 25% – – Farideh's Fireball 75% Spiked Pit Trap 25% – – – – Title: Warriors Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Fireblade Charger

1 Goma Fada Vanguard

1 Kargan Intimidator

2 Expedition Champion

1 Scorch Rider

1 Goblin Gang Leader

1 Relic Axe

1 Dueling Rapier

1 Run Amok

1 Heated Debate

1 Akoum Warrior Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Fireblade Charger 66% Voldaren Stinger 34% – – – – Goma Fada Vanguard 75% Armory Veteran 25% – – – – Dueling Rapier 75% Scavenged Blade 25% – – – – Run Amok 34% You Come to the Gnoll Camp 33% Stolen Vitality 33% – – Title: Spellcraft Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Thermo-Alchemist

1 Festival Crasher

1 Smoldering Egg

1 Tome Shredder

1 You See a Pair of Goblins

1 Storm-Kiln Artist

1 Ardent Elementalist

1 Play with Fire

1 Stolen Vitality

1 Electric Revelation

1 Burn the Accursed

1 Spikefield Hazard Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Storm-Kiln Artist 60% Rockslide Sorcerer 40% – – – – Ardent Elementalist 40% Pillardrop Warden 40% Ardent Dustspeaker 20% – – Stolen Vitality 50% You Come to the Gnoll Camp 50% – – – – Burn the Accursed 34% Pigment Storm 33% Farideh's Fireball 33% – – Title: Goblins Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Goblin Javelineer

1 Battle Cry Goblin

1 Teeterpeak Ambusher

1 Hobgoblin Bandit Lord

1 Grotag Night-Runner

1 Goblin Gang Leader

1 Swarming Goblins

1 You See a Pair of Goblins

1 Burn the Accursed

1 Improvised Weaponry

1 Inordinate Rage

1 Song-Mad Treachery Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Goblin Javelineer 67% Tin Street Cadet 33% – – – – Teeterpeak Ambusher 50% Fissure Wizard 50% – – – – Hobgoblin Bandit Lord 67% Goblin Trashmaster 33% – – – – Grotag Night-Runner 60% Hulking Bugbear 40% – – – – Burn the Accursed 50% Pigment Storm 50% – – – – Improvised Weaponry 50% Molten Blast 50% – – – – Inordinate Rage 34% You Come to the Gnoll Camp 33% Storm Strike 33% – – Title: Wolf Pack Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Jump In! Ascendant Packleader

Outland Liberator

Oakshade Stalker

Weaver of Blossoms

Hookhand Mariner

Infestation Expert

Wolfkin Outcast

Howl of the Hunt

Wolf Strike

Big Play

Sporeback Wolf

Khalni Ambush Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Oakshade Stalker 50% Hound Tamer 50% - - – – Weaver of Blossoms 50% Bird Admirer 50% - - – – Infestation Expert 50% Burly Breaker 50% – – – – Big Play 50% Snakeskin Veil 50% – – – – Title: Powered Up Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Gnarlid Colony

1 Vine Gecko

1 Taunting Arbormage

1 Murasa Sproutling

1 Shadowbeast Sighting

1 Hill Giant Herdgorger

1 Cragplate Baloth

1 Rabid Bite

1 Broken Wings

1 Might of Murasa

1 Vastwood Surge

1 Tangled Florahedron Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Shadowbeast Sighting 34% Elturgard Ranger 33% Grizzled Outrider 33% – – Hill Giant Herdgorger 50% Ravenous Lindwurm 50% – – – – Broken Wings 75% Mage Duel 25% – – – – Title: Landfall Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Kazandu Nectarpot

1 Territorial Scythecat

1 Canopy Baloth

1 Eccentric Farmer

1 Kazandu Stomper

1 Scurrid Colony

1 Druid Class

1 Roiling Regrowth

1 Rabid Bite

1 Kazandu Mammoth

1 Skyclave Pick-Axe

1 Khalni Ambush

1 Evolving Wilds Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Kazandu Stomper 50% Leyline Invocation 50% – – – – Roiling Regrowth 50% Vastwood Surge 50% – – – – Kazandu Mammoth 50% Lotus Cobra 50% – – – – Khalni Ambush 50% Vastwood Fortification 50% – – – – Title: Elves Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Tajuru Blightblade

