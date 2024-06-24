Imagine if winning events on MTG Arena awarded boxes of physical Magic: The Gathering cards delivered directly to your door. That is now possible thanks to Arena Direct, a new program coming to MTG Arena!

Overview

Arena Direct is a new event series that allows players to compete in games of digital Magic for physical rewards that will be shipped to them after the event series is over. We designed this event for our players who love to play and collect Magic in person with physical cards as well as digitally on MTG Arena.

After seeing how much our players enjoyed the Festival in a Box event that ran at the end of 2023, we've worked to expand and improve rewarding physical prizes for digital play so we can run these types of events more often and ship to more countries.

Magic Cards Delivered to My Door! How Does that Work?

After an Arena Direct event series ends, winners will receive an email with instructions for claiming their rewards. Winners will have 90 days after the event ends to claim their reward.

This includes completing the following required steps:

Set up your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout (if you already have an account, you will be notified of your prize). You may be required to verify your identify with i-Payout before being eligible to receive rewards. Place a free-of-charge order for your rewards and provide your shipping address to our partner Scalefast.

It may take up to three weeks for your order to ship after the estimated release date listed in your order confirmation email. We will keep you posted if there are any unexpected delays in the process.

Who Can Play in This Event?

MTG Arena players must be 18 years or older to participate. To start, we will be able to ship to the following countries:

Argentina, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Canada, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Colombia, Czechia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Guatemala, Estonia, Honduras, Finland, France, Japan, Germany, Macao, Greece, Mexico, Hungary, New Zealand, Iceland, Panama, Ireland, Paraguay, Italy, Peru, Latvia, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Lithuania, Taiwan, Luxembourg, United States, Malta, Uruguay, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Sounds Awesome! When Does It Start?

The first Arena Direct series begins at the end of this month with two events featuring Modern Horizons 3. We will begin collecting shipping information from winning players after both events have finished, around July 19, 2024.

Event 1

Event open : June 28, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific / 1500 UTC

: June 28, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific / 1500 UTC Signup close : June 30, 2024, at 5 a.m. Pacific / 1200 UTC

: June 30, 2024, at 5 a.m. Pacific / 1200 UTC Event 1 end : June 30, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific / 1500 UTC—no new matches begin after this time but matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

: June 30, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific / 1500 UTC—no new matches begin after this time but matches in progress will be allowed to finish. Format : Sealed Best-of-One using 6 packs of Modern Horizons 3 Play Boosters

: Sealed Best-of-One using 6 packs of Modern Horizons 3 Play Boosters Entry : 5,000 gems per entry

: 5,000 gems per entry Rewards:

0-3 wins: No rewards



4 wins: 2,000 gems



5 wins: 5,000 gems



6 wins: Modern Horizons 3 Play Booster box*

Event 2

Event open : July 12, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific / 1500 UTC

: July 12, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific / 1500 UTC Signup close : July 14, 2024, at 5 a.m. Pacific / 1200 UTC

: July 14, 2024, at 5 a.m. Pacific / 1200 UTC Event 2 end : July 14, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific / 1500 UTC—no new matches begin after this time but matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

: July 14, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific / 1500 UTC—no new matches begin after this time but matches in progress will be allowed to finish. Format : Sealed Best-of-One using 6 packs of Modern Horizons 3 Play Boosters

: Sealed Best-of-One using 6 packs of Modern Horizons 3 Play Boosters Entry : 5,000 gems per entry

: 5,000 gems per entry Rewards :

: 0-3 wins: No rewards



4 wins: 2,000 gems



5 wins: 5,000 gems



6 wins: Modern Horizons 3 Play Booster box*

*The Play Booster box prize is available while supplies last. In the unlikely event supplies run out, Wizards of the Coast, in its sole discretion, may replace this with a $250 cash prize.

Must be 18 years or older to participate. Not available in all regions/territories. Void where prohibited. Receiving monetary rewards requires creating or having existing Wizards and i-Payout accounts. See the Arena Direct Modern Horizons 3 Terms and Conditions

Are There Shipping Costs or Other Fees?

In most cases, all shipping costs will be covered, free of charge. In some instances, there may be additional miscellaneous import fees for specific countries that we are unable to cover.

All rewards are subject to United States taxes, even if you live outside of the US. You may be able to recover these funds, but you will need to speak to a tax professional in your country.

What about Arena Opens?

We're keeping the Arena Opens on the same schedule, with all the same cash prizes. Arena Direct offers players eager for more real-world prizes another way to compete and prove their skill.