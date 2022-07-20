Here's your chance to test your skills with the new Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate set, and potentially earn big rewards in Arena Open!

You'll compete in Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed matches on Day 1 for the coveted invitation to Day 2, when you'll switch to Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Drafts to be held in two parts (see Day 2 details below) for prizes up to $2,500 and an invitation to the August Qualifier Weekend event!

As always, before we open a gate to the details:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts. (i-Payout accounts cannot be created in advance.)

Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.

Day 1

Arena Open begins on Saturday, July 30, with both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed matches that will determine who's invited to the Day 2 events.

Best-of-One matches: Seven wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

Best-of-Three matches: Four wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

You may enter Day 1 events as many times as you like, but winning multiple Day 2 invitation tokens only counts as a single Day 2 entry.

Everyone who enters will receive a special Baldur's Gate Dragon sleeve featuring artwork by Justine Jones:

Day 1 Event Details

Event start: July 30 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)

Signup end: July 31 at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC)

You'll have three hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline. Matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Event end: July 31 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)

No new matches begin after this time, but matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

Entry fee: 25,000 Gold or 5,000 gems (for both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Structure:

Best-of-One: 7 wins or 3 losses

Best-of-Three: 4 wins or 1 loss

Rewards:

DAY 1: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed (Best-of-One) 7 Wins 5,000 gems + Day 2 invitation token 6 Wins 2,500 gems 5 Wins 1,000 gems 0–4 Wins Baldur's Gate Dragon card sleeve

Day 1: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed (Best-of-Three) 4 Wins 6,000 gems + Day 2 invitation token 3 Wins 5,000 gems 2 Wins 3,000 gems 1 Win 1,500 gems 0 Wins Baldur's Gate Dragon card sleeve

Day 2

Players who qualify through Day 1 events can enter Day 2 competition where prizes increase dramatically! You may only enter once on Day 2, even if you qualify multiple times on Day 1.

New Day 2 Structure

To give Day 2 players more potential variety throughout the day, we are changing the structure of this month's Arena Open Day 2.

As before, all Day 2 players will draft at the beginning of the day. The entry period for Draft One is open from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT (13:00–15:00 UTC). Players will then have until 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC) to earn up to three match wins with that deck or be eliminated after a match loss.

Then, all continuing players will draft a second time. The entry period for Draft Two is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT (19:00–21:00 UTC). Players will have until 6 p.m. PT (01:00 UTC, August 1) to earn up to three more match wins or be eliminated after a match loss.

Earning even a single win in Draft Two will be enough for a cash prize and an invitation to the August 20–21 Qualifier Weekend!

Draft One Event Details

Draft One entry window: July 31, 6–8 a.m. PT (13:00–15:00 UTC)

You must join during this two-hour window. You'll have until 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC) to earn up to three match wins or one loss.

Draft One end: Must complete matches by July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC)

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

Entry fee: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

Structure: Best-of-Three matches until 3 wins or 1 loss

Rewards:

Day 2, Draft One:

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Player Draft (Best-of-Three) 3 Wins Day 2 Draft Two invitation 2 Wins 5,000 gems 1 Win 2,500 gems 0 Wins 500 gems

Draft Two Event Details

Draft Two entry window: July 31, 12–2 p.m. PT (19:00–21:00 UTC)

You must join during this two-hour window. You'll have until 6 p.m. PT (01:00 UTC, August 1) to earn up to three match wins or one loss.

Draft Two end: Must complete matches by 6 p.m. PT on July 31 (01:00 UTC, August 1)

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

Entry fee: Draft Two invitation (earned during Draft One)

Structure: Best-of-Three matches until 3 wins or 1 loss

Rewards:

Day 2, Draft Two:

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Player Draft (Best-of-Three) 3 Wins $2,500 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 2 Wins $2,000 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 1 Win $1,000 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 0 Wins 20,000 gems

Arena Open FAQ

How many players can earn monetary rewards on Day 2?

Day 2 players who earn one, two, or three wins in Draft Two are eligible to receive monetary rewards.

Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?

No, qualifying multiple times will not grant you additional invitation tokens for Day 2 participation. Players qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in Day 1 Best-of-One or Best-of-Three events.

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

Contact Customer Service if you need assistance during the Arena Open. We are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket).

Please ensure you select "Qualifier Weekend/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I earned a monetary reward on Day 2 . . . now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you at the email address listed in your Wizards account to ask for your DCI Account and to provide instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout. If you already have an i-Payout account, we'll notify you of your prize.

Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner.

If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contact Customer Service.

For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditions and our general Event Prize Support FAQ.