1 Reckless Amplimancer

1 Elvish Warmaster

1 Taunting Arbormage

1 Elderleaf Mentor

1 Elturgard Ranger

1 Elven Bow

1 Rabid Bite

1 Big Play

1 Choose Your Weapon

1 You Meet in a Tavern

1 Vastwood Fortification Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Tajuru Blightblade 50% Jaspera Sentinel 50% – – – – Reckless Amplimancer 50% Guardian Gladewalker 50% – – – – Elvish Warmaster 80% Canopy Tactician 10% Tyvar Kell 10% – – Elturgard Ranger 50% Grizzled Outrider 50% – – – – Rabid Bite 50% Mage Duel 50% – – – – Big Play 34% Snakeskin Veil 33% Stony Strength 33% – – Choose Your Weapon 50% Clear Shot 50% – – – – Vastwood Fortification 50% Bala Ged Recovery 50% – – – – Title: Dead and Buried Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Deathbonnet Sprout

1 Willow Geist

1 Gnarlid Colony

2 Eccentric Farmer

1 Shadowbeast Sighting

1 Rise of the Ants

1 Dryad's Revival

1 Rabid Bite

1 Tapping at the Window

1 Big Play

1 Bala Ged Recovery Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Rabid Bite 50% Mage Duel 50% – – – – Big Play 34% Snakeskin Veil 33% Stony Strength 33% – – Title: Disturbed Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Jump In! Lantern Bearer

Drogskol Infantry

Twinblade Geist

Kindly Ancestor

Brine Comber

Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr

Heron-Blessed Geist

Geistwave

Scattered Thoughts

Geistlight Snare

Sigarda’s Imprisonment

Kabira Takedown Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Twinblade Geist 34% Mischievous Catgeist 33% Stormchaser Drake 33% – – Kindly Ancestor 50% Binding Geist 50% - - – – Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr 50% Dorothea, Vengeful Victim 50% – – – – Geistwave 50% Alchemist’s Retrieval 50% – – – – Sigarda’s Imprisonment 50% Fear of Death 50% – – – – Title: Spirits Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Patrician Geist

1 Shipwreck Sifters

1 Covetous Castaway

1 Devoted Grafkeeper

1 Mourning Patrol

1 Overwhelmed Archivist

1 Galedrifter

1 Drownyard Amalgam

1 Rally Maneuver

1 Bound in Gold

1 Bury in Books

1 Makindi Stampede Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Patrician Geist 50% Dennick, Pious Apprentice 50% – – – – Rally Maneuver 50% Kaya's Onslaught 50% – – – – Bound in Gold 34% Minimus Containment 33% Nahiri's Binding 33% – – Bury in Books 34% Into the Roil 33% Geistwave 33% – – Makindi Stampede 50% Umara Wizard 50% – – – – Title: Dungeon of the Mad Mage Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Nadaar, Selfless Paladin

1 Ranger's Hawk

1 Cathar Commando

1 Cloister Gargoyle

1 Hama Pashar, Ruin Seeker

1 Veteran Dungeoneer

1 Shortcut Seeker

1 Planar Ally

1 Delver's Torch

1 Into the Roil

1 Borrowed Time

1 Sejiri Shelter Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Nadaar, Selfless Paladin 50% Yuan-Ti Malison 50% – – – – Cathar Commando 50% Burrog Befuddler 50% – – – – Cloister Gargoyle 34% Displacer Beast 33% Eccentric Apprentice 33% – – Into the Roil 34% Geistwave 33% Bury in Books 33% – – Borrowed Time 50% Journey to Oblivion 50% – – – – Sejiri Shelter 50% Beyeen Veil 50% – – – – Title: Zombies Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Ludevic, Necrogenius

1 Bladestitched Skaab

1 Siege Zombie

1 Falcon Abomination

1 Mistwalker

1 Organ Hoarder

1 Drownyard Amalgam

1 Infernal Grasp

1 Revenge of the Drowned

1 Startle

1 Crawl from the Cellar

1 Malakir Rebirth Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Ludevic, Necrogenius 60% Wight 20% Champion of the Perished 20% – – Mistwalker 50% Hobbling Zombie 50% – – – – Drownyard Amalgam 34% Diregraf Horde 33% Karfell Kennel-Master 33% – – Infernal Grasp 34% Power Word Kill 33% Bloodchief's Thirst 33% – – Revenge of the Drowned 50% Eaten Alive 50% – – – – Startle 50% Flip the Switch 50% – – – – Title: Roguish Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Merfolk Windrobber

1 Zulaport Duelist

1 Soaring Thought-Thief

1 Expedition Skulker

1 Nimana Skydancer

1 Nimana Skitter-Sneak

1 Zareth San, the Trickster

1 Glacial Grasp

1 Mind Carver

1 Bury in Books

1 Deadly Alliance

1 Blackbloom Rogue Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Nimana Skydancer 50% Mistwalker 50% – – – – Zareth San, the Trickster 50% Nighthawk Scavenger 50% – – – – Title: Fangs Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Jump In! Voldaren Epicure

Bloodtithe Harvester

Sanguine Statuette

Gluttonous Guest

Anje, Maid of Dishonor

Bat Whisperer

Falkenrath Celebrants

Ceremonial Knife

Bloodchief's Thirst

Stolen Vitality

Lacerate Flesh

Song-Mad Treachery Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Voldaren Epicure 50% Voldaren Stinger 50% - - – – Gluttonous Guest 50% Vampire Spawn 25% Arrogant Outlaw 25% – – Anje, Maid of Dishonor 75% Olivia, Crimson Bride 25% – – – – Bat Whisperer 50% Bloodcrazed Socialite 50% – – – – Stolen Vitality 67% Inordinate Rage 33% – – – – Lacerate Flesh 67% Grisly Ritual 33% – – – – Title: Vampires Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Florian, Voldaren Scion

1 Vampire Socialite

1 Falkenrath Perforator

1 Stromkirk Bloodthief

1 Vampire Spawn

1 Death-Priest of Myrkul

1 Bat Whisperer

1 Mounted Dreadknight

1 Run Amok

1 Infernal Grasp

1 Mage Hunters' Onslaught

1 Malakir Rebirth Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Vampire Spawn 50% Vampire Interloper 50% – – – – Bat Whisperer 67% Famished Foragers 33% – – – – Mage Hunters' Onslaught 34% Burn the Accursed 33% Farideh's Fireball 33% – – Malakir Rebirth 50% Spikefield Hazard 50% – – – – Title: Party Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Zagras, Thief of Heartbeats

1 Stonework Packbeast

1 Malakir Blood-Priest

1 Grotag Bug-Catcher

1 Ardent Electromancer

1 Grotag Night-Runner

1 Thundering Sparkmage

1 Scorch Rider

1 Deadly Alliance

1 Ravager's Mace

1 Thwart the Grave

1 Akoum Warrior Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Zagras, Thief of Heartbeats 40% Nullpriest of Oblivion 40% Drana, the Last Bloodchief 20% – – Scorch Rider 50% Drana's Silencer 50% – – – – Akoum Warrior 50% Blackbloom Rogue 50% – – – – Title: Werewolves Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Snarling Wolf

1 Outland Liberator

1 Kessig Naturalist

1 Bounding Wolf

1 Tavern Ruffian

1 Burly Breaker

1 Tovolar, Dire Overlord

1 Howl of the Hunt

1 Pack's Betrayal

1 Moonrager's Slash

1 Electric Revelation

1 Khalni Ambush Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Tavern Ruffian 50% Fangblade Brigand 50% – – – – Burly Breaker 50% Village Watch 50% – – – – Tovolar, Dire Overlord 80% Arlinn, the Pack's Hope 20% – – – – Pack's Betrayal 50% Unnatural Moonrise 50% – – – – Khalni Ambush 67% Kazuul's Fury 33% – – – – Title: Roiling Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Brushfire Elemental

1 Kazandu Nectarpot

1 Territorial Scythecat

1 Spitfire Lagac

1 Pyroclastic Hellion

1 Phylath, World Sculptor

1 Roil Eruption

1 Roiling Regrowth

1 Skyclave Pick-Axe

1 Druid Class

1 Khalni Ambush

1 Evolving Wilds Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Kazandu Nectarpot 50% Scurrid Colony 50% – – – – Spitfire Lagac 50% Canopy Baloth 50% – – – – Phylath, World Sculptor 50% Moraug, Fury of Akoum 50% – – – – Title: Humans Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Star Pupil

1 Join the Dance

1 Katilda, Dawnhart Prime

1 Sylvan Shepherd

1 Clarion Cathars

1 Odric's Outrider

1 Elturgard Ranger

1 Maja, Bretagard Protector

1 Flare of Faith

1 Defend the Campus

1 Clear Shot

1 Makindi Stampede Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Star Pupil 67% Gavony Trapper 33% – – – – Clarion Cathars 40% Search Party Captain 40% Half-Elf Monk 20% – – Odric's Outrider 60% Dueling Coach 40% – – – – Makindi Stampede 50% Kabira Takedown 50% – – – – Title: Doctor Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Lunarch Veteran

1 Steadfast Paladin

1 Trelasarra, Moon Dancer

1 Celestial Unicorn

1 Honor Troll

1 Accomplished Alchemist

1 Attended Healer

1 Ravenous Lindwurm

1 Fortifying Draught

1 Rabid Bite

1 Pacifism

1 Skyclave Cleric Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Honor Troll 60% Lurking Roper 40% – – – – Accomplished Alchemist 67% Sigarda's Splendor 33% – – – – Ravenous Lindwurm 50% Hill Giant Herdgorger 50% – – – – Fortifying Draught 50% Cleric Class 50% – – – – Title: Silverquill Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Shaile, Dean of Radiance

1 Star Pupil

1 Deathknell Berserker

1 Guul Draz Mucklord

1 Promising Duskmage

1 Dueling Coach

1 Gavony Silversmith

1 Tenured Inkcaster

1 Subtle Strike

1 Exhilarating Elocution

1 Closing Statement

1 Malakir Rebirth Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Shaile, Dean of Radiance 40% Luminarch Aspirant 40% Shadrix Silverquill 20% – – Promising Duskmage 50% Skyclave Sentinel 50% – – – – Dueling Coach 50% Skyclave Shadowcat 50% – – – – Subtle Strike 34% Professor's Warning 33% Feign Death 33% – – Malakir Rebirth 50% Sejiri Shelter 50% – – – – Title: Clerics Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Orah, Skyclave Hierophant

1 Cleric of Life's Bond

1 Expedition Healer

1 Kor Celebrant

1 Marauding Blight-Priest

1 Attended Healer

1 Expel

1 Pillardrop Rescuer

1 Cleric Class

1 Grim Bounty

1 Relic Vial

1 Skyclave Cleric Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Orah, Skyclave Hierophant 50% Taborax, Hope's Demise 50% – – – – Expedition Healer 34% Impassioned Orator 33% Malakir Blood-Priest 33% – – Kor Celebrant 50% Priest of Ancient Lore 50% – – – – Expel 678% You Hear Something on Watch 33% – – – – Pillardrop Rescuer 50% Shepherd of Heroes 50% – – – – Grim Bounty 34% Deadly Alliance 33% Feed the Swarm 33% – – Title: Prismari Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Torrent Sculptor

1 Campus Guide

1 Rootha, Mercurial Artist

1 Spectacle Mage

1 Prismari Apprentice

1 Cathartic Pyre

1 Bury in Books

1 Pigment Storm

2 Elemental Masterpiece

1 Creative Outburst

1 Spikefield Hazard Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Torrent Sculptor 80% Galazeth Prismari 10% Magma Opus 10% – – Pigment Storm 34% Burn the Accursed 33% Farideh's Fireball 33% – – Spikefield Hazard 50% Beyeen Veil 50% – – – – Title: Sorcerous Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Magmatic Channeler

1 Arcane Investigator

1 Umara Mystic

1 Windrider Wizard

1 Expedition Diviner

1 Rockslide Sorcerer

1 Chilling Trap

1 Roil Eruption

1 Into the Roil

1 Mentor's Guidance

1 Pigment Storm

1 Umara Wizard Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Magmatic Channeler 50% Master of Winds 50% – – – – Arcane Investigator 50% Tazeem Roilmage 50% – – – – Umara Mystic 50% Aegar, the Freezing Flame 50% – – – – Chilling Trap 50% Secrets of the Key 50% – – – – Into the Roil 34% Geistwave 33% Bury in Books – – – Mentor's Guidance 50% Field Research 50% – – – – Pigment Storm 34% Burn the Accursed 33% Farideh's Fireball 33% – – Umara Wizard 50% Song-Mad Treachery 50% – – – – Title: Tough Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Jump In! Jaspera Sentinel

Sporeback Wolf

Catapult Fodder

Ancient Lumberknot

Saryth, the Viper's Fang

Unhallowed Phalanx

Flourishing Hunter

Dormant Grove

Choose Your Weapon

Bladebrand

Eaten Alive

Tangled Florahedron Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Sporeback Wolf 50% Masked Vandal 50% - - – – Saryth, the Viper's Fang 50% Old Rutstein 50% - - – – Bladebrand 50% Infuse with Vitality 50% – – – – Eaten Alive 34% Grim Bounty 33% Defenestrate 33% – – Title: Witherbloom Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Froghemoth

1 Dina, Soul Steeper

1 Prosperous Innkeeper

1 Blood Researcher

1 Honor Troll

2 Professor of Zoomancy

1 Hill Giant Herdgorger

1 Infuse with Vitality

1 Mage Duel

1 Mortality Spear

1 Zof Consumption Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Froghemoth 40% Blex, Vexing Pest 40% Beledros Witherbloom 20% – – Honor Troll 50% Lurking Roper 50% – – – – Hill Giant Herdgorger 50% Ravenous Lindwurm 50% – – – – Mage Duel 67% Rabid Bite 33% – – – – Title: Morbid Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Skeletal Swarming

1 Novice Occultist

1 Grim Wanderer

1 Circle of the Moon Druid

1 Hobbling Zombie

1 Shessra, Death's Whisper

1 Death-Priest of Myrkul

1 Elturgard Ranger

1 Diregraf Rebirth

1 Mage Hunters' Onslaught

1 Mage Duel

1 Malakir Rebirth Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Skeletal Swarming 50% Saryth, the Viper's Fang 50% – – – – Grim Wanderer 50% Lightfoot Rogue 50% – – – – Circle of the Moon Druid 50% Gnottvold Recluse 25% Wildwood Patrol 25% – – Elturgard Ranger 50% Diregraf Horde 50% – – – – Mage Hunters' Onslaught 50% Grim Bounty 50% – – – – Mage Duel 50% Rabid Bite 50% – – – – Malakir Rebirth 34% Bala Ged Recovery 33% Tangled Florahedron 33% – – Title: Multitalented Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Jump In! Battlefield Raptor

Thunderous Orator

Story Seeker

Odric, Blood-Cursed

Tuktuk Rubblefort

Duelcraft Trainer

Combat Professor

Relic Sloth

Thundering Rebuke

Beaming Defiance

Lacerate Flesh

Akoum Warrior Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Story Seeker 50% Fencing Ace 50% - - – – Thundering Rebuke 50% Cathartic Pyre 50% - - – – Beaming Defiance 50% Adamant Will 50% – – – – Lacerate Flesh 34% Burn the Accursed 33% Pigment Storm 33% – – Title: Lorehold Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Illustrious Historian

1 Stonerise Spirit

1 Stonebound Mentor

1 Venerable Warsinger

1 Fuming Effigy

1 Combat Professor

1 Quintorius, Field Historian

1 Returned Pastcaller

1 Sacred Fire

1 Homestead Courage

1 Heated Debate

1 Sejiri Shelter Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Stonerise Spirit 75% Chaplain of Alms 25% – – – – Stonebound Mentor 66% Mourning Patrol 34% – – – – Venerable Warsinger 75% Lorehold Command 15% Velomachus Lorehold 10% – – Combat Professor 50% Pillardrop Rescuer 50% – – – – Homestead Courage 67% Abandon the Post 33% – – – – Heated Debate 67% Expel 33% – – – – Sejiri Shelter 50% Spikefield Hazard 50% – – – – Title: Armory Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Sea Gate Banneret

1 Dwarfhold Champion

1 Armory Veteran

1 Kargan Warleader

1 Akiri, Fearless Voyager

1 Stalwart Valkyrie

1 Dwarven Hammer

1 Bruenor Battlehammer

1 Dueling Rapier

1 Relic Axe

1 Heated Debate

1 Akoum Warrior Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Dwarfhold Champion 50% Beskir Shieldmate 50% – – – – Akiri, Fearless Voyager 75% Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients 25% – – – – Dueling Rapier 60% Resolute Strike 40% – – – – Title: Crawlies Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Jump In! Deathbonnet Sprout

Reclusive Taxidermist

Vilespawn Spider

Eccentric Farmer

Organ Hoarder

Moldgraf Millipede

Burrog Befuddler

Grolnok, the Omnivore

Crawling Infestation

Fear of Death

Mulch

Khalni Ambush Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Grolnok, the Omnivore 50% Overcharged Amalgam 50% - - – – Crawling Infestation 50% Soulcipher Board 50% - - – – Fear of Death 50% Locked in the Cemetery 50% – – – – Tapping at the Window 50% Mulch 25% Strategic Planning 25% – – Title: Quandrix Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Zimone, Quandrix Prodigy

1 Emergent Sequence

1 Gnarlid Colony

1 Biomathematician

1 Quandrix Cultivator

1 Manifestation Sage

1 Leyline Invocation

1 Mordenkainen's Polymorph

1 Bury in Books

1 Eureka Moment

1 Decisive Denial

1 Khalni Ambush Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Manifestation Sage 60% Tanazir Quandrix 20% Body of Research 20% – – Bury in Books 50% Bubble Snare 50% – – – – Decisive Denial 50% Winterthorn Blessing 50% – – – – Title: Flashback Format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Jump In! 1 Curate

1 Dragonsguard Elite

1 Quandrix Apprentice

1 Quandrix Pledgemage

1 Shadowbeast Sighting

1 Karok Wrangler

1 Leyline Invocation

1 Mage Duel

1 Dryad's Revival

1 Winterthorn Blessing

1 Secrets of the Key

1 Khalni Ambush

1 Reclaim the Wastes Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Curate 25% Glacial Grasp 25% Snakeskin Veil 25% You Come to a River 25% Mage Duel 67% Rabid Bite 33% – – – – Khalni Ambush 34% Beyeen Veil 33% Silundi Vision 33% – –

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Jump In! arrives November 11 on MTG Arena, and with it come hundreds of cards from across the sets currently in Standard. This includes new packets with cards from Innistrad: Crimson Vow! In Jump In!, you select from themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. There are hundreds of potential combinations, and each packet has some built-in variance, so you never know what to expect next!You'll notice that basic lands aren't included in the packet list. When you play in Innistrad: Crimson Vow Jump In! events, you'll automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets. Even better, you'll also receive nonbasic lands for play. Packets you choose will add dual lands from Kaldheim in the appropriate colors to your deck.If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll also be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.Innistrad: Crimson Vow Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. All packets are equally likely to appear, with the exception that for your first packet at least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). The options for the second packet are based on your first packet selection so that you won't be in more than two colors. If your first packet selection was only one color, then your second packet options will be either a one-color packet or a two-color packet that includes the color of your first selected packet. If your first packet selection was two colors, then your second packet options will include one-color packets that are either of those colors or two-color packets that are the same two colors. All of the packets within these constraints are equally likely to appear.With the release of Innistrad: Crimson Vow, new packets with cards from the new set will be available when making your selections. Below you can find the latest packet lists added, as well as a complete list of all packets currently in Jump In! Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.In this section you can view all of the packets currently available in Jump In